ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's lacrosse announces trio of captains for 2023 season

The Penn State men's lacrosse captains were announced on Monday evening. Grant Haus, Jack Traynor and Brett Funk were the players selected to represent the team. Haus enters his third season with Penn State holding two Big Ten academic awards. The Palmyra, Pennsylvania, native and midfielder bottled five goals and an assist last season, on top of shoveling 22 ground balls for the Nittany Lions.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State jumps to No. 9 in AVCA poll following a dominant week

After not dropping a set all weekend and going 3-0 at Rec Hall, Penn State rose two spots in the AVCA poll. The 11-0 Nittany Lions propelled themselves to No. 9 in the rankings ahead of Big Ten Conference play which begins this weekend. Penn State was perfect against Howard,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State College, PA
Sports
City
State College, PA
State
Delaware State
State
Virginia State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Digital Collegian

Penn State football to kickoff at 3:30 against Northwestern

Penn State’s kickoff time for its Oct. 1 clash against Northwestern was announced on Monday. The No. 14 Nittany Lions’ Week 5 clash against the Wildcats is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium, as found on the Big Ten football composite schedule. While Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hockey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Sports
Digital Collegian

Penn State football recruiting roundup | Offensive line, linebacker groups in store for big additions

Penn State’s future looks to continually grow brighter and brighter thanks to performances by true freshmen Nick Singleton, Abdul Carter and Drew Allar. Recruits in the class of 2023, who have yet to step on campus, could add to that. The majority of the Nittany Lions’ 2023 recruiting class saw success under lights Friday night, with a few exceptions.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football moves up to No. 14 following win at Auburn

In its first week ranked this season, Penn State shattered expectations, downing Auburn 41-12 in the historic Jordan-Hare Stadium. As they return home for their Week 4 meeting with Central Michigan, the Nittany Lions will sport a new place in the AP Poll, now ranked at No. 14. With formerly-No.11...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy