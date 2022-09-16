Found remains and North Park wolves update: The most-read articles this week

Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Expansion of Yampa River Core Trail westward getting closer to reality
Expanding the Yampa River Core Trail is getting closer to a reality, as local officials have identified more than half the funding needed to connect western neighborhoods to the rest of town. The expansion — which is being called Multi-Modal Trail West, though it is still casually being referred to...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Talks to annex Brown Ranch into Steamboat Springs to start this fall
Steamboat Springs City Council expressed a desire in a work session last week to start talks to annex the Brown Ranch into the city limits this year. That process would hopefully wrap up in time for voters to consider annexation in November 2023. At the Tuesday, Sept. 13, work session,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Another round of tropical storm-fueled rain coming to Steamboat Wednesday
After remnants of a Pacific Ocean hurricane brought about an inch of rain to parts of Steamboat Springs last week, more tropical storm-fueled moisture is in line to hit the Yampa Valley this week. It could maybe even bring a dusting of snow on Mount Werner. “It’s another impressive moisture...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
‘Why are we even still here?’ Rent hikes at Steamboat’s affordable options are pushing tenants to the edge
Upsurges in rent are aren’t new to Steamboat Springs, yet as some of the most affordable housing options such as Mountain Village Apartments and Flour Mill Apartments raise their monthly price, the presence of entry-level, moderately priced housing options in town might become a thing of the past. Kaitlyn...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Obituary: Natalie Ethel Warsky Cowan
Natalie Ethel Warsky, 93, passed away on Sunday, August 14 at Somerby Senior Living in Santa Rosa Beach, FL. Natalie was born September 10,1928 in Springfield, MA. Her parents were Lewis John Warsky and Ethel Fern Frennier. She graduated from Winchester High School, Winchester MA in 1946. Following high school, she attended Vermont Junior College in Montpelier, VT from 1946-1948 and earned a secretarial certificate.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Monday Medical: Help for incontinence is easily treated in an outpatient setting
A medical malady that both women and men share as they age is urinary incontinence. Many also share a reluctance to discuss it with their provider — men more than woman, although more women suffer from it (about 30 percent of older women compared to about 15 percent of men).
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Man charged in January shooting south of Steamboat claims self-defense in motion to dismiss case
The Routt County man charged in the shooting of an unarmed man outside his home in January says the shooting was in self-defense, according to a motion to dismiss the case filed by defense lawyers on Friday, Sept. 16. William Bryce Scholle, 40, was charged with two felonies — first-degree...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Library to host virtual event in recognition of Banned Books Week
Bud Werner Memorial Library is hosting a Banned Books Week event at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. “From Howl to Now: Book Bans in the U.S.” is a virtual discussion that will bring PEN America and Bay Area authors together to talk about the rise in book bans across the country, in particular the suppression of books that address issues of race, gender and sexuality.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
HR Foods brings lineup of top-secret sauces, more to Warehouse Food Hall
HR Foods, a restaurant in the Warehouse Food Hall, is the most recent incarnation of proprietor Hank Robertson’s passion for cooking and serving excellent food. Born in West Virginia, Robertson came to Colorado when he was 15 years old, and early on, he discovered cooking as an avenue for his creativity.
skyhinews.com
Woman arrested in Granby on felony drug charge
Grand County Sheriff’s officers arrested Madison Mae Schehl, a 26-year-old from Denver, at 2:08 a.m. Sept. 7, on a Class 4 felony charge for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Around 1 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a red Ford truck running while parked in front of gas...
Terrifying details emerge after hiker falls 200ft to his death from Grand Canyon’s North Rim
TERRIFYING details have emerged after a hiker fell 200ft to his death from Grand Canyon's North Rim. Rescuers recovered the body of a 44-year-old visitor who reportedly fell from the rim west of Bright Angel Trail. Park officials said the "visitor was off trail when he accidentally fell off the...
