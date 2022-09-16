ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special delivery for Joe? DeSantis' migrant planes he used to send 50 to Martha's Vineyard is currently headed to Biden's Rehoboth beach home - as Democratic sheriff threatens Florida gov. with criminal kidnapping charges

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plane he used to send 50 migrants to affluent Martha’s Vineyard is on the move again – heading for President Biden’s Rehoboth home in Delaware. DeSantis last week sparked a spectacular escalation in the ongoing immigration war between the Republican GOP’s in...
