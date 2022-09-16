Almost 400 Arizona leaders gathered to address the Colorado River water shortage

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona growers, lawmakers, attorneys, and business leaders came together in Tempe to address the water shortage on the Colorado River.

The purpose of the Agribusiness and Water Council of Arizona is to maintain the integrity of Arizona's water supplies and industries that rely on these essentials for the benefit of Arizona's economy.

Yuma has the most senior water rights on the river, so the water cuts made by the Bureau of Reclamation in the Tier 2A shortage will affect Pinal County farmers, while Yuma farmers are in the clear, for now.

The leaders expressed their views on what it will take to solve the current water issues as well as prepare for the future.

Saying it will only get worse if we don't act now.

