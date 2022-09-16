ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Idaho Women May Want to Delete This App ASAP

We love this app. We’re paying subscribers for this app, but is it time to go our separate ways?. It’s been a slow crawl back from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Boise running community is starting to get back some of their favorite in-person races. Last year, the Treasure Valley YMCA did a fall edition of the Famous Idaho Potato Marathon before taking the Christmas Run virtual because of a new wave of COVID. Nampa’s Harvest Classic, the Boise Marathon and the Turkey Day 5K took place in person too.
The Associated Press

Kentucky school shooter imprisoned 25 years seeks parole

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
eastidahonews.com

Police help 6 Idaho women involved in human trafficking

BOISE — Since February, multiple law enforcement agencies have partnered with community organizations in preparation for a human trafficking operation designed to assist women victimized by human trafficking. Detectives contacted females believed to be in the illegal sex trade industry to get them to a specified location. Once there,...
105.5 The Fan

Internet Cringes as Utah Politician Drops Rap Song [Video]

These days, politics are on a whole different level than they were a decade ago. Whether you're a news junkie or not--it's fair to say that nobody really LOVES politics. There's a certain aspect to them, however, that everyone can appreciate and it usually arises during election season. When candidates...
Fox News

2 dead in small plane crash in Idaho

Two people from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho, authorities said. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the wife and husband were flying from Boise, Idaho, to Rock Springs, Wyoming, when it crashed around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. The couple had been in the process of going on several cross-country flights, officials said.
Idaho State Journal

Police searching for man who led them on chase in downtown Pocatello and then abandoned vehicle

POCATELLO — Police are searching for a man who reportedly led them on a chase in his Jeep in downtown Pocatello on Sunday afternoon before abandoning the vehicle. The man’s name has not yet been released but he recently moved to Chubbuck from California and prior to Sunday’s encounter with law enforcement he’s been charged with theft, drunk driving and resisting arrest for incidents that occurred earlier this month, police said. ...
Idaho State Journal

Names released of couple who died in plane crash east of Preston

Authorities have released the names of the husband and wife who died in a Wednesday plane crash in the Southeast Idaho backcountry. The deceased were the plane’s pilot, Jerry N. Trolard, 63, and his wife and only passenger, Margaret R. Trolard, 68, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday. The Trolards were from Vale, Oregon. Their bodies were found by emergency responders along with the wreckage of the plane on...
105.5 The Fan

Here Is The Zodiac Sign For 18 Different Idaho Cities

So, you may have heard recently that Jennifer Lopez, the famous actress/singer/model/all of the above, actually fired her backup dancer over her astrology sign. That’s right – she fired her backup dancer over her sign and reportedly, in an audition to be a dancer for J-Lo, she asked everyone who was a Virgo to raise their hand before letting them know they were no longer needed.
Law & Crime

Colorado Man Rescued from Snowy Mountains on the Night Two Hitchhiking Women Were Killed Has Now Been Convicted of Their Murders

More than 40 years after two young women were murdered, a Colorado jury has convicted a man who was rescued from the snowy mountains on the night of the crimes. Records show that Alan Lee Phillips, 71, is listed as in custody at the Park County Jail as of Thursday evening, the day a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the 1982 deaths of Annette Kay Schnee, 21, and Barbara “Bobbi” Jo Oberholtzer, 29.
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Georgia Plead Guilty in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Using Counterfeit Passports to Steal Money

Two From Georgia Plead Guilty in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Using Counterfeit Passports to Steal Money. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Danielle Dorsett, age 54, and her brother, Byron J. Laforest, age 50, both residents of Atlanta, Georgia, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Carl J. Barbier to conspiracy to use false or counterfeit passports. Judge Barbier scheduled their sentencing for January 5, 2023.
105.5 The Fan

World Famous DJ, Producer Posts From Around Boise During Visit

Seriously, what's not to love about Boise!? We get all four seasons, the people are kind (for the most part), and we're close to a little bit of everything. When a celebrity rolls through town, most folks are surprised to see it but anymore, it's becoming commonplace. At this point,...
105.5 The Fan

Will Idaho Crypto Miners Make Your Power Bill Go Up?

This may be the most 2022 story you stumble across this week. It involves mystery, intrigue, and a surprise twist ending!. Ok, none of those things are true. But it could affect your monthly bills, so let's take a look into what's going on. Idaho's power is pretty inexpensive when...
105.5 The Fan

‘My Pillow Guy’ Has Phone Taken by FBI Before Proving Idaho Fraud

We first reported to you just a couple of months ago that the "My Pillow Guy" was coming after Idaho for all sorts of unsubstantiated reasons. It almost plays perfectly into this weird fascination with Idaho that many celebrities have had lately. Whether it's a celebrity fishing in our waters, doing a million dollar deal in Sun Valley, or a national talking head like Glenn Beck dabbling in our political system--there seems to be an interest in Idaho.
CBS Sacramento

Reward doubles in search for wild horse killers in Nevada

The reward has grown to $10,000 as authorities continue to search for the killer or killers of five wild horses shot last fall in eastern Nevada about 70 miles west of the Utah line.Four horses, including one with an aborted fetus attached, were found dead within 600 yards of each other on Nov. 16 in Jakes Valley about 30 miles west of Ely and 2 miles south of U.S. Highway 50.A fifth horse was still alive but wounded so severely it had to be euthanized, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management said.The bureau announced on Thursday the American Wild Horse...
Klamath Alerts

OSP Warns Public Of Armed And Dangerous Subject Last Seen In Oregon

On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
105.5 The Fan

