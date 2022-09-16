ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri Week 3 football notebook: Ritenour rolling after long losing skid

By Chris Geinosky,Nate Latsch
By Chris Geinosky and Nate Latsch

Coming into the 2022 campaign, Ritenour had won only two games in the past three seasons. After a 22-15 season-opening loss to Pattonville, the Huskies had lost 13 games in a row.

Now they have a two-game winning streak.

Ritenour broke the losing streak with a 46-3 blowout at Webster Groves in Week 2, and then made it two straight with a 33-27 victory at Ladue in Week 3.

“The win over Ladue has given our guys validation that our process is working and we have just as much or more talent than other great programs in the area,” Ritenour coach Yarmin Kirksey said.

When asked what the difference has been this season, Kirksey points to the circumstances going into the 2021 campaign.

The Huskies’ fall season in 2020 was pushed into an abbreviated campaign in the spring of 2021, which meant they couldn’t have a full offseason workout program. Then rules prohibited Ritenour from having any contact in the summer of 2021 because the team played games in the spring.

It’s worth noting that the win streak could very well continue as the Huskies will take on teams with losing records in the next two games as well. Ritenour could be in line for the program’s best season since 2018, when the Huskies finished 4-6.

Credit Kirksey, who is in his second season, and who has the program heading in the right direction.

Kirksey has been part of two other winning programs during his 20-plus year coaching career. He was the defensive coordinator for Lutheran North during the state championship of 2019 and was an assistant during the glory days of Webster Groves, which won state titles in 2002 and 2009 and finished as a state runner-up in 2003 and 2010.

The second-year head coach has some talent on his roster.

Seniors Elijah Fry (running back-linebacker), Eli Mitchell (wide receiver-defensive back), Nathan Watson (wide receiver-defensive back) and Leon Mitchell-Williams (wide receiver-defensive back) have suffered the losses in previous seasons and led the Huskies’ turnaround this fall.

Juniors Jayden Barnett (quarterback), Billy Hall (running back-defensive back), Derrick Smith (wide receiver-defensive back), Percy Childs (offensive-defensive lineman) and sophomore Joe Wood III (offensive-defensive lineman) have stepped up as well.

Truman ends long losing skid

Another one of the state’s longest losing streak was snapped this past week by Truman. The Patriots had lost 27 consecutive games dating back to the 2019 season.

However, that streak came to an end thanks to Truman’s convincing 47-6 victory against Kansas City Southeast last week. It was the Patriots first victory on their home field since 2016.

Helias quarterback Miller breaks his coach’s passing record

Drew Miller has the bragging rights in the Helias Catholic quarterback room. Miller set a single-game program passing record last week, breaking the mark by his offensive coordinator Zach Rockers.

Miller completed 17 of 23 passes for an all-time team record 357 yards and three touchdowns in a 58-16 blowout against Battle. The previous record of 347 yards was set by Rockers in 2010.

Making the performance even more impressive, Miller completed passes to 11 different receivers in the game. Trey Bexten caught five passes for 76 yards, while Matthew Malmstrom hauled in four receptions for 97.

Helias, ranked No. 15 in the current SBLive Missouri Power 25, actually trailed 16-10 at halftime of last week’s game against Cybefore Miller led the Crusaders to 48 unanswered points in the second half. Miller has passed for more than 700 yards in three games this season and will lead the Crusaders into a big game this week against No. 17 Cardinal Ritter.

Smith becomes all-time leading rushing at North County

Jobe Smith has put up some amazing numbers during his prep career at North County. Now the senior standout can officially be called the greatest running back in school history.

Through three games this season, Smith has rushed for 635 yards and eight touchdowns. And he’s done it on only 55 carries, averaging 11.5 yards per tote.

Smith became the program’s all-time leading rusher during the second quarter of last week’s 42-0 shutout against DeSoto. He surpassed the previous record holder Ricky Neeley.

Last season, Smith put up big stats and was named to the all-state team. He rushed for 1,938 yards and 27 touchdowns and finished with 2,907 all-purpose yards and 36 total touchdowns, leading North County to the Class 4 state semifinals.

Rock Bridge junior quarterback off to strong start

The Rock Bridge Bruins are under new leadership this season with Matt Perkins taking over as head coach after a successful stretch at West Plains.

The Zizzers put up some big numbers over the past few years with quarterback Dagen Kenslow leading the offense and now Perkins has a new quarterback to keep an eye on.

Sam Kaiser, a 6-foot-6, 210-pound junior, is one of the top quarterback prospects in Missouri with his size, arm strength and athleticism and he’s putting up good numbers early on this season.

Kaiser has thrown eight touchdown passes in the past two games. For the season, he has completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 661 yards, with nine touchdowns and one interception, and has also rushed for team-high 200 yards on 27 carries.

