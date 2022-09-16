ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryson DeChambeau is mad he can't play at the Presidents Cup after jump to LIV Golf

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Bryson DeChambeau won’t be at Quail Hollow next week for the Presidents Cup, and he’s not happy about it.

DeChambeau, speaking before the fifth LIV Golf Invitational Series event this weekend outside of Chicago, is upset that he and other LIV Golfers can’t compete in the Presidents Cup or Ryder Cup teams anymore after they left the PGA Tour for the controversial golf venture.

"I personally think that the team events are only hurting themselves by not allowing us to play, not allowing us to qualify through some capacity, in some facet," DeChambeau said Thursday.

"But I would say from a team aspect, it is sad that those governing bodies have not allowed us to be able to qualify," he added. "That's all I can say to that."

DeChambeau is one of several former Team USA members who have left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. The Tour has suspended those players and banned them from competing in their events. Neither the Ryder Cup nor the Presidents Cup allows them to compete, either.

The Presidents Cup will take place next week in North Carolina, where the International team will try to grab its second ever win — and its first in the United States. Team USA won last in 2019 at Royal Melbourne Golf Club 16-14, which marked its eighth-straight victory.

DeChambeau played in his first Presidents Cup in Australia, though he went 0-1-1. He’s played in two Ryder Cups for the United States.

Though he can’t participate, DeChambeau said he “absolutely” would be watching the Presidents Cup from home.

"It's golf entertainment," he said. "Look, I'm a golf fan first and foremost. I'm going to watch golf wherever it's played with some of the best players in the world, whoever it is.

"I think down the road that'll change. I think that this will become something special, even more special than what it is now, and moving forward in the future, I'll still watch other tournaments that I've won and done well at before."

DeChambeau, 28, has won eight times on the PGA Tour, most recently at the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational. He has one major championship win, too, at the 2020 U.S. Open.

Though LIV Golf’s battle with the PGA Tour is far from over, DeChambeau said he would love to start playing in Tour events again.

"I want to play in numerous events on the PGA Tour. It would be awesome," DeChambeau said. "That's what LIV Golf has tried to, they have allowed us to play on the PGA Tour. It's the PGA Tour barring us from doing so."

