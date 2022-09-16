ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles flies to Scotland to grieve mother at Balmoral

King Charles has flown to Scotland to grieve his mother in private following her state funeral.The monarch left RAF Northolt in West London on a private jet at about 10.30am this morning.Images showed the King sitting in the back of a car with a man thought to be a close protection officer, while his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, rode in the front passenger seat.The pair landed at Aberdeen International Airport at 12.04pm, according to Flight Radar, where they will likely be driven the hour’s journey to the Balmoral estate.Queen Elizabeth II’s children and grandchildren rushed to the very...
The Associated Press

Brad Pitt, Nick Cave make surprise art debut in Finland

HELSINKI (AP) — Hollywood’s Brad Pitt and Australian musician Nick Cave have debuted as artists in an exhibition in Finland that displays sculptures and ceramics created by the movie star and the singer-songwriter. The Sara Hilden Art Museum, located in the southern Finnish city of Tampere, was initially...
