Read full article on original website
Related
Blackpink perform 'Shut Down' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink took to the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The K-pop stars performed their song "Shut Down" during Monday's episode of the ABC late-night talk show. "Shut Down" appears on Blackpink's album Born Pink. The group released the album and a music...
NYLON
Fred Again's "Danielle" & 9 Other New Songs Out This Week
Every week, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
Italy’s Andrea Iervolino Teams With British Music Producer David Tickle on Turning London Food Market into Docuseries Set (EXCLUSIVE)
Italian producer Andrea Iervolino (“Waiting for the Barbarians”) has acquired a controlling stake in central London’s Mercato Metropolitano food market and teamed with British music producer David Tickle’s Tickle Entertainment on a doc series set there about global food culture. Iervolino, whose Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment (ILBE) company produces feature films including Bobby Moresco’s upcoming “Lamborghini,” is also the founder of innovative digital entertainment platform TaTaTu, a social media platform that uses a form of cryptocurrency called TTU Coins. TaTaTu recently acquired a controlling stake in London’s Mercato Metropolitano from its founder Andrea Rasca who in 2016 established this pioneering community...
‘RHOBH’ Stars Try to Distract From ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama with Lukewarm Promo: “So Good”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are no strangers to stirring up drama, and there’s been no shortage of the stuff in, on and all around Don’t Worry Darling. So it’s only fitting that three RHBOH cast members came together to film a very-clearly placed #ad about the cursed Olivia Wilde film, which has been mired in controversy for months now. Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke rave about the psychological drama over cocktails and popcorn in a reel posted to Minkoff’s Instagram on Saturday (Sept. 17). They have nothing but glowing reviews for Wilde’s upcoming movie — this is an obviously...
RELATED PEOPLE
In photos:Filmmakers, Joe Sealy attend 'Oscar Peterson: Black + White' screening in New York
Director Barry Avrich, musician Joe Sealy and more attended a screening of documentary "Oscar Peterson: Black and White" at the DGA Theater in New York City on Monday. The documentary follows the life and work of the legendary Canadian jazz pianist. The film includes appearances by Jon Batiste, Billy Joel, Herbie Hancock, Quincy Jones and others.
NYLON
Taylor Swift Maybe Collaborated with Lana Del Rey & Other Clues About 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift is preparing to release her tenth studio album, Midnights, and prefacing its arrival with a series of clues. After all, the 32-year-old singer loves a grand reveal. In years past, she’s dropped Easter eggs with hidden messages about her records prior to their release, and this time is no different. After announcing the album at the 2022 VMAs, Swift revealed that the project would drop at midnight on October 21. Until then, she’s building anticipation by slowly unveiling aspects of the album.
NYLON
Dixie D’Amelio Gets Ready for PUMA’s NYFW Show
The singer shows off her buzzed haircut and reveals how the new look has changed her style. Glam is always my time to recenter myself and get prepared for the crazy day ahead. You will always catch me listening to anything from Lil Uzi to Billie Eillish. I also love letting my glam team pick the music — they always show me new artists!
Comments / 0