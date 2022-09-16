Read full article on original website
Canelo dominated the first seven rounds, outworking and outboxing the 40-year-old Golovkin, who looked like he was gunshy. However, in the championship rounds from eight to twelve, Canelo gassed out, and Golovkin took over the fight to finish strong. Unfortunately for Golovkin, he started too late to make up the difference from the earlier rounds.
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will look to settle their rivalry once and for all on Saturday night, as they return to the scene of their first two clashes.In September 2017, Canelo and “GGG” fought to a controversial split draw at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with many observers believing that Golovkin had been robbed of a victory. One year later, in the same venue, Canelo won a majority decision against the Kazakh in another disputed decision, the fight going down as an instant classic in any case.Both fighters will hope the result of their main event...
Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin earned massive paydays for their trilogy bout, but the gap is clear. Canelo and Golovkin went to battle for a third time on September 17. The action emanated from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The story of the fight was that Canelo was a step ahead throughout the majority of the fight, while “GGG” looked like his best days were behind him.
By Craig Daly: Canelo Alvarez abruptly shut down the post-fight press conference last Saturday night following his win over Gennadiy Golovkin when asked whether he’ll be fighting David Benavidez in the future. With the answer Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) gave to the media, he made it clear that he...
CANELO ALVAREZ takes on Gennady Golovkin tonight for the third time at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. The first bout ended in a draw, the second in an Alvarez win, and tonight, Golovkin will be looking to settle the score in style. JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH...
Gillian Robertson scored yet another submission finish earlier today (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 60 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Canadian veteran stopped fellow women’s flyweight contender Mariya Agapova with a second-round submission (rear-naked choke). LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas...
There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.In 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a majority-winner decision after the closest of contests.Following those middleweight...
Two of the greatest boxers of this generation will collide for a third time later tonight (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as Canelo Alvarez (57–2–2, 39 KO) puts his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles on the line against knockout specialist Gennady Golovkin (42–1–1, 37 KO).
Live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin once again collide in this hotly anticipated trilogy bout. Canelo Alvarez’s super middleweight undisputed championship is on the line in the third fight of this epic rivalry. Their first encounter (September of 2017) ended in a controversial split draw. The second fight (September of 2018) was awarded to Canelo by majority decision. Four years later, the two combatants are set to once again square off in what should be a historic fight.
Cory Sandhagen got back in the win column in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 60 event, although the way it happened didn’t make him all that happy. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Jed Meshew react to Sandhagen’s fourth-round doctor’s stoppage TKO win over Song Yadong — who had a nasty gash over his eye which led to the fight being stopped — to cap off the promotion’s return to the UFC APEX, discuss who could and should be next for the one-time interim title challenger, Song’s ceiling at 135, and more. Additionally, the panel talks Gregory Rodrigues’ nasty gash on the bridge of his nose before coming back to finish Chidi Njokuani in the co-main event, Andre Fili’s hard fought win over Bill Algeo, Anthony Hernandez’s continued evolution, Damon Jackson’s emotional finish of Pat Sabatini, and much more.
If it were up to Triple H, boxing and MMA fights would be more of a spectacle, like sports entertainment, but he understands the products are presented differently by design. There's inherently some overlap between boxing, MMA, and professional wrestling because all three are combat sports, but they are notably different in a variety of ways.
September 2017, September 2018, September 2022; on Saturday night, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will complete their trilogy at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where they have already squared off twice in the last five years.The rivals’ first in-ring meeting ended in great controversy, the result being a split draw when most felt that Golovkin had clearly done enough to emerge victorious. The rematch 12 months later was not free of controversy either, as Canelo was crowned a majority-decision winner after the closest of contests.Following those storied middleweight clashes, the pair will go head to head at...
Last night (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) remained inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC Vegas 60. Ever with a couple cancellations in the final weeks prior to the event, UFC Vegas 60 filled the night with 13 bouts. Most of them featured products of “Contenders Series,” but fortunately, the Bantamweight main event between Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong carried significant title implications and kept the stakes high.
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg‘s first appearance in the boxing ring may be in doubt just days before the fight. Cyborg’s scheduled opponent at Fight Music Show 2, Simone Silva, is serving a 60-day medical suspension stemming from an Aug. 13 knockout loss. The fight takes place on Sept. 25, 43 days into the 60-day suspension.
Damon Jackson scored one of the most important wins of his MMA career earlier today (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 60 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the featherweight veteran stopped betting favorite Pat Sabatini with a first-round TKO (punches). This performance comes just one week after the passing of Jackson’s brother.
