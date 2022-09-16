Read full article on original website
The Investigation of the Horrific TWA Flight 800 Crash Was the Longest and Priciest in the History of the NTSBYana BostongirlEast Moriches, NY
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in ConnecticutTravel MavenOld Saybrook, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
fox5ny.com
Missing cow on Long Island gets wanted posters
NEW YORK - A cow has been on the run for weeks in Suffolk County after escaping a Manorville farm. The 750-pound cow named Vienna jumped over a fence and ran off from Jerry's Farm on Aug. 27th. She has been spotted several times but has eluded capture. The Strong...
27east.com
N Main St, Southampton, NY 11968, USA
Apt comes with housekeeper 3 days a week, all included. All utilities are included. Beautifully decorated, inside and out. Quality bed linens and towels washed weekly by housekeeper. Available Oct 1st. Master Bedroom. Loft Bedroom. Living Room. Dining Kitchen Area. Good Closet Space. Cathedral Ceilings. Back Porch connects to outdoor...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Plan for Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan update. The plan focuses on current priorities facing the South Shore Estuary Reserve, such as climate change, resiliency, water quality, habitat restoration and public use of the estuary. The Final 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan Update is available here. This announcement coincides with National Estuaries Week and Climate Week.
I'm a Californian who visited the Hamptons for the first time. Here are the 9 biggest differences between Malibu and Montauk.
I traveled from Los Angeles to New York to visit Montauk during the summer season. Though I loved the East Coast beach town, I still prefer Malibu.
newyorkalmanack.com
Despite Statewide Decline, DEC Expands Wild Turkey Hunting on Long Island
This despite the fact that turkey populations in New York State peaked in the late 1990s and early 2000s and over the past decade, turkey productivity has consistently been below average, leading to lower populations. The finalized regulation establishes a spring turkey season in Suffolk County in 2023, with a...
longisland.com
The Hydrant Hotel Gets New Owners in Revitalization of Existing Riverhead Pet Boarding Business
The Hydrant Hotel, a pet boarding and grooming business, has been purchased by Eva LaMere and Rick Chiorando, President and CEO (respectively) of Austin Williams, a full-service marketing, advertising, digital and public relations agency located in Hauppauge, NY. Financial details of the purchase were not disclosed. The Hydrant Hotel, a...
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- September 15, 2022
Albies invade the east end. Bluefish and mackerel blitzes might trick you, but keep after them. Weakfish bite continues to impress. Huge numbers of tuna offshore. Hundreds of sharks swarm the surf. Striper bite picks up more every day. Looking for the Western L.I. and NYC fishing report? Click here...
westportlocal.com
Comp Beach, Westport's Happy Place Was Even Happier For Lobster Fest 2022
Westport's biggest (probably) and arguably best party of the year returned to Compo Beach on a beautiful, sunny Saturday to the obvious delight of the happy and well-fed attendees. There was something for everyone; great entertainment for kids, the upbeat sounds of Hot Rubber Monkey Band got folks dancing, all the beer, wine and Tito's hand-made vodka anyone could ask for. Then there were the lobsters… for the $75.00 ticket price which goes to benefit all the charities the Westport Rotary supports each year, not to mention Copps Island oysters, clams, corn on the cob, cole slaw, bread, potato salad and even a peppermint patty for desert. There was also an option for a great steak for the non-lobster folks. A $10.00 kids ticket got them either chicken tenders or a hot dog. An early sell-out affair as always and another day of wonderful memories for the families and friends of Westport and the surrounding environs.
Register Citizen
DEEP: Boat collides with breakwater in Stonington Harbor
STONINGTON — A boat carrying two people crashed into a breakwater in Stonington Harbor on Saturday, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. The two were transported to Westerly, Rhode Island, with minor injuries, according to a DEEP spokesperson. "DEEP thanks the Stonington Police Department, other local departments,...
Brand-New Pizzeria Open For Business In Mastic Beach
A brand-new pizzeria on Long Island is already impressing customers. Anthony’s Pizza in Mastic Beach officially opened its doors Thursday, Sept. 8, in the space formerly occupied by Aliyana’s Pizzeria. Its menu features several classic pie offerings like Margarita, Sicilian, and Grandma pizzas. Other variations include spinach artichoke,...
Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
Bruce, Simbassa Capture Cow Harbor Race
Biya Simbassa and Steph Bruce won their respective top spots Saturday in the Great Cow Harbor race, leading a field of 5,000 runners through the streets of Northport. The race also served as the national 10k championship for USA Track & Field for the first time.
Eyewitness News
Coast Guard: two boat collision between Fishers Island and North Dumpling
STONINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple boating accidents occurred earlier this afternoon in the Stonington area. The Coast Guard responded to a two boat collision between Fishers Island and North Dumpling. The Mystic division of TowBoatUS told Channel 3 that a bigger power boat hit a center console boat that was...
sheltonherald.com
Bertucci's closes Darien location without warning
DARIEN — After years on the Post Road, Italian chain restaurant Bertucci’s has suddenly closed its Darien location. No explanation was given for the restaurant’s closure. The only announcements came from a pre-recorded phone message and an easy-to-miss paper sign taped to the side door — not the main entrance — thanking guests for “all the years.”
LIE Lanes to Be Shut for Pavement Resurfacing
The westbound Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) will be closed to traffic between Exit 55 (Suffolk County Route 67/Motor Parkway) and Exit 49 (State Route 110) from 10 p.m. until 5:30 a.m., weeknights, beginning Tuesday, the state Department of Transportation said Monday.
NBC Connecticut
At Least 2 Injured After 2 Boats Collide Near Fishers Island
At least two people are injured after two boats collided near Fishers Island on Saturday. Norwich firefighters said they were responding to the area of Fishers Island shortly before 3 p.m. Emergency crews from several companies including the U.S. Coast Guard, Sea Tow, City of Groton, Groton Long Point, Noank,...
longisland.com
The Regal Deli in Plainview is Closing
According to a post on Facebook Friday night, the owners of the Regal Deli in Plainview are not renewing their lease and plan to shut down the iconic Long Island Kosher Deli by the end of the year. Painview once the home of three (3) delis including Reuven's, Bloomy's and...
northforker.com
The accidental farmers behind Mattituck Mushrooms
Mattituck Mushrooms is an almost magical place with mushroom growth aided by its natural surroundings. (Credit: David Benthal) There’s something mysterious about mushrooms. They’re oddly colored, asymmetrical and yet somehow intentionally shaped little curiosities that can also taste rather delicious. There’s also an undisputable beauty to them. Perhaps...
Fire at North Lindenhurst home requires 4-department response
A house fire in North Lindenhurst Sunday night required a response from four different departments, authorities say.
Register Citizen
'The water is so violent': West Haven homeowner losing property to water erosion, heavy rain
WEST HAVEN — Islands have formed in Lissa McCarthy's backyard, but to her it's no tropical vacation. When McCarthy moved into her home near the top of a hill on Lake Avenue about nine years ago, she had enough room to add a fire pit and a garden beside Upper Lake Phipps, which feeds into the Cove River. Since then, McCarthy estimates she has lost about 10 feet of land on her property to rising water levels, which has created islands where there was once visible land.
