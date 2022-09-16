ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umatilla County, OR

Power restored to several homes after vehicle crash

RICHLAND, Wash. — Power has now been restored to several homes in the North end of Richland after a vehicle crash damaged power lines in the area. Around 11:30 p.m. on September 18th, a single vehicle traveling North on Stevens Dr. left the roadway and struck a series of lines which provide support for the power lines in the area.
RICHLAND, WA
Community pays tribute to decorated war Veteran

Richland Wash. — Major Rudolph P. Webster was born in June of 1932. Growing up in the great depression, at 16, Webster left home to join the carnival. From there, he immediately went to Boot Camp to join the Army. Daughter and apple of his eye, Rose-Marie Hadeed says....
RICHLAND, WA
Sunflower Festival kicks off fall in Tri-Cities

Pasco Wash. — There are just five days until the official start of fall. Middleton Farms in Pasco is celebrating with their Sunflower Festival. There are over five-acres of beautiful sunflowers, and this year, they have added zinnia wildflowers to the fields as well. With multiple varieties of sunflowers...
PASCO, WA

