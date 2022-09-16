Read full article on original website
Factbox-The challenges automakers, and now Tesla, face with humanoid robots
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Tesla's CEO Elon Musk is set to unveil its prototype humanoid robots at an event on Sept. 30, hoping to expand beyond self-driving cars that have not yet become reality despite his repeated promises.
China quarantine bus crash prompts outcry over 'zero COVID'
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A nighttime bus crash that killed 27 people in southwest China this week has set off a storm of anger online over the harshness of the country’s strict COVID-19 policies. The initial police report did not say who the passengers were and where they were going, but it later emerged they were headed to a quarantine location outside their city of Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou province. The bus with 47 people on board crashed about 2:40 a.m. Sunday. City officials announced many hours later that the passengers were under “medical observation,” confirming reports they were being taken to quarantine. Following public anger, Guiyang fired three officials in charge of Yunyan district, where the residents had been picked up, the provincial government said Monday. Guiyang’s deputy mayor apologized at a news conference, bowing and observing a moment of silence.
Exclusive-Climate change, conflict decimate Syria's grain crop - UN FAO
DUBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Climate change, a faltering economy and residual security issues have decimated Syria's 2022 grain crop, leaving the majority of its farmers in a precarious position, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said.
Truss’s admission talks on trade deal with US have been shelved is ‘terrible news for UK economy’, Labour says – UK politics live
Latest updates: party says prime minister has ‘tarnished UK’s international reputation’ as she visits US
