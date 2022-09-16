Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Timpson, Texas. Bradley was raised his whole life in Timpson. He graduated from Timpson High School in 1975. Bradley enjoyed playing football in High School and went on to play for a short time in college before being injured. Bradley was a retired Shelby County Commissioner, where he served for several years. He was an avid Astros fan. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Bradley was known as being very funny and charismatic. His personality was uplifting to everyone who met him. Bradley’s most precious treasure in this world were his grandchildren. He loved them with all that he had. Bradley was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church in Timpson. He will be greatly missed by family, friends, and all who knew him.

TIMPSON, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO