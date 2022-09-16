Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this weekKwame Ofosu (Askwame)Atlanta, GA
5 Instagram worthy spots at The New Starling HotelMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
nypressnews.com
Kemp announces millions in aid for Grady ahead of Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA (WUPA) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has announced plans to provide a multimillion-dollar financial rescue package for Grady Health System in response to the upcoming closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center. “Today, I’m announcing that the state will dedicate some of our remaining ARPA allotment to provide $130...
Clayton News Daily
ON THE MARKET: Large family home on 5th green of Georgia National Golf Course
This all brick, two story home sits on approximately one acre in a quiet cul-de-sac on the 5th green of the Georgia National Golf Course. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Walking into the home, you’ll find a two story foyer and great room with two sets of...
nypressnews.com
A 26-year-old entrepreneur built a multi-million dollar business doing government contract work out of his parents’ basement. Now, he and his fiancée are completing a new 250-home development in the suburbs of Atlanta.
Jalen Uboh, 26, and Anika Carter, 25, have known each other since junior high. They went to the same middle school in Douglas County, Georgia. In high school, they shared a Spanish class and that’s when “I started getting the butterflies towards Anika,” Uboh told Insider. They...
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge councilwoman aims to raise awareness and funds for local clinic
STOCKBRIDGE — As the days of the pandemic near an end, several organizations are still waiting for financial support from local and federal officials. It is with this concern that Councilwoman Yolanda Barber seeks to help one local clinic aiding underserved community members with medical needs. “I have been...
Henry County Daily Herald
Historic bridge built by African American rededicated at Stone Mountain
ATLANTA — Stone Mountain Park, originally created as a Confederate memorial, now features a historic covered bridge named in honor of the 19th century African American who built it. The Stone Mountain Memorial Association rededicated the Washington W. King/College Avenue Bridge during a ceremony late last week at the...
howafrica.com
21-Year-Old Becomes The First Woman With Autism To Open Beauty Bar in Georgia
Aaliyah Alicia Thompson, a 21-year-old African American woman from Stockbridge, Georgia, has made history as the first woman with autism in the country to open her very own beauty bar. She recently opened Aaliyah’s Beauty Bar in Clayton County (just 15 miles from Atlanta) to provide hair and beauty care services.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing teen: Clayton County police searching for Ellenwood girl
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is issuing a Mattie's Call for a missing teen from Ellenwood. Officers say 16-year-old Liliana Romero left her home on the 3000 block of Grant Road on Sept. 16 and never returned. Police say Romero is diagnosed with depression and anxiety....
All lanes on Highway 96 eastbound near Fort Valley reopened after accident
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — All lanes of Highway 96 eastbound near Fort Valley are closed due to a wreck, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The accident happened near Allendale Road west of I-75 and was clear around 4 p.m., according to the 511 website. There is no...
CBS 46
Thousands attend annual Gunna Fest in College Park
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of people attended the second annual Gunna Fest hosted by the Gunna Foundation organizers and the family of Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native Gunna in College Park on Saturday afternoon. The festival was held at the old Target parking lot at 5021 Old...
Noah’s Ark board member makes public statement for first time since state investigations
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — In their own words, the board of the highly criticized Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary spoke with Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln for the first time. They’re telling their side of an onslaught of allegations about what some describe as a rogue board. The...
GSU holds ceremony to welcome first Black President in university's history
ATLANTA — Georgia State University held a special ceremony to welcome its first Black president in the university's 109-year history on Friday. An Investiture Ceremony was held for GSU's eighth President Dr. M. Brian Blake at the university's new Convocation Center. Blake began his tenure at GSU in August...
saportareport.com
Why You Should Stop Driving Alone to Midtown
There’s no doubt that driving alone impacts the world around us. From air pollution and carbon emissions to expensive wear on infrastructure and potentially life threatening collisions, driving is a problematic way to get around. When many of the 100,000 people living in, working in, and visiting Midtown choose to drive alone, the problems compound. Despite a sizable number of employees now working hybrid schedules, transportation is still the largest source of Georgia’s carbon emissions, the primary driver of the climate crisis.
Child falls from 2-story building in metro Atlanta, officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child fell from a second-story building on Sunday afternoon, according to DeKalb County Fire. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident happened at Druid Hills Reserve. There is no word on the condition of the child. Officials did not...
WXIA 11 Alive
1 dead, 1 critical in five-car crash on I-75 in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person is dead and another is in critical condition following a five-car wreck on Interstate 75 southbound in Clayton County. All lanes of the highway near Tara Boulevard were closed for nearly six hours Sunday morning as authorities investigated the crash. Clayton...
fox5atlanta.com
Second stolen DeKalb puppy found, reward offered for third
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Puppy number two is now safe and sound in a dognapping saga officials are hoping will end soon. On Sunday afternoon, Violet became the second of three dogs stolen during a break-in at PAWS Atlanta that have now been found within a close radius to the animal shelter.
Contractor who hand-built bridge in 1800s becomes first Black man honored at Stone Mountain Park
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Stone Mountain Park is honoring an African-American for the first time in its history. Washington W. King built a wooden bridge by hand in Athens in the 1800s. The bridge is now being moved to Stone Mountain Park. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the...
2nd dog found after 3 stolen from PAWS Atlanta shelter in Decatur
The shelter is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of the third dog, a toy Yorkshire Terrier named Princeton.
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting victim dumped at Grady Hospital, officers say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a victim to the hospital. Officers say they were called to Grady Hospital on Sunday morning where an victim suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off by a ‘private vehicle’. The victim was said to...
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb is preparing families for emergencies
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is educating the public how they can be prepared for emergencies. The Emergency Preparedness Fair gave something for the whole family to do and learn how to be safe. The event had a passport to fill out to ensure everyone visited all the different agencies including the Bibb Sheriff's Office, Fire Department, Animal Welfare, and the American Red Cross. Moranda Guy, an Administrative Offfice for EMA, says it takes more than just one agency to keep people safe and getting families prepared for an emergency is their goal.
Historian, author says Atlanta massacre was more about money and power as anniversary approaches
ATLANTA — This week will be the 116th anniversary of one of Atlanta’s most violent moments. A race riot left dozens, mostly Black people, dead in the streets. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston learned that the massacre had more to do with money than race. Georgia State University...
