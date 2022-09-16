King Charles has flown to Scotland to grieve his mother in private following her state funeral.The monarch left RAF Northolt in West London on a private jet at about 10.30am this morning.Images showed the King sitting in the back of a car with a man thought to be a close protection officer, while his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, rode in the front passenger seat.The pair landed at Aberdeen International Airport at 12.04pm, according to Flight Radar, where they will likely be driven the hour’s journey to the Balmoral estate.Queen Elizabeth II’s children and grandchildren rushed to the very...

U.K. ・ 28 MINUTES AGO