ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Falls, CA

Dozens of homes, buildings damaged or destroyed by mudslides in Forest Falls, Oak Glen

By Darleene Powells
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FY4pb_0hyVEFlq00

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 16 AM Edition) 01:59

Flash floods and mudflows destroyed and damaged dozens of homes and buildings in the San Bernardino County communities of Forest Falls, Yucaipa and Oak Glen, authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GJe5a_0hyVEFlq00
FOREST FALLS, CA -SEPTEMBER 13, 2022: Search and rescue teams remove a childs bike from a destroyed garage while sifting through mud and debris for the body of an elderly woman off Prospect Drive on September 13, 2022 in Forest Falls, California. According to neighbors, two adults and two children escaped the home, but the mother-in-law and the family dog are missing. Mondays heavy rain sent a torrent of mud and debris down the San Bernardino Mountains destroying homes and cars along its path.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Gina Ferazzi

Heavy rain in the San Bernardino County mountains last weekend caused widespread damage in communities near recent burn scars, according to San Bernardino County Fire. The department's Office of the Fire Marshal mobilized a 15-person Damage Assessment Team to get a complete picture of the devastation.

Forest Falls, CA - September 13: A large boulder washed down by a heavy thunderstorm sits next to a home on Prospect Drive in Forest Falls on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 after heavy mud flows hit the area Monday afternoon. There are unconfirmed reports that one resident is missing from one of the at least 4 homes damaged. Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images

The team completed its assessment, and the numbers were grim:

Forest Falls:

  • 6 Single family residences destroyed
  • 1 Single family residence deck/parking area destroyed

Oak Glen:

  • 2 Single family residence destroyed
  • 8 Single family residences sustained moderate/minor damage
  • 1 Commercial building destroyed
  • 1 Commercial building sustained moderate damaged
  • 6 Outbuildings destroyed
  • 14 Outbuildings sustained moderate/minor damage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jmnHL_0hyVEFlq00
Forest Falls, CA - September 13: A home sits damaged on Prospect Drive in Forest Falls on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 after heavy mud flows hit the area Monday afternoon following a large thunderstorm which hit the area. There are unconfirmed reports that one resident is missing from one of the at least 4 homes damaged. Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images

A Local Assistance Center has been opened at the Yucaipa Community Center, 34900 Oak Glen Road in Yucaipa, to help residents who were impacted by the flooding in Oak Glen, Forest Falls, and Crestline. The center will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L6vkq_0hyVEFlq00
Forest Falls, CA - September 13: Large boulders washed down by a heavy thunderstorm sit near a destroyed home on Prospect Drive in Forest Falls on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 after heavy mud flows hit the area Monday afternoon. There are unconfirmed reports that one resident is missing from one of the at least 4 homes damaged. Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images

And while most evacuation orders in the area have been lifted, crews continue to search for a woman who has been missing since the mudslides hit the Forest Falls area. She had been last seen on the first floor of her Prospect Drive home, which was inundated with mud over the weekend.

Comments / 2

Becka
3d ago

Horrible ... and to think most of this started out because of a gender reveal party and the fire that it caused than lack of substance because the fauna and floral were out of balance now causing the mountainside to slip ... The damage that has happened is unbelievable and the loss of life and wildlife along the way . Hang tough little community we love you 💕✌️ you will overcome !! 💕

Reply(1)
2
Related
spectrumnews1.com

San Bernardino County resident assesses damage to home after mudslide

Greg Lecklitner assessed the damage to his home after a massive storm caused mudslides in a recently burned area in a Southern California mountain community. Thunderstorms triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth that washed away cars, buried homes and affected 3,000 residents in two remote communities in the San Bernardino Mountains.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
Yucaipa, CA
City
Crestline, CA
Yucaipa, CA
Government
City
Oak Glen, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
San Bernardino County, CA
Government
City
Forest Falls, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Fairview Fire Nearing Full Containment

(CNS) – Firefighters were nearing full containment Sunday on the Fairview Fire, which has burned 28,307 acres since breaking out on Labor Day. As of Sunday afternoon, containment was at 98% and all evacuations and evacuation warnings were lifted. No fire growth is expected. The evacuation center at Redlands...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Forest Falls family reunited with dog lost in mudslide

Devastating debris flows in San Bernardino County destroyed homes, uprooted families and left at least one person dead this week. But on Friday, search and rescue volunteers were able to report a glimmer of good news. After more than two days of intense searching of mud and debris in Forest Falls, Urban Search and Rescue […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

