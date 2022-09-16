Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
GOP Illinois governor candidate to stop in Silvis
Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate for Illinois governor, hoping to unseat incumbent Gov. JB Pritzker in November, is taking his bus tour to the QC on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Bailey and his running mate, Stephanie Trussell, will be at Anchor Lumber, 1505 1st Ave., Silvis, at 1 p.m. Tuesday. For more information on Bailey’s campaign, click HERE.
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
Meet Jasmine, The New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Month!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We are looking for a Forever Foster for Jasmine! This sweet older gal is an 11 year old Rottweiler/Heeler mix. She weighs 84 pounds and is mostly blind and deaf. She is on two pain medications for arthritis. She needs a home with adults who will be very patient with her because sometimes she just needs a little help getting up. She likes being with people and we believe she would be okay with other dogs and cats. The clinic and shelter team love this dog so much and are hoping that there is a family that can give her a loving home for the rest of her life. Please contact Patti McRae at: patti@qcawc.org for more information.
Find Fun Events In Illinois And Iowa With Your FUN10!
Fall is falling in as summer is stepping aside, and there’s plenty of fun to be had in Illinois and Iowa throughout the Quad-Cities during pumpkin spice season!. It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!
A Davenport bar and breakfast spot beats the odds of closing down twice
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Chuck's Tap reopened its doors Monday morning after rebuilding from a fire that struck in February. According to the Small Business Administration, more than seven thousand small businesses in Iowa closed during the height of the pandemic, but the restaurant survived these odds and stayed open throughout 2020.
aledotimesrecord.com
Nevada at Iowa odds, picks and predictions
The Nevada Wolf Pack (2-1) travel to Kinnick Stadium to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-1) Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around Nevada at Iowa odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions. Nevada is coming...
aledotimesrecord.com
Where will the new Galesburg community center be? Decision expected by end of October
GALESBURG — Galesburg City Council will review four possible locations for a new community center during an upcoming Sept. 26 work session. The four options will be presented by the Farnsworth Group, a Peoria-based engineering and architecture firm the council hired in June to create a “master plan” for a new community center.
geneseorepublic.com
For Geneseo's Thomas sisters, horses are an unbridled passion
The Thomas sisters were “born into horses,” according to their Mom, Trudi Thomas, who was showing horses while pregnant with daughter Tea, now 19. Téa Thomas, and her younger sister, Talisa, 15, have been showing horses since they could lead a horse, and their love for the animals has gained them numerous accolades.
Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy
(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
aledotimesrecord.com
Churchill offers Galesburg police chance at active-shooter training in a school setting
GALESBURG — While the city of Galesburg is still deciding what to do with the former Churchill Junior High, the city police found use for the building. The Galesburg Police Department completed its annual active-shooter training inside the Churchill Junior High School building the week of Sept. 5. Galesburg...
Central Illinois Proud
GALLERY: Overnight storm damage in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Here is a look at some of the storm damage around Central Illinois after the storms Sunday night. Anyone who would like to submit photos to this gallery can learn more here.
advantagenews.com
Labor troubles hit pumpkin country
The owner of a large farming operation in central Illinois is concerned with a shortage of labor combined with growing costs to hire people. John Ackerman, owner of Ackerman Family Farms in Morton, Illinois, reports farmers across central Illinois are already feeling the pinch. This year, at his large pumpkin...
Here’s How Much Money Nevada Would’ve Lost If Iowa Had To Cancel The Game Due To Weather
Watching the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nevada Wolf Pack left me with a lot of downtime - after three weather delays led to the game that started Saturday night to end in the early hours of Sunday morning. Doing some research, I found a very interesting detail about University...
ourquadcities.com
Landlord: Happy Joe’s abandons Bettendorf headquarters
Happy Joe’s, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, has vacated its former Bettendorf headquarters at 2705 Happy Joe Drive. “They vacated their building in Bettendorf with no notice,” landlord Justin Sloan said Saturday via text. “I found out about their bankruptcy when we received their keys instead of their rent check.”
Watch Illinois Heroes Rescue a Coyote with Container on its Head
A drama played itself out recently involving a coyote in Illinois in a bad situation. The poor animal had a container stuck on its head, but fortunately heroes in the Land of Lincoln came to the rescue. Based on the video description, this coyote crisis happened in Hennepin, Illinois. If...
KWQC
Police respond to crash on Brady Street Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport police responded around 8:42 p.m. Sunday to a crash in the 800 block of Brady Street. According to police, two vehicles were northbound on Brady Street when one of the vehicles allegedly made an improper lane change and sideswiped a second vehicle. Both vehicles were operational...
ourquadcities.com
Galesburg names Blue-Ribbon Award home
Galesburg on Track and the city’s Community Development Department have announced that 560 Liberty Street is the recipient of the Community Blue Ribbon Award for the month of September. The 4th Ward residence is owned and occupied by Mark and Mary (Maria) Johnson. The property was nominated for the monthly award by Anthony Padilla.
1470 WMBD
Ameren: Over 4,000 customers in the Peoria area without power
PEORIA, Ill. — According to the Ameren Illinois Outage Map, nearly 4,000 customers in Peoria County were in the dark early Monday morning following storms that rolled through Central Illinois on Sunday night. As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, just over 40 Ameren customers were without power in Tazewell County....
Chicago-Style Pizzeria Opens In Downtown Moline’s Former Barrel House
What used to be the Barrel House location in downtown Moline is now home to an already known pizzeria. Tony's Chicago Style Pizzeria opened its doors last week at 1321 5th Avenue in Moline. The restaurant has been in the QC for several years and moved from its previous Moline location, which was at 1610 7th Street. Tony's did have a spot in Davenport but that location closed.
KWQC
Man arrested Monday following disturbance in Muscatine elementary school parking lot
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two Muscatine schools were placed on lockdown Monday while police responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of one of the schools. Around 2:38 p.m., the Muscatine Communications Center received multiple 911 calls reporting a person was causing a disturbance in the parking lot of McKinley Elementary School, 621 Kindler Ave. There also were reports that the person claimed to have a weapon, police said in a media release.
