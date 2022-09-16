Safety top of mind for many women runners after killing of Eliza Fletcher 02:00

SOUTH NYACK, N.Y. - The tragic abduction and death of Eliza Fletcher , a kindergarten teacher and mother of two, in Memphis is a stark reminder about the dangers women face while out running.

CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke with runners, including some who said they're standing in solidarity with the victim.

Anna Marie O'Looney is an avid runner. The Rockland County mom has finished two marathons.

"In addition to the exercising, it's extremely empowering, especially for a female runner. And also it's a really great stress reliever," O'Looney said.

But for O'Looney and many others, Fletcher's tragic death is stunning.

Fletcher was out for a jog in Memphis around 4 a.m. on Sept. 9 when a man violently forced her into a car. Her body was found four days later.

An arrest has been made .

"The first thing that went through my mind is that that could be me," O'Looney said.

For many, the tragedy brings back memories of a jogger who was killed in Queens six years ago . Karina Vetrano, 30, was out for a run near her Howard Beach home in August 2016 when she was strangled and sexually assaulted.

"Each and every time that we go for a run, I mean unfortunately this is something that we have to think about. Especially if it's early morning or late at night, if it's in a secluded area," said Dana White.

White is head coach and founder of "Jersey Women Strong," an all-women running group based in Bergen County, and she is all about safety.

She recommends running with someone else. If you can't do that, let someone know where you're going to be, and change your route frequently. If you listen to music, only use one headphone so you can hear what's going on around you.

O'Looney is competing in a race across the Mario Cuomo Bridge this weekend. She and her friends will be wearing a pink top and purple shorts in solidarity with Eliza Fletcher.

"That's the outfit she wore that morning, where she wasn't able to finish her run because of the tragedy," O'Looney said.

So, they say, the can finish the run for her.