Unhappy customer accused of beating contractor with bat

Coconut Creek, FL - A South Florida man unhappy with the remodeling job in his apartment attacked the contract who did the work with a baseball bat and held him against his will until he agreed to a refund.

60-year-old Gennady Barakon was arrested on Monday on charges of aggravated bodily harm or disability and false imprisonment.

Police say the victim, identified as contractor Vlad Fedorov, went to Barakon’s home on Monday morning to see why his work hadn't passed inspection.

Fedorov appeared at Barakon's first court appearance Tuesday, where he explained "[Barakon and two friends] was waiting for me with the bat, they was holding me from behind. They hit me with the bat, I fell to the ground... so they forced me to sign the paperwork."

Barakon called the contractor a scam artist and forced him to sign a promissory note after Barakon's friends blocked the doorway.

Police say Barakon admitted to the crimes while being questioned by authorities.

Barakon was released from the Broward County Jail Thursday on a $15,000 bond.