Cincinnati, OH

daytonlocal.com

Night Fever - Tribute to The Bee Gees

Sorg Opera House - SEPTEMBER 17 - They sold out the Sorg the first time and now they're returning! The Most Authentic Tribute to The Bee Gees in the world. They sold out the Sorg the first time and now they're returning! The Most Authentic Tribute to The Bee Gees in the world is drawing large crowds at Casinos, Festivals, and Corporate events. “Night Fever” – The Bee Gees Tribute is the largest production of the Bee Gees in the world. The group has been touring for the past ten years, from Disneyland to Russia, recreating the look and sound of the Bee Gees. Capturing a full history of the Bee Gees, “Night Fever” includes songs from “To Love Somebody”, “Massachusetts”, “I Got to Get A Message”, “I Started A Joke”, “Jive Talking”, “More Than A Woman”, “Night Fever”, “You Should Be Dancing”, “Tragedy”, “Stayin’ Alive”, and many more.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

This Renovated Home in Evanston Used to be a Recording Destination for Local Jazz Musicians

Less than a year after husband-and-wife duo Hydrangea Home Design brought this renovated Victorian beauty back to life in Northside, they’re back with another rehabbed home currently on the market in Evanston. Shortly after purchasing the 1898 five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home last March, Marcus and Alyssa Muffet learned that the...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincymusic.com

Concerts to Attend This Week: September 19th - September 25th

There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week! AND enter to win FREE tickets to a number of them!. Memorial Hall. 8pm. Tue 20. Peach Pit.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

UC Classics professor will compete on ‘Jeopardy!’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A professor at the University of Cincinnati will be competing on the long-running gameshow, “Jeopardy!” on Sept. 20. Kelly Shannon-Henderson is an associate professor of Classics at UC and a longtime fan of the CBS show. At UC, the Classics professor also studies Greek and...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Renaissance Festival adds more food options

With more than 200,000 people expected to pass into the enchanted gates of the Ohio Renaissance Festival this year, there’s an enormous appetite for entertainment as well as food. The 30-acre 16th century English village of Willy-Nilly is open on weekends through Oct. 30 to play host to massive...
HARVEYSBURG, OH
WHIO Dayton

Polish Club of Dayton hold annual Fall Festival today

DAYTON — The Polish Club of Dayton is set to celebrate its annual Fall Festival today with live music and food. Festival attendees are invited to the Polish Picnic Grounds at 3690 Needmore Road in Dayton. Gates open for the event at 1:00 p.m. with polka music by Randy...
DAYTON, OH
thexunewswire.com

2425 Montana Ave

1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment - Our secluded location provides a quiet home life yet just minutes away from I-74. Stop by our community to see Arbor at Montana. This beautiful property includes all new cabinets and countertops in the kitchen and bath, all new stainless steel appliances, and new flooring and carpet.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

The Art of Reviving Price Hill

The haunting and dreamy chant “O Magnum Mysterium” is ethereal, soaring then subsiding into stillness as the centerpiece of the Young Professionals Choral Collective’s summer concert in East Price Hill. The sold-out affair is worthy of the city’s preeminent classical performance venue, Music Hall; instead it’s held at a renovated Masonic lodge that had languished vacant for more than three decades.
CINCINNATI, OH
consistentlycurious.com

11 Enchanting Things To Do In the Fall In Ohio

Don’t miss out on these incredible things to do in the fall in Ohio. The aroma of pumpkin spice and warm apple cider fills the air as we embrace the arrival of fall. Autumn is a season of change, as we welcome cooler temperatures, harvest flavors, and enjoy witnessing the dazzling display of color.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious Mexican cuisine in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant is known for its great Mexican food. Customer recommendations include the adobada torta (a sandwich filled with marinated pork, mayo, black beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado), carnitas tacos, and tinga tostada (crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado). If you have room for something sweet, the flan is a must.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Body of fallen Richmond officer Seara Burton to be escorted back to Indiana Monday afternoon

DAYTON — A processional escort will return the body of fallen Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton from Dayton to Indiana Monday afternoon. The procession will escort Burton’s body from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in downtown Dayton, back to Richmond and ending at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, a Richmond police spokesperson said in a media release.
RICHMOND, IN

