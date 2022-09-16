Luart Officially Rebrands to Arcnes as the Platform Looks to Be More Than Just an NFT Marketplace – Press release Bitcoin News

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Mari y Juana® Beverages Co. (“MJ”), a California-based cannabis-infused beverages brand that recently took home 1 st place in High Times 2022 SoCal Cannabis Cup – People’s Choice Edition for their ¡Piña! flavored soft drink today announced its exclusive partnership with Ginger, an e-commerce provider and last-mile delivery service in the ever-expanding direct-to-consumer (DTC) California cannabis market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005387/en/ Mari y Juana Beverages Co. to offer Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) purchase options on their website DrinkMJ.com beginning late September 2022. Customers will be able to purchase bulk offerings for each of the Mari y Juana branded flavor offerings. 24-pack options that allow for savings and shareability for the consumer and their adult-age peers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO