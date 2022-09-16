Luart Officially Rebrands to Arcnes as the Platform Looks to Be More Than Just an NFT Marketplace – Press release Bitcoin News

Read full article on original website
Related
JBL monitors are perfect for professional sound engineers, hobbyist content creators, remote workers and all audio aficionados in between
For those serious about audio, JBL offers the most comprehensive range of studio monitor systems on the market. Whether you’re a professional audio engineer, hobbyist online content creator or even a remote worker simply looking for a sweet home sound system, JBL has the speakers to suit your needs.
LastPass confirms hackers had access to internal systems for several days
The attacker that recently breached LastPass lurked around the network for days before being spotted and eliminated, the company has confirmed. A blog post (opens in new tab) published by the password manager's CEO Karim Toubba revealed that the attacker spent some four days on the compromised network. During that...
MJ Beverages Co. LLC Partners with Ginger Commerce to Offer Direct-to-Consumer Product Offerings of Mari y Juana™ Branded Cannabis-Infused Drinks
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Mari y Juana® Beverages Co. (“MJ”), a California-based cannabis-infused beverages brand that recently took home 1 st place in High Times 2022 SoCal Cannabis Cup – People’s Choice Edition for their ¡Piña! flavored soft drink today announced its exclusive partnership with Ginger, an e-commerce provider and last-mile delivery service in the ever-expanding direct-to-consumer (DTC) California cannabis market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005387/en/ Mari y Juana Beverages Co. to offer Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) purchase options on their website DrinkMJ.com beginning late September 2022. Customers will be able to purchase bulk offerings for each of the Mari y Juana branded flavor offerings. 24-pack options that allow for savings and shareability for the consumer and their adult-age peers. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0