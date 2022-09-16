Read full article on original website
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk blamed overreliance on factory robots for sending the electric carmaker to "production hell" four years ago, saying humans were better at certain jobs.
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A nighttime bus crash that killed 27 people in southwest China this week has set off a storm of anger online over the harshness of the country’s strict COVID-19 policies. The initial police report did not say who the passengers were and where they were going, but it later emerged they were headed to a quarantine location outside their city of Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou province. The bus with 47 people on board crashed about 2:40 a.m. Sunday. City officials announced many hours later that the passengers were under “medical observation,” confirming reports they were being taken to quarantine. Following public anger, Guiyang fired three officials in charge of Yunyan district, where the residents had been picked up, the provincial government said Monday. Guiyang’s deputy mayor apologized at a news conference, bowing and observing a moment of silence.
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s ruling party is ramping up calls for a fresh spending package worth at least $105 billion to cushion the blow from rising inflation, reinforcing fears that the world’s third largest economy will lag others in pruning huge fiscal support.
If execs aren't willing to fly economy, companies will need “smarter, more purposeful travel policies,” a CWT report found.
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Tesla's CEO Elon Musk is set to unveil its prototype humanoid robots at an event on Sept. 30, hoping to expand beyond self-driving cars that have not yet become reality despite his repeated promises.
