Read full article on original website
Related
King Charles flies to Scotland to grieve mother at Balmoral
King Charles has flown to Scotland to grieve his mother in private following her state funeral.The monarch left RAF Northolt in West London on a private jet at about 10.30am this morning.Images showed the King sitting in the back of a car with a man thought to be a close protection officer, while his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, rode in the front passenger seat.The pair landed at Aberdeen International Airport at 12.04pm, according to Flight Radar, where they will likely be driven the hour’s journey to the Balmoral estate.Queen Elizabeth II’s children and grandchildren rushed to the very...
U.K.・
Brad Pitt, Nick Cave make surprise art debut in Finland
HELSINKI (AP) — Hollywood’s Brad Pitt and Australian musician Nick Cave have debuted as artists in an exhibition in Finland that displays sculptures and ceramics created by the movie star and the singer-songwriter. The Sara Hilden Art Museum, located in the southern Finnish city of Tampere, was initially...
Incredible space photo labelled as ‘best image of dying comet ever’
A PRIZE-WINNING image of a dying comet has stunned both photography contest judges and the internet. Austrian astrophotographer Gerald Rhemann won the award for Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2022 for this snapshot. The photo depicts a disconnection event - the point at which solar particles tear off of a...
Truss’s admission talks on trade deal with US have been shelved is ‘terrible news for UK economy’, Labour says – UK politics live
Latest updates: party says prime minister has ‘tarnished UK’s international reputation’ as she visits US
Comments / 0