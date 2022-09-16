ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverdale, GA

nypressnews.com

Kemp announces millions in aid for Grady ahead of Atlanta Medical Center closure

ATLANTA (WUPA) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has announced plans to provide a multimillion-dollar financial rescue package for Grady Health System in response to the upcoming closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center. “Today, I’m announcing that the state will dedicate some of our remaining ARPA allotment to provide $130...
ATLANTA, GA
nypressnews.com

A 26-year-old entrepreneur built a multi-million dollar business doing government contract work out of his parents’ basement. Now, he and his fiancée are completing a new 250-home development in the suburbs of Atlanta.

Jalen Uboh, 26, and Anika Carter, 25, have known each other since junior high. They went to the same middle school in Douglas County, Georgia. In high school, they shared a Spanish class and that’s when “I started getting the butterflies towards Anika,” Uboh told Insider. They...
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge councilwoman aims to raise awareness and funds for local clinic

STOCKBRIDGE — As the days of the pandemic near an end, several organizations are still waiting for financial support from local and federal officials. It is with this concern that Councilwoman Yolanda Barber seeks to help one local clinic aiding underserved community members with medical needs. “I have been...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Riverdale, GA
Health
City
Riverdale, GA
Local
Georgia Health
City
Griffin, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Historic bridge built by African American rededicated at Stone Mountain

ATLANTA — Stone Mountain Park, originally created as a Confederate memorial, now features a historic covered bridge named in honor of the 19th century African American who built it. The Stone Mountain Memorial Association rededicated the Washington W. King/College Avenue Bridge during a ceremony late last week at the...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing teen: Clayton County police searching for Ellenwood girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is issuing a Mattie's Call for a missing teen from Ellenwood. Officers say 16-year-old Liliana Romero left her home on the 3000 block of Grant Road on Sept. 16 and never returned. Police say Romero is diagnosed with depression and anxiety....
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Thousands attend annual Gunna Fest in College Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of people attended the second annual Gunna Fest hosted by the Gunna Foundation organizers and the family of Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native Gunna in College Park on Saturday afternoon. The festival was held at the old Target parking lot at 5021 Old...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
saportareport.com

Why You Should Stop Driving Alone to Midtown

There’s no doubt that driving alone impacts the world around us. From air pollution and carbon emissions to expensive wear on infrastructure and potentially life threatening collisions, driving is a problematic way to get around. When many of the 100,000 people living in, working in, and visiting Midtown choose to drive alone, the problems compound. Despite a sizable number of employees now working hybrid schedules, transportation is still the largest source of Georgia’s carbon emissions, the primary driver of the climate crisis.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

1 dead, 1 critical in five-car crash on I-75 in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person is dead and another is in critical condition following a five-car wreck on Interstate 75 southbound in Clayton County. All lanes of the highway near Tara Boulevard were closed for nearly six hours Sunday morning as authorities investigated the crash. Clayton...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Second stolen DeKalb puppy found, reward offered for third

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Puppy number two is now safe and sound in a dognapping saga officials are hoping will end soon. On Sunday afternoon, Violet became the second of three dogs stolen during a break-in at PAWS Atlanta that have now been found within a close radius to the animal shelter.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Shooting victim dumped at Grady Hospital, officers say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a victim to the hospital. Officers say they were called to Grady Hospital on Sunday morning where an victim suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off by a ‘private vehicle’. The victim was said to...
ATLANTA, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb is preparing families for emergencies

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is educating the public how they can be prepared for emergencies. The Emergency Preparedness Fair gave something for the whole family to do and learn how to be safe. The event had a passport to fill out to ensure everyone visited all the different agencies including the Bibb Sheriff's Office, Fire Department, Animal Welfare, and the American Red Cross. Moranda Guy, an Administrative Offfice for EMA, says it takes more than just one agency to keep people safe and getting families prepared for an emergency is their goal.
MACON, GA

