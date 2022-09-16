ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverdale, GA

Emory opens learning center amid country-wide nursing shortage

DECATUR, Ga. - The ribbon is cut, and now the doors are open to downtown Decatur's brand new Emory Nursing Learning Center, ENLC. The ENLC is what staff at Emory University is hoping will answer the country's nursing shortage that's projected to worsen by 2030. The new center was a...
DECATUR, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta area hospital adds emergency room tent

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) – The emergency room at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Hospital looks a little different these days. “It’s like a M*A*S*H tent. It’s kind of how we describe it,” said Dr. Thuy Bui of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. “You have a nurse, you have a physician, you have a tech. You have the exact same resources that you would have inside the department.”
ATLANTA, GA
KSLTV

Construction delays leave hundreds of Atlanta students with no place to live

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Hundreds of UGA students are unable to move into a new student housing complex because the building is still one big construction site. “Kind of by the spring semester I was like this, I feel like this will not be done in time because it was supposed to be done in July. And I called maybe once a month and they’d be like, ‘Oh, everything is fine,’” said Jake McGee, a UGA student who was supposed to move into the William at the start of the semester.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Inmate found unresponsive in cell

COVINGTON — An inmate at the Newton County Detention Center was found dead in his cell Friday afternoon. According to Sgt. Jack Redlinger, inmate Tillson Jermaine Minor was found unresponsive in a quarantine cell. Redlinger said EMS and EMTs responded and transported Minor to Piedmont Newton Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
COVINGTON, GA
Clayton News Daily

New Clayton County Administration Building designs released

JONESBORO — Design plans for the county’s new Administration Building were unveiled during the Board of Commissioners’ Sept. 13 work session. The new three-story, 85,000-square-foot facility will be located at the corner of Smith Street and Lee Street. A five-story parking deck is also part of the construction plan.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
nypressnews.com

A 26-year-old entrepreneur built a multi-million dollar business doing government contract work out of his parents’ basement. Now, he and his fiancée are completing a new 250-home development in the suburbs of Atlanta.

Jalen Uboh, 26, and Anika Carter, 25, have known each other since junior high. They went to the same middle school in Douglas County, Georgia. In high school, they shared a Spanish class and that’s when “I started getting the butterflies towards Anika,” Uboh told Insider. They...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Thousands attend annual Gunna Fest in College Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of people attended the second annual Gunna Fest hosted by the Gunna Foundation organizers and the family of Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native Gunna in College Park on Saturday afternoon. The festival was held at the old Target parking lot at 5021 Old...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Student will receive nearly $3 million in accident settlement

ATLANTA - A lawyer for a Georgia Tech student said in a lawsuit that his client suffered a serious injury on his bike. He was in a designated bike path when a trucker, who did not see him, struck the senior who was in the aerospace program. That 22-year-old suffered...
ATLANTA, GA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 17 Best Restaurants in Decatur Square, GA

Decatur is a small, hip, and happening city, just six miles from the bright lights of Atlanta, making it a great location to stay in Georgia. Decatur Square is the perfect place to go if you are a foodie in Georgia. It is a beautiful place to visit if you are looking for great restaurants in Decatur.
DECATUR, GA
CBS 46

Newly passed ordinance impacts Atlanta pet owners

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Noisy pets could cost you a lot of money if you live in Atlanta. For some, the sounds of our dogs barking, meowing, or crowing is just part of being a pet owner. But if pets go on too loud for more than 10 minutes, it can not only annoy neighbors but could now cost pet owners some serious money.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing teen: Clayton County police searching for Ellenwood girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is issuing a Mattie's Call for a missing teen from Ellenwood. Officers say 16-year-old Liliana Romero left her home on the 3000 block of Grant Road on Sept. 16 and never returned. Police say Romero is diagnosed with depression and anxiety....
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

