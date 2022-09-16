ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Comments / 3

Related
WMBF

Armed suspect wanted for Darlington County gas station robbery

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery in Darlington County early Monday morning. According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Pine Ridge Refuel station after reports of an armed robbery. The report states a Black man wearing...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Lexington officials searching for possible vandalism witness

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Do you know or recognize the man pictured above?. Investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department want to speak with him about a Sept. 9 vandalism he may have witnessed at a business on Whiteford Way. If you know him or have seen him, please...
LEXINGTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Richland County, SC
Richland County, SC
Crime & Safety
WIS-TV

Two men arrested after standoff with Richland Co. Deputies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men have been arrested after a vehicle pursuit and standoff with Richland County Deputies. According to officials around 11:30 a.m., deputies attempted to stop a vehicle but the driver did not pull over. Deputies say inside the car were Shaheim Jackson and Jomonte Hill. Investigators...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Drive-by shooting leaves one dead in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) reports a drive-by shooting left one person dead in the Wedgefield community Sunday night. According to reports, deputies with SCSO, along with EMS and the Sumter County Coroner's Office, responded to a call about the shooting around 10:30 p.m. along Glade Drive, just off Hwy 261/S Kings Hwy in Wedgefield.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery
coladaily.com

Student charged after pulling out knife during school fight

A Richland Northeast High School student is facing charges after pulling out a knife during a fight at school. The 14-year-old female was in a fight with two other students when she brought out the knife. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, administrators and the school resource officer intervened...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Man arrested, accused of shooting stepson in Lexington County

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man accused of shooting his stepson. Carl Sims, 71, is charged with murder in connection with the death of 52-year-old Brian Garris. The incident happened in the 100 block of Landfill Lane where the men lived across...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Investigators searching for armed robbery suspect in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re searching for an armed robbery suspect. Deputies were called to the Lowe’s on Two Notch Rd on Sept. 9 around noon on reports of a robbery. Surveillance footage showed the man pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it a cashier. He then grabbed money from the register before leaving.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abccolumbia.com

West Columbia Police: Two killed in Sunday night accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Two people have died following a Sunday night accident in West Columbia. West Columbia Police say it happened at the intersection of 12th street and Augusta Road when an SUV struck a tractor trailer causing it to overturn. The coroner’s office has not yet identified the...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Update: Richland Two lifts safety response protocol

Richland School District Two lifted its secure safety response protocol after receiving an update from the Richland County Sheriff's Department that two men involved in a high-speed pursuit are in custody. In a written statement, the Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) stated that the 'secure' response was part of the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Lexington County man arrested in connection to stepson's death

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting in Lexington County. It happened Sunday afternoon in the 100 block of Landfill Lane. Deputies say 71-year-old Carl Sims shot and killed his stepson, 52-year-old Brian Garris. Sims was arrested and faces murder charges.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Columbia-Richland Fire responds to laundry room fire at Columbia home

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials say a house fire on Fox Squirrel Circle has left two people displaced. The fire broke out Monday afternoon in the laundry room of the house, official said. Firefighters say they found smoke coming from the roof line of the house once they arrived.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Aiken County coroner investigating deadly single-car crash

AIKEN COUNTY (WACH) — The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a single-car crash that has claimed the life of a Martinez, Georgia man. Officials say on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 12 p.m., the coroner’s office responded to the 1400 block of Sand Bar Ferry Road, Beech Island after a car was found overturned in a drainage ditch.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Local church robbed of A/C units

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Sunday morning should have been a day of worship for Christ Fellowship Church, instead they spent the morning cleaning up after a crime. "Its shocking. I wasn’t ready for what I walked around the corner to see", said Tirrell Anderson. Anderson is the pastor at Christ...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy