KEPR
Walla Walla Detectives investigating suspicious death after finding man dead at apartment
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Police Department Major Crime Detectives are investigating a suspicious death after finding a deceased man in an apartment on September 19th. Around 8:30 a.m., Walla Walla Police and Fire Department Crews responded to an apartment in the 400 block of S. 1st Ave.,...
KEPR
Power restored to several homes after vehicle crash
RICHLAND, Wash. — Power has now been restored to several homes in the North end of Richland after a vehicle crash damaged power lines in the area. Around 11:30 p.m. on September 18th, a single vehicle traveling North on Stevens Dr. left the roadway and struck a series of lines which provide support for the power lines in the area.
KEPR
Community pays tribute to decorated war Veteran
Richland Wash. — Major Rudolph P. Webster was born in June of 1932. Growing up in the great depression, at 16, Webster left home to join the carnival. From there, he immediately went to Boot Camp to join the Army. Daughter and apple of his eye, Rose-Marie Hadeed says....
KEPR
Sunflower Festival kicks off fall in Tri-Cities
Pasco Wash. — There are just five days until the official start of fall. Middleton Farms in Pasco is celebrating with their Sunflower Festival. There are over five-acres of beautiful sunflowers, and this year, they have added zinnia wildflowers to the fields as well. With multiple varieties of sunflowers...
