ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Luart Officially Rebrands to Arcnes as the Platform Looks to Be More Than Just an NFT Marketplace – Press release Bitcoin News

techaiapp.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

MJ Beverages Co. LLC Partners with Ginger Commerce to Offer Direct-to-Consumer Product Offerings of Mari y Juana™ Branded Cannabis-Infused Drinks

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Mari y Juana® Beverages Co. (“MJ”), a California-based cannabis-infused beverages brand that recently took home 1 st place in High Times 2022 SoCal Cannabis Cup – People’s Choice Edition for their ¡Piña! flavored soft drink today announced its exclusive partnership with Ginger, an e-commerce provider and last-mile delivery service in the ever-expanding direct-to-consumer (DTC) California cannabis market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005387/en/ Mari y Juana Beverages Co. to offer Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) purchase options on their website DrinkMJ.com beginning late September 2022. Customers will be able to purchase bulk offerings for each of the Mari y Juana branded flavor offerings. 24-pack options that allow for savings and shareability for the consumer and their adult-age peers. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy