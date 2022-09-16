Read full article on original website
Man allegedly took victim’s keys, car at gunpoint in Florence County, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested arrested Thursday in connection with a 2021 armed robbery in Florence County, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Davon Eric Blount, 22, of Hartsville, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, carjacking, grand larceny, and possession of a firearm by a […]
WMBF
Armed suspect wanted for Darlington County gas station robbery
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery in Darlington County early Monday morning. According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Pine Ridge Refuel station after reports of an armed robbery. The report states a Black man wearing...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington County Sheriff’s Dept. searching for alleged witness to crime
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a possible witness to a crime. Investigators say the man may have witnessed the vandalism of a business located on Whiteford Way. The crime occurred on Sept. 9. Authorities are asking...
wach.com
Lexington officials searching for possible vandalism witness
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Do you know or recognize the man pictured above?. Investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department want to speak with him about a Sept. 9 vandalism he may have witnessed at a business on Whiteford Way. If you know him or have seen him, please...
WIS-TV
Two men arrested after standoff with Richland Co. Deputies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men have been arrested after a vehicle pursuit and standoff with Richland County Deputies. According to officials around 11:30 a.m., deputies attempted to stop a vehicle but the driver did not pull over. Deputies say inside the car were Shaheim Jackson and Jomonte Hill. Investigators...
WIS-TV
Richland Northeast student charged with assault after pulling out knife during fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A student at Richland Northeast High School is being charged with assault and battery after pulling out a knife during a fight. She’s also charged with carrying a weapon on school property. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the 14-year-old student was in a fight...
Drive-by shooting leaves one dead in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) reports a drive-by shooting left one person dead in the Wedgefield community Sunday night. According to reports, deputies with SCSO, along with EMS and the Sumter County Coroner's Office, responded to a call about the shooting around 10:30 p.m. along Glade Drive, just off Hwy 261/S Kings Hwy in Wedgefield.
WIS-TV
A/C units stolen from Columbia church
A/C units stolen from Columbia church
coladaily.com
Student charged after pulling out knife during school fight
A Richland Northeast High School student is facing charges after pulling out a knife during a fight at school. The 14-year-old female was in a fight with two other students when she brought out the knife. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, administrators and the school resource officer intervened...
WIS-TV
Man arrested, accused of shooting stepson in Lexington County
GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man accused of shooting his stepson. Carl Sims, 71, is charged with murder in connection with the death of 52-year-old Brian Garris. The incident happened in the 100 block of Landfill Lane where the men lived across...
WIS-TV
Investigators searching for armed robbery suspect in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re searching for an armed robbery suspect. Deputies were called to the Lowe’s on Two Notch Rd on Sept. 9 around noon on reports of a robbery. Surveillance footage showed the man pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it a cashier. He then grabbed money from the register before leaving.
3-year cold case still haunts Newberry County as sheriff renews search for answers
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Three years ago today, a woman was found shot and left to die alongside a Newberry County road. On the anniversary of Sharonda Sims' death, Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster is once again asking those who have information about the brutal killing to come forward.
The Post and Courier
Calls grow for Richland County sheriff to take over troubled jail after director was fired
COLUMBIA — Legislators and attorneys in Richland County are calling for the sheriff to take over the county's troubled jail, or at least lend a hand in the face of staffing issues. The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center has long been understaffed, according to an inspection conducted last September....
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia Police: Two killed in Sunday night accident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Two people have died following a Sunday night accident in West Columbia. West Columbia Police say it happened at the intersection of 12th street and Augusta Road when an SUV struck a tractor trailer causing it to overturn. The coroner’s office has not yet identified the...
coladaily.com
Update: Richland Two lifts safety response protocol
Richland School District Two lifted its secure safety response protocol after receiving an update from the Richland County Sheriff's Department that two men involved in a high-speed pursuit are in custody. In a written statement, the Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) stated that the 'secure' response was part of the...
wach.com
Lexington County man arrested in connection to stepson's death
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting in Lexington County. It happened Sunday afternoon in the 100 block of Landfill Lane. Deputies say 71-year-old Carl Sims shot and killed his stepson, 52-year-old Brian Garris. Sims was arrested and faces murder charges.
wach.com
Columbia-Richland Fire responds to laundry room fire at Columbia home
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials say a house fire on Fox Squirrel Circle has left two people displaced. The fire broke out Monday afternoon in the laundry room of the house, official said. Firefighters say they found smoke coming from the roof line of the house once they arrived.
wach.com
Aiken County coroner investigating deadly single-car crash
AIKEN COUNTY (WACH) — The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a single-car crash that has claimed the life of a Martinez, Georgia man. Officials say on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 12 p.m., the coroner’s office responded to the 1400 block of Sand Bar Ferry Road, Beech Island after a car was found overturned in a drainage ditch.
wach.com
'Just terrible': Residents want changes after fiery car wreck kills two people
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Some people in a Richland County neighborhood are calling for major changes after a fiery crash killed two people a few yards away from their homes. You can still see some of the aftermath left behind from the wreck along Salem Church Road early...
wach.com
Local church robbed of A/C units
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Sunday morning should have been a day of worship for Christ Fellowship Church, instead they spent the morning cleaning up after a crime. "Its shocking. I wasn’t ready for what I walked around the corner to see", said Tirrell Anderson. Anderson is the pastor at Christ...
