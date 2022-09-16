Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Yorktown cross country teams finish third
The Yorktown High School girls and boys cross country teams each placed third at the Sept. 17 Escape the Rock Invitational meet at Rock Ridge High in Ashburn. The boys were led by individual race winning Jack Levine on the 5K course in 16:45. Roman Steis finished sixth for the boys in 17:22. Mason Wolverton was 27th (18:19), Reid Dalley 28th (18:20) and Theo Wargo 54th (19:10) to round out the team’s top five runners.
Inside Nova
Potomac School players help lacrosse team win national title
The coach was very impressed – impressed with the talent, determination and eagerness to learn of a 2025 (rising high-school sophomores) girls select lacrosse team, that Kere Harper called the squad one of the best all-around groups she has ever coached. With only a handful of practices together, the...
Inside Nova
Langley golfers continue long winning streak
With a final 6-0 Liberty District record, the Langley Saxons finished first in the regular season standings and now begin postseason play as the defending champion of the league’s 36-hole tournament. Langley (7-0 overall) won its final two district matches with an 8-under par, nine-hole score of 132 over...
Inside Nova
Virginia's first Spirits Expo held in Culpeper on Saturday
The Virginia Distiller’s Association and River City Festivals announced the first Virginia Spirits Expo will take place from noon-5 p.m. on Sept. 24th at Belmont Farms Distillery in Culpeper. This inaugural event will feature 18 award winning Virginia distilleries for attendees to visit with, learn about and sample from....
Inside Nova
'Swatting' incidents hit schools across Virginia
Schools in Loudoun, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties were among several across the state on Monday to fall victim to fake calls reporting an active shooter. In Loudoun County, someone called 911 to falsely report an active shooter event at Loudoun Valley and Loudoun County high schools on Monday afternoon. School...
Inside Nova
Pickleball event to raise awareness of Shepherd's Center
The Shepherd’s Center of Northern Virginia will host a pickleball mixer and happy hour on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lake House, 11450 Baron Cameron Ave. in Reston. The event will include friendly games of pickleball, plus live entertainment, appetizers and refreshments. The event...
Inside Nova
Offense continues to roll as Patriot improves to 3-0
Given the success the Patriot Pioneers have had offensively with Sam Fernandez at quarterback since last season, it could have been disastrous when Fernandez went down with a shoulder injury against Forest Park Sept. 8 on the Pioneers' fourth offensive play of the game. But fortunately for Patriot (3-0), the...
Inside Nova
Langley enjoying best start since 2012
For the Langley Saxons (3-1, 1-0), a strong start to the high-school football season continued Sept. 16 with the team’s 48-13 rout over the host and winless Meridian Mustangs (0-4) in non-district action. The 3-1 start is Langley’s best since 2012, and the three wins are already more than...
Inside Nova
Police: Arrest made in attempted rape, assault in Arlington
Arlington County police on Sept. 12 arrested a 57-year-old Arlington man in connection with two assaults that occurred that evening. On Sept. 12 at 10:47 p.m., a woman was inside a business in the 4800 block of Langston Boulevard when she entered the women’s restroom. According to police, the suspect followed, requested sex, grabbed the victim, attempted to remove her clothing and pushed her into a stall, police said.
Inside Nova
Hoax active shooter call sends Culpeper schools into lockdown
All of Culpeper County's 12 public schools were sent into lockdown Monday afternoon following a hoax active shooter 911 call, targeting Eastern View High School. "There was NO CREDIBLE THREAT to Eastern View or any Culpeper County Public School," a statement from Culpeper County Public Schools read. Town of Culpeper...
Inside Nova
President of Fair Oaks volunteer fire company honored
Fair Oaks Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company (FOVFR) president Jonathan Wood on Sept. 13 received a special Lifetime Achievement Award for 50 years of consecutive, operational service during the Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services Awards at the Fairfax County Government Center. Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay (D),...
Inside Nova
WATCH: Plane lands on I-66 near Front Royal
Virginia State Police responded to a report of a small, private aircraft making an emergency landing along west-bound Interstate 66 at the 6-mile-marker Warren County near Front Royal at 10:43 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release. The pilot and only occupant were uninjured. A preliminary investigation revealed the aircraft...
Inside Nova
Arlington Chamber sets date of annual meeting
The Arlington Chamber of Commerce has set Friday, Dec. 9, as the date of its 98th annual meeting, to be held at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel. The luncheon event will feature the annual change of leadership, presentation of awards and both a look back at the past year and a look ahead to what may come.
Inside Nova
Police: Youths arrested for shoplifting, assault at Nordstom in Tysons
Two juveniles, from Falls Church and Annandale, took merchandise without paying on Sept. 5 at 3:40 p.m. at the Nordstrom store in Tysons Corner Center, Fairfax County police said. When confronted by a store employee, one juvenile allegedly assaulted the victim, police said. Officers arrested both juveniles and found the...
Inside Nova
Arlington officials continue to move away from ground-floor-retail requirements
Arlington County Board members continue to drive the final stakes into the heart of a one-time local-government policy to force retail uses onto the ground floors of residential and commercial buildings. Board members on Sept. 17 approved a switch from requiring retail uses to accepting “retail-equivalent” in a number of...
Inside Nova
Editorial: Nothing less than Prince William County’s future at stake
There may never be a more important time in Prince William County’s history than the next few months. Our Board of County Supervisors is preparing to make a series of decisions that will affect the way this county develops, what kinds of businesses it attracts, and how it will look for decades to come. These decisions will have far more impact on the daily lives of Prince William residents than anything happening in Congress right now (or possibly ever), and it’s your one opportunity to affect those decisions.
Inside Nova
Culpeper Town Council approves pool agreements
Culpeper Town Council approved two agreements with Culpeper County, concerning both contribution and operation costs of a public pool during a meeting Sept. 13. “I don’t feel like the deal is fair but, at the same time, it’s what we need to do to have the pool,” said Councilman Travis Brown.
Inside Nova
Prince William School Board asks court to halt subpoenas
The Prince William County School Board is seeking court intervention to stop its former chair from continuing to subpoena members for documents in his defamation lawsuit against the former superintendent. In two scathing motions, attorneys for the board and former Superintendent Steven Walts asked a judge to stop the latest...
Inside Nova
Occoquan's Fall Arts & Crafts Show returns this weekend
The town of Occoquan will kick off autumn with its popular Fall Arts & Crafts Show on Sept. 24 and 25. During the event, more than 200 crafters, artisans and local boutique owners will fill the streets of the historic district with vendor booths. The show will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and will take place rain or shine. There is no admission fee, but shuttle service into town is $8 round trip.
Inside Nova
Arlington County Board OKs nearly 500 new child-care seats
In one fell swoop – technically speaking, three – Arlington County Board members on Sept. 17 voted to increase the number of available child-care spaces in Arlington by about 8 percent. Three different projects totaling 472 new seats were approved as part of the board’s consent agenda.