One dead, one injured in Lakeview crash

LAKEVIEW, Calif. – One person was killed and another hospitalized in a roll over crash in the Lakeview area of Riverside County between Perris and Gilman Hot Springs, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred at 10:43 p.m. Sunday on the Ramona Expressway at Bridge Street, according to the Riverside...
LAKEVIEW, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mudslides#Commercial Building#San Bernardino Mountains#Heavy Rain#Cbs News#Prospect Drive#Getty Images
onscene.tv

2 Injured In Horrible Extrication Crash | San Bernardino

09.17.2022 | 1:40 AM | SAN BERNARDINO – On September 17th at 1:40 AM, San Bernardino County Fire and AMR responded to a traffic collision with extrication near the intersection of N Broadmoor Blvd and E Marshall Blvd in the City of San Bernardino. Units arrived at the scene and located two victims inside a minivan that had crashed into the back of a parked pickup truck. The passenger of the minivan van was required to be cut out of the van. After a 70-minute extraction, the passenger was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. The intersection will be closed while PD conducts the crash investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Key News Network

Multiple Vehicles Destroyed in Auto Shop Fire

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Multiple vehicles were destroyed in an auto shop fire early Monday morning, Sept. 19, in the city of Pomona. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Pomona Police Department responded to a commercial fire around 3:324 a.m. at an auto repair shop on the 1400 block of West Holt Avenue.
POMONA, CA
newsmirror.net

Body recovered in Forest Falls

On Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, after several days of methodical searching, the San Bernardino County Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team concluded their search for 62 year-old Doris Jagiello, Forest Falls resident. The search teams located a deceased female buried under several feet of mud, rocks, and debris. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Coroner Division assumed the recovery operation and positively identified the deceased as Jagiello.
FOREST FALLS, CA
Surfline

Fun Combo Swell Knocking on SoCal’s Door

Beachbreaks see some good peaks off the mix of swells, especially in OC. Light and favorable AM wind before onshores build for the PM. A fun combo of swells is approaching Southern California and we’ll have a nice start to the workweek. While it’s nowhere near a major swell, we’ll get our first sip of something beyond windswell from the North Pacific Monday and Tuesday. This little NW pulse will come from a small but punchy little low just off the coast this weekend, which will also bring widespread precipitation to Central and Northern California Sunday and Monday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
recordgazette.net

Beaumont breaks ground on westside’s Fire Station 106

Years in the making, Fire Station 106, referred to until recently as Beaumont’s future Westside Fire Station, had its ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday morning, Sept. 13, across from Olivewood Avenue, along Potrero Boulevard. Dozens of city and regional officials, police officers and firefighters trekked up a dirt hill (or were...
BEAUMONT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Desert

A pedestrian was hit at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 in the area of Fred Waring and Portola in Palm Desert. Riverside County Sheriff's Investigators tell KESQ News Channel 3 that a vehicle hit the pedestrian. The victim was then taken to the hospital but is expected to survive. There is no word on the The post Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
CBS LA

Body of woman found in San Bernardino after being swept away in mudslide

The body of a woman who was unaccounted for during a search in Forest Falls following a series of mudslides has been found.Doris Jagiello, a 62-year-old resident of Forest Falls, was found deceased Thursday by search and rescue teams buried deep under a feet of mud, rocks, and debris. Jagiello was identified by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department coroner division. "While this was not the desired outcome, the Sheriff's Department hopes finding Jagiello will bring some measure of closure to Jagiello's family and aid in their healing process," said SBSD in a statement.She first went unaccounted for on Monday during the rainstorm that led to several mudslides and flooding throughout Southern California as a result to Tropical Storm Kay passing through the Southland. Moreover, San Bernardino County will host an assistance center at the Yucaipa Community Center Wednesday Sept. 21 for residents of Oak Glen, Crestline and Forest who were affected by the flooding and mudslides. 
FOREST FALLS, CA
CBS LA

Guests briefly evacuated from Ontario hotel after reports of pepper spray-like reaction

Guests on the upper floors of an Ontario hotel were evacuated Sunday night after reports of a sickening chemical smell.Firefighters were called to La Quinta Inn on Inland Empire and Porsche Way at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in response to the sickening smell. Several guests complained they had breathing problems.Guests on the seventh floor and up were evacuated, while guests on lower floors were asked to shelter in place.One man said he woke up coughing and choking like he had been pepper sprayed in his sleep."My nose was running, throat was burning, out of a dead sleep," the man said. "I could hear others in the hallway doing the same thing."Crews searched the building but did not find anything suspicious. It's still not clear what caused the strange reaction.A few people were treated by medical crews, but there were no serious injuries. All the guests have since been allowed back into the building.
ONTARIO, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
142K+
Followers
25K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy