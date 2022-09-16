Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Emory opens learning center amid country-wide nursing shortage
DECATUR, Ga. - The ribbon is cut, and now the doors are open to downtown Decatur's brand new Emory Nursing Learning Center, ENLC. The ENLC is what staff at Emory University is hoping will answer the country's nursing shortage that's projected to worsen by 2030. The new center was a...
CBS 46
Expecting mother shares frustrations ahead of Atlanta Medical Center’s closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The frustrations of Atlanta Medical Center’s closure continues for many residents, including for expecting mother Yasha Afaq. “In all of my 9 months, I thought this period would be my most relaxing time,” Afaq said. Instead, it’s been a frantic few days as Afaq...
CBS 46
Atlanta area hospital adds emergency room tent
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) – The emergency room at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Hospital looks a little different these days. “It’s like a M*A*S*H tent. It’s kind of how we describe it,” said Dr. Thuy Bui of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. “You have a nurse, you have a physician, you have a tech. You have the exact same resources that you would have inside the department.”
KSLTV
Construction delays leave hundreds of Atlanta students with no place to live
ATLANTA (WGCL) — Hundreds of UGA students are unable to move into a new student housing complex because the building is still one big construction site. “Kind of by the spring semester I was like this, I feel like this will not be done in time because it was supposed to be done in July. And I called maybe once a month and they’d be like, ‘Oh, everything is fine,’” said Jake McGee, a UGA student who was supposed to move into the William at the start of the semester.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Inmate found unresponsive in cell
COVINGTON — An inmate at the Newton County Detention Center was found dead in his cell Friday afternoon. According to Sgt. Jack Redlinger, inmate Tillson Jermaine Minor was found unresponsive in a quarantine cell. Redlinger said EMS and EMTs responded and transported Minor to Piedmont Newton Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
howafrica.com
21-Year-Old Becomes The First Woman With Autism To Open Beauty Bar in Georgia
Aaliyah Alicia Thompson, a 21-year-old African American woman from Stockbridge, Georgia, has made history as the first woman with autism in the country to open her very own beauty bar. She recently opened Aaliyah’s Beauty Bar in Clayton County (just 15 miles from Atlanta) to provide hair and beauty care services.
Clayton News Daily
New Clayton County Administration Building designs released
JONESBORO — Design plans for the county’s new Administration Building were unveiled during the Board of Commissioners’ Sept. 13 work session. The new three-story, 85,000-square-foot facility will be located at the corner of Smith Street and Lee Street. A five-story parking deck is also part of the construction plan.
nypressnews.com
A 26-year-old entrepreneur built a multi-million dollar business doing government contract work out of his parents’ basement. Now, he and his fiancée are completing a new 250-home development in the suburbs of Atlanta.
Jalen Uboh, 26, and Anika Carter, 25, have known each other since junior high. They went to the same middle school in Douglas County, Georgia. In high school, they shared a Spanish class and that’s when “I started getting the butterflies towards Anika,” Uboh told Insider. They...
Georgia libraries celebrate First Amendment during Banned Books Week
Banned Books Week begins today, spotlighting current and past efforts to censor books in public libraries and schools and celebrating the first amendment rights of Americans to read those books. In Cobb County, the library system will be giving students an opportunity to explore books that are banned. Cobb County...
Historian, author says Atlanta massacre was more about money and power as anniversary approaches
ATLANTA — This week will be the 116th anniversary of one of Atlanta’s most violent moments. A race riot left dozens, mostly Black people, dead in the streets. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston learned that the massacre had more to do with money than race. Georgia State University...
GSU holds ceremony to welcome first Black President in university's history
ATLANTA — Georgia State University held a special ceremony to welcome its first Black president in the university's 109-year history on Friday. An Investiture Ceremony was held for GSU's eighth President Dr. M. Brian Blake at the university's new Convocation Center. Blake began his tenure at GSU in August...
CBS 46
Thousands attend annual Gunna Fest in College Park
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of people attended the second annual Gunna Fest hosted by the Gunna Foundation organizers and the family of Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native Gunna in College Park on Saturday afternoon. The festival was held at the old Target parking lot at 5021 Old...
Clayton News Daily
ON THE MARKET: Large family home on 5th green of Georgia National Golf Course
This all brick, two story home sits on approximately one acre in a quiet cul-de-sac on the 5th green of the Georgia National Golf Course. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Walking into the home, you’ll find a two story foyer and great room with two sets of...
fox5atlanta.com
Student will receive nearly $3 million in accident settlement
ATLANTA - A lawyer for a Georgia Tech student said in a lawsuit that his client suffered a serious injury on his bike. He was in a designated bike path when a trucker, who did not see him, struck the senior who was in the aerospace program. That 22-year-old suffered...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 17 Best Restaurants in Decatur Square, GA
Decatur is a small, hip, and happening city, just six miles from the bright lights of Atlanta, making it a great location to stay in Georgia. Decatur Square is the perfect place to go if you are a foodie in Georgia. It is a beautiful place to visit if you are looking for great restaurants in Decatur.
Man found in 'pool of blood' after Roswell park attack off ventilator, speaking: Family
ROSWELL, Ga. — A new father who was attacked last week at a park in Roswell and left in a pool of his own blood is recovering, his dad told 11Alive's Hope Ford. According to Dean Donald, his 40-year-old son Matthew Donald - himself the new father of a 7-month-old child - is now off a ventilator and speaking.
2nd dog found after 3 stolen from PAWS Atlanta shelter in Decatur
The shelter is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of the third dog, a toy Yorkshire Terrier named Princeton.
Child falls from 2-story building in metro Atlanta, officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child fell from a second-story building on Sunday afternoon, according to DeKalb County Fire. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident happened at Druid Hills Reserve. There is no word on the condition of the child. Officials did not...
CBS 46
Newly passed ordinance impacts Atlanta pet owners
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Noisy pets could cost you a lot of money if you live in Atlanta. For some, the sounds of our dogs barking, meowing, or crowing is just part of being a pet owner. But if pets go on too loud for more than 10 minutes, it can not only annoy neighbors but could now cost pet owners some serious money.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing teen: Clayton County police searching for Ellenwood girl
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is issuing a Mattie's Call for a missing teen from Ellenwood. Officers say 16-year-old Liliana Romero left her home on the 3000 block of Grant Road on Sept. 16 and never returned. Police say Romero is diagnosed with depression and anxiety....
