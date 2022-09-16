LISTEN: 3 Players Rockets Could Target in Trade

The Houston Rockets are about to start the season with an exciting young core. But could general manager Rafael Stone trade for a veteran before the year?

The Houston Rockets are hoping to escape from the NBA basement this season after finishing with the league's worst record the past two seasons.

While the team is expected to improve this season with the development of Jalen Green and last year's rookie class along with this year's rookies headlined by Jabari Smith Jr., a trade or two could help the team improve as well.

Even if it may be against the inorganic process of a rebuild, the Rockets have always shown a willingness to improve the roster when needed.

While trades don't typically happen during training camp, it wouldn't be the first time the Rockets made a deal in the eleventh hour of the offseason. A decade ago, the team acquired James Harden from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a blockbuster deal, similar to the trade that took place earlier this month that saw Donovan Mitchell head to the Cleveland Cavaliers from the Utah Jazz .

While the Rockets won't look for a trade as dramatic as the Mitchell-to-Cavs blockbuster, the team could look at some small trades that could improve the team for the foreseeable future. With the Thunder, Jazz and San Antonio Spurs signaling towards a rebuild this season, there are only a few more lottery-bound spots between the Rockets and the play-in tournament.

On the latest episode of The Dream Take, host Michael Brown explores three players the Rockets could hypothetically target in a trade.

