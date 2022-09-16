Dozens of homes, buildings damaged or destroyed by mudslides in Forest Falls, Oak Glen
By Darleene Powells
CBS LA
3 days ago
Flash floods and mudflows destroyed and damaged dozens of homes and buildings in the San Bernardino County communities of Forest Falls, Yucaipa and Oak Glen, authorities said.
Heavy rain in the San Bernardino County mountains last weekend caused widespread damage in communities near recent burn scars, according to San Bernardino County Fire. The department's Office of the Fire Marshal mobilized a 15-person Damage Assessment Team to get a complete picture of the devastation.
The team completed its assessment, and the numbers were grim:
Forest Falls:
6 Single family residences destroyed
1 Single family residence deck/parking area destroyed
Oak Glen:
2 Single family residence destroyed
8 Single family residences sustained moderate/minor damage
1 Commercial building destroyed
1 Commercial building sustained moderate damaged
6 Outbuildings destroyed
14 Outbuildings sustained moderate/minor damage
A Local Assistance Center has been opened at the Yucaipa Community Center, 34900 Oak Glen Road in Yucaipa, to help residents who were impacted by the flooding in Oak Glen, Forest Falls, and Crestline. The center will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 21.
Greg Lecklitner assessed the damage to his home after a massive storm caused mudslides in a recently burned area in a Southern California mountain community. Thunderstorms triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth that washed away cars, buried homes and affected 3,000 residents in two remote communities in the San Bernardino Mountains.
A deadly wildfire that burned more than 28,000 acres in Riverside County was near full containment two weeks after breaking out on Labor Day. The 28,300-acre Fairview Fire was 98-percent contained Sunday afternoon in the Hemet area. All evacuations and warnings were lifted. The fire started Sept. 5 on Fairview...
(CNS) – Firefighters were nearing full containment Sunday on the Fairview Fire, which has burned 28,307 acres since breaking out on Labor Day. As of Sunday afternoon, containment was at 98% and all evacuations and evacuation warnings were lifted. No fire growth is expected. The evacuation center at Redlands...
Devastating debris flows in San Bernardino County destroyed homes, uprooted families and left at least one person dead this week. But on Friday, search and rescue volunteers were able to report a glimmer of good news. After more than two days of intense searching of mud and debris in Forest Falls, Urban Search and Rescue […]
LAKEVIEW, Calif. – One person was killed and another hospitalized in a roll over crash in the Lakeview area of Riverside County between Perris and Gilman Hot Springs, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred at 10:43 p.m. Sunday on the Ramona Expressway at Bridge Street, according to the Riverside...
09.17.2022 | 1:40 AM | SAN BERNARDINO – On September 17th at 1:40 AM, San Bernardino County Fire and AMR responded to a traffic collision with extrication near the intersection of N Broadmoor Blvd and E Marshall Blvd in the City of San Bernardino. Units arrived at the scene and located two victims inside a minivan that had crashed into the back of a parked pickup truck. The passenger of the minivan van was required to be cut out of the van. After a 70-minute extraction, the passenger was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. The intersection will be closed while PD conducts the crash investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Multiple vehicles were destroyed in an auto shop fire early Monday morning, Sept. 19, in the city of Pomona. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Pomona Police Department responded to a commercial fire around 3:324 a.m. at an auto repair shop on the 1400 block of West Holt Avenue.
On Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, after several days of methodical searching, the San Bernardino County Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team concluded their search for 62 year-old Doris Jagiello, Forest Falls resident. The search teams located a deceased female buried under several feet of mud, rocks, and debris. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Coroner Division assumed the recovery operation and positively identified the deceased as Jagiello.
Beachbreaks see some good peaks off the mix of swells, especially in OC. Light and favorable AM wind before onshores build for the PM. A fun combo of swells is approaching Southern California and we’ll have a nice start to the workweek. While it’s nowhere near a major swell, we’ll get our first sip of something beyond windswell from the North Pacific Monday and Tuesday. This little NW pulse will come from a small but punchy little low just off the coast this weekend, which will also bring widespread precipitation to Central and Northern California Sunday and Monday.
Years in the making, Fire Station 106, referred to until recently as Beaumont’s future Westside Fire Station, had its ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday morning, Sept. 13, across from Olivewood Avenue, along Potrero Boulevard. Dozens of city and regional officials, police officers and firefighters trekked up a dirt hill (or were...
Authorities have determined that nearly 40 structures in Forest Falls and Oak Glen were damaged or destroyed by flash floods earlier this week. San Bernardino County Fire released a damage assessment on Thursday, noting that “significant mudflows caused widespread damage in areas adjacent to recent burn scars.”. In Forest...
A pedestrian was hit at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 in the area of Fred Waring and Portola in Palm Desert. Riverside County Sheriff's Investigators tell KESQ News Channel 3 that a vehicle hit the pedestrian. The victim was then taken to the hospital but is expected to survive. There is no word on the
The post Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
The body of a woman who was unaccounted for during a search in Forest Falls following a series of mudslides has been found.Doris Jagiello, a 62-year-old resident of Forest Falls, was found deceased Thursday by search and rescue teams buried deep under a feet of mud, rocks, and debris. Jagiello was identified by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department coroner division. "While this was not the desired outcome, the Sheriff's Department hopes finding Jagiello will bring some measure of closure to Jagiello's family and aid in their healing process," said SBSD in a statement.She first went unaccounted for on Monday during the rainstorm that led to several mudslides and flooding throughout Southern California as a result to Tropical Storm Kay passing through the Southland. Moreover, San Bernardino County will host an assistance center at the Yucaipa Community Center Wednesday Sept. 21 for residents of Oak Glen, Crestline and Forest who were affected by the flooding and mudslides.
Guests on the upper floors of an Ontario hotel were evacuated Sunday night after reports of a sickening chemical smell.Firefighters were called to La Quinta Inn on Inland Empire and Porsche Way at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in response to the sickening smell. Several guests complained they had breathing problems.Guests on the seventh floor and up were evacuated, while guests on lower floors were asked to shelter in place.One man said he woke up coughing and choking like he had been pepper sprayed in his sleep."My nose was running, throat was burning, out of a dead sleep," the man said. "I could hear others in the hallway doing the same thing."Crews searched the building but did not find anything suspicious. It's still not clear what caused the strange reaction.A few people were treated by medical crews, but there were no serious injuries. All the guests have since been allowed back into the building.
Fontana, San Bernardino County, CA: California Highway Patrol Rancho Cucamonga Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to an overturned semi-trailer with multiple vehicles involved on the eastbound 10 Freeway just before Sierra Avenue in the city of Fontana on Sunday, Sept. 18, around 2:35 a.m. Once officers and...
Comments / 2