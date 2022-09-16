ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
R.I. Board of Elections celebrates National Voter Registration Day

CRANSTON, R.I. – Tomorrow, September 20, 2022, the Rhode Island Board of Elections will celebrate National Voter Registration Day, a nonpartisan civic holiday dedicated to raising awareness of voter registration opportunities and to reaching voters who may not register otherwise. 2022 also marks National Voter Registration Day’s 10th anniversary....
Election 2022: General election begins

When Gov. Dan McKee defeated two high-profile females for the Democratic nomination for governor it assured that Ashley Kalus, the Republican nominee, would focus on winning the female vote. Both Kalus and Republican state chair Sue Cienki came out swinging, depicting McKee as a misogynist. Meanwhile McKee won a key endorsement from a female political opponent.
