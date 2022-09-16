Read full article on original website
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, West CR 350S, west of South Wildwood Trail, Warsaw. Driver: Caleb D. Page, 19, South CR 600W, Claypool. Page’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage: Up to $10,000. 3:34 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18,...
Peggy S. Arnold
Peggy S. Arnold, 70, Warsaw, died at 4:25 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. Peggy was born Dec. 27, 1951, in Rochester, to the late Harold and Clarabell (Taylor) Long. She married on June 6, 1970, in the Harrison Center Church, to David D. Arnold; he survives.
Area Police Reports
Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 1:57 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Allen Kalabsa, reported a theft in the 100 block of EMS B6, Leesburg. 12:13 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, Joyce Judd, 600 block of South Lake Street, Warsaw, reported a theft. 9:41 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, the...
Anna Winnie
Anna S. Winnie 56, Logansport, formerly of Rochester, died at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at her residence in Logansport. She was born June 29, 1966. On Sept. 23, 2006, she married Robert Neil Winnie; he survives in Logansport. She is also survived by her daughters, Sarah Miles, New...
Lybie M. Miller — PENDING
Lybie M. Miller, 13, Ligonier, formerly of Topeka, died unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Arrangements are currently pending with Yeager Funeral Home.
Esther Pfleiderer Charitable Trust Donates To Beaman Home
WARSAW — 1st Source Bank’s Esther Pfleiderer Charitable Trust has donated $1,000 for The Beaman Home of Warsaw. According to a press release, as a sponsor of Altrusa International of Warsaw’s Bingo for Beaman fundraiser, the trust “believes in the mission of The Beaman Home to provide shelter, education, and confidential services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.”
Raymond G. Sheppard
Raymond G. Sheppard, 72, died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth. He was born Jan. 26, 1950. He married Pam Morgan on Nov. 20, 1976; she survives in Argos. He is also survived by his son John Sheppard, Argos; daughter Dee (A.J.) Sheppard-Campbell, Leiter’s Ford;...
Amalia Oviedo Alejandro
Amalia Oviedo Alejandro, 83, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, died unexpectedly at 8:31 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Milford. She was born July 20, 1939. She leaves behind two daughters, Marisol Tienda, Goshen and Francisca Elena Medina Oviedo, Chicago, Ill.; son, Eduardo Oviedo, Ligonier; 14 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Armando Oviedo, Mexico, Delfino Oviedo, Mexico and Zeferino Oviedo, Syracuse; and four sisters, Maria Ramirez, Mexico, Matilde Delgado, Ligonier, Belem Hernandez, Milford and Edelmira Torres, Benton.
Pierceton Council Will Meet Twice Wednesday
PIERCETON — The Pierceton Town Council will meet in an executive session Wednesday, Sept. 21, before meeting in a special session 90 minutes later. Both gatherings will be at the Pierceton Community Building. The executive session starts at 2 p.m. The public meeting is set to start at 3:30...
Marilyn Joyce Bayman
Marilyn Joyce Bayman, 89, South Bend, died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Marilyn was born March 24, 1933. On March 24, 1951, she married Alvin Bayman, who preceded her in death. Marilyn is survived by two daughters, Brenda Springer, South Bend and Victoria (Brent) Wolter, Kalamazoo, Mich.; one son, John Bayman, Cookville, Tenn.; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Doris Gose — PENDING
Doris Gose, formerly of Syracuse, died Sept. 14, 2022, in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending at Eastlund Funeral Home.
Stanley Martin Quimby
Stanley “Stan” Quimby, 70, South Bend, died Sept. 16, 2022, in his home in South Bend. He was born Dec. 1, 1951. On Sept. 20, 1996, he married Susan (Avon), who survives. He is also survived by his three children, Calvert (Kyri) Quimby, Rochester, Cassidy (Dawn) Quimby, Argos and Jessica Krause, Grovertown; brothers Ron (Karen) Quimby, Ruskin, Fla., Tom (Christine) Quimby, Argos, Ernest (Bert) Quimby, Grovertown and Mike (Jennifer) Quimby, Rochester; sisters, Valerie (Sharon) Wallis, Fort Wayne and Pixie Quimby, Argos; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Chris Paraschos
Chris Paraschos, 93, Leesburg, formerly of East Chicago and Hammond, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. He married Ardine Paraschos; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his son Greg (Venessa) Paraschos; daughters, Lori Carter and Cheryl Myers; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Solan Pruzin Funeral Home is in...
Warsaw Schools Welcomed Olympic Runner Billy Mills In 2022 Speaker Series
WARSAW — On Friday, Sept. 16, Warsaw Community Schools welcomed keynote speaker Billy Mills to support the goals of WCS’s mission of inspiring and equipping all students to continuously acquire and apply knowledge and skills while pursuing their dreams and enriching the lives of others. Mills is Oglala...
Mary Ellen Strack
Mary Ellen Strack, 96, Columbia City, died at 9:27 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. She was born Nov. 28, 1925. On Nov. 27, 1947, she married James Lyle Strack; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Tom (Loretta) Strack and Cynthia “Cis” (Jay Miller) Berghoff; four...
Larry A. Nixon — UPDATED
Larry A. Nixon, 72, Lakeville, died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Memorial Hospital. He was born Aug. 13, 1950. On Nov. 13, 1976, he was united in marriage to Harriett Chabera; she survives. Larry is also survived by his children, Kenneth (Bernie) Klockow, Granger, David (Laurie) Klockow, Edwardsburg, Mich., Kimberly...
Banned Book Week Is Not A Celebration
SYRACUSE — Banned Book Week is the recognition that there are people that feel that other people should not read a book that they find offensive. “Charlotte’s Web” with talking animals, “Little Red Riding Hood” with that bottle of wine, “The True Diary of a Part-time Indian” about growing up on a reservation are a small part of the list of books that the American Library Association has recorded of the book removals from over the decades. Libraries remind everyone that the act of reading is an affirmation of the rights in a democratic society.
September Is Library Card Sign Up Month
MILFORD — September is National Library Card Sign Up Month. This week is the third in a series of articles about why patrons need a Milford Public Library card in their wallet. MPL is featuring the library’s online collections and all the great “e-resources,” or electronic resources, available for...
Ronald ‘Ron’ Bellman
Ronald “Ron” Bellman, 73, Bourbon, died at 3:53 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Mishawaka Center for Hospice Care. Bellman was born on Sept. 27, 1948. He married Karen Fink on Oct. 29, 1972. She survives. Additional survivors include: two sons, Jason Bellman, Bourbon, and Travis (Nichole) Bellman,...
Jackie S. Widman
Jackie Sue Widman, 46, Rochester died at 7:55 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Pulaski Memorial Hospital, Winamac. She was born Dec. 17, 1975. Survivors include: a daughter, Grace A. Stevens, Rochester; parents, Paul and Betty Widman, Rochester; two sisters: Tracy (Greg Bayer) Widman, Atlanta, Ga., and Christy (Jeff) Havron, Rochester.
