Tenaha ISD Board of Trustees Public Notice of Regular Meeting, Sept. 20 Agenda
September 19, 2022 - A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tenaha Independent School District will be held September 20, 2022, beginning at 5:30 PM in the Boardroom of the Administration Office, 138 College Street, Tenaha, Texas 75974. The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which...
Timpson 2022 Homecoming Court Duchesses, Sweethearts
September 19, 2022 - Timpson High School announces the 2022 Homecoming Court! The pregame ceremonies will begin at 6:30pm, Friday evening, September 23 at John Herbert Eakin Stadium. The Timpson Bears take on Grapeland Sandies at 7:00pm. Class Duchesses and Queen Candidates. Freshman, Avery Cooper; Sophomore, Bailee Ford; Junior, Cale...
Timpson Area Genealogy, Heritage Society Welcomes Program on Family Research
September 19, 2022 - Delora Silvers Simms, born and raised in Corpus Christi, Texas, moved to East Texas in 1983. About seven years ago, a friend encouraged her to research her family, and she was hooked on genealogy. She volunteers at Lufkin Family History and Life Center, located in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Delora has extensive knowledge of Family Search, a research database which is maintained by the Latter Day Saints. Unlike Ancestry, Family Search is a free site.
Nelda Kay Oliver Shillings
Nelda Kay Oliver Shillings, 86, of Center, Texas, passed away on September 19, 2022, in Center, Texas. She was born on July 23, 1936, in Tenaha, Texas, to the late J.W. Oliver and Elva Forsythe Oliver. A graveside service will be held at a later time. Nelda is survived by:
"Hitch Hiking Preachers" by Doug Fincher
September 19, 2022 - When returning on a hitch-hiking trip to Texas A & M College (1950), a motorist dropped me off in Nacogdoches at the intersection of Highway 7 and Highway 21. “Thumbing a ride” was pretty easy back then and in a few moments' two elderly ladies in a new Buick stopped to give me a ride. When I rushed to the car and tried to open the back door, one of the ladies let her window down a few inches and said, “You’re not going to hurt us, are you?”
Gwendolyn H. B. Crawford
Gwendolyn H. B. Crawford passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Lakeside Village Assisted Living, in Center, Texas. She was born November 7, 1921, in the Huber community of Shelby County. She lived most of her adult life in Timpson. She and Oneil celebrated fifty years of marriage in October 1998.
Bradley Edward Allen
Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Timpson, Texas. Bradley was raised his whole life in Timpson. He graduated from Timpson High School in 1975. Bradley enjoyed playing football in High School and went on to play for a short time in college before being injured. Bradley was a retired Shelby County Commissioner, where he served for several years. He was an avid Astros fan. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Bradley was known as being very funny and charismatic. His personality was uplifting to everyone who met him. Bradley’s most precious treasure in this world were his grandchildren. He loved them with all that he had. Bradley was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church in Timpson. He will be greatly missed by family, friends, and all who knew him.
This Week in Shelby County Football :Week 5
Last week Shelby County Varsity Football teams went a combined 3-1. The Center Roughriders took a 65-44 road win over the Daingerfield Tigers. The ‘Riders are now 3-1 for the season and they will begin District 8 4A-2 play with Canton High School. The game will be Center’s 2022 Homecoming on Friday September 23, 2022. Kickoff at Roughriders Stadium is at 7:30 p.m. The Canton Eagles are 2-2. They beat visiting Mabank on Friday by a 35-7 score.
Shelbyville MS, JV Volleyball Games This Week
September 19, 2022 - Today, the Shelbyville Middle School volleyball players will compete against each other in the Competition Gym first game starting at 4:30pm. The Junior Varsity volleyball team will be traveling to Burkeville on Saturday, September 24 for a game at 10am. The Middle School volleyball team will...
Dragons Flatten Jaguars in 61-0 Homecoming Football Win
The Shelbyville Dragons varsity football team improved their season record to 3-1 with a lopsided 61-0 win over the KIPP Generations Collegiate Jaguars. KIPP (1-3) is a public charter high school from the Houston area. The Dragons scored early and often and they scored all 61 of their points in...
