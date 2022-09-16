ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC basketball to welcome five-star recruit for Live Action visit

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31JI4d_0hyVISZX00

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program will unofficially begin the 2022-23 season with the annual Live Action With Carolina Basketball event, formally known as Late Night at the end of September.

And when the Tar Heels do hit the court for the season tipoff for the event, they will do so in front of a very important recruiting target.

Five-star combo guard Boogie Fland will be in attendance for the event, taking his official visit to UNC per Inside Carolina . The 2024 recruit is one of the top players in the class and has drawn significant interest from North Carolina in his recruitment recently.

Davis and Jeff Lebo were at Stepinac on Thursday for the coaches clinic and had the chance to watch Bland and his teammates. The Tar Heels offered the prized recruit back in August and have made him a priority moving forward in this class.

With just one commitment in the 2024 class, UNC is hoping to build a stellar class. In addition to Fland, 2023 recruit Zayden High will also be in attendance for the event as it will be a big recruiting opportunity for the program.

