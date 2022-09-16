ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Almost 400 Arizona leaders gathered to address the Colorado River water shortage

By Samantha Byrd
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona growers, lawmakers, attorneys, and business leaders came together in Tempe to address the water shortage on the Colorado River.

The purpose of the Agribusiness and Water Council of Arizona is to maintain the integrity of Arizona's water supplies and industries that rely on these essentials for the benefit of Arizona's economy.

Yuma has the most senior water rights on the river, so the water cuts made by the Bureau of Reclamation in the Tier 2A shortage will affect Pinal County farmers, while Yuma farmers are in the clear, for now.

The leaders expressed their views on what it will take to solve the current water issues as well as prepare for the future.

Saying it will only get worse if we don't act now.

Arizona Capitol Times

Arizona must develop new water supplies now

Arizona is at a crossroads. Nearly 40% of Arizona’s annual water uses are supplied by the Colorado River. However, the outlook for Colorado River water availability – and Arizona’s junior allocation, in particular – is deeply concerning. The Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) has determined...
