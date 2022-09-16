Read full article on original website
Arkansas Legislative Council approves $6 million in funding for medical center
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. — No matter what your occupation is, where you live or where you work, the pandemic and inflation have impacted everyone— and that includes Arkansas hospitals. Many of those hospitals have been facing potential closures, but the Medical Center in Ouachita County is no longer...
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas receives $280 million from American Rescue Plan
Arkansas will receive $280 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan to tackle water problems statewide. About $270 million will be used on water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects, and $10 million will be doled to assist areas in eastern Arkansas with the transition from groundwater to surface water and help preserve the Sparta and Alluvial aquifers.
KATV
Central Arkansas Re-entry Coalition hosts annual Rights After Wrongs event
(Little Rock, KATV) — The Central Arkansas Re-Entry Coalition and the City of Little Rock held their annual Rights After Wrongs event this weekend at Henderson Middle School. With the help of multiple partnering organizations, Rights After Wrongs is a yearly event that provides a second chance for those...
KATV
UAMS researcher receives prestigious award;$1 million for research support
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Jennifer L. Vincenzo, Ph.D., MPH, PT received the National Paul B. Beeson Emerging Leaders Career Development Award in Aging, which includes $1 million over five years. The award is a part of an initiative by the National Institute on Aging at the National Institutes of...
Meet the ‘Malvern first’ mayoral candidate
MALVERN, Ark. – Jason Lambel Sr. has lived in Malvern for 10 years, and he is one of three candidates for Malvern Mayor. He has six sons and 13 grandchildren, and has lived in several different states before settling in the “Brick Capital of the World.”
kuaf.com
Arkansas veterinarians adjust to growth during vet shortage
Arkansas has the lowest number of employed veterinarians, according to a study from veterinarians.org. Some veterinarians in Northwest Arkansas are adjusting to the changing landscape and seeing more patients. Born and raised in Oklahoma, Anna Pope grew up listening to public radio. Pope earned a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism...
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas
If you’re in the mood for some delicious baking, then you’ll want to check out one of these amazing bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas!. From cookies and cakes to pies and pastries, these bakeries have something for everyone. And with so many delicious options to choose from, you’re...
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Cities And Small Towns In Arkansas You Must Visit
Looking to discover some of the best small towns in Arkansas along with cities you may know about?. Are you looking for a state to visit that is not the main tourist destination, but has all the benefits of a travel hotspot? If so, Arkansas is a great place to plan to visit (or move)! Bordering on the South and the Midwest, Arkansas combines the charm of both locales. Although the state is on the smaller side, the best towns in Arkansas are ones you will want to visit again and again!
talkbusiness.net
DHS Director Gillespie leaving Arkansas to be closer to mother
Cindy Gillespie is resigning as director of the Arkansas Department of Human Services to spend time with her 85-year-old mother in Georgia, she said in an interview Sept. 16. She will leave the position Oct. 7. Her salary is $287,042.08. “She’s had a few health issues this year, and that’s...
KTLO
Gov. Hutchinson announces resignation of Secretary of Arkansas Department of Human Services
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson Thursday announced Cindy Gillespie will resign as Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services. Cindy Gillespie has given the state of Arkansas her experience, management capabilities, and the right ideas that have led us in a great direction, Governor Hutchinson said. She is a great friend, and she is truly passionate about making a difference in the lives of Arkansans every day.
Hotter Arkansas temperatures receive mixed reaction
Many are experiencing summer heat across Arkansas although it's mid-September. With this week only getting hotter this week several tourists say how they feel about the high temperatures.
KHBS
Event hoping to get Arkansans registered
A voter registration event that happened in Shiloh Square in Springdale on Sunday worked to make sure all Arkansans who are eligible to vote do so. Tinh Nguyen performed at the event with his breakdancing group Breaking Habits. The 29-year-old just registered to vote for the first time. "I feel...
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Advocate : Arkansas lawmakers OK funding for Camden hospital, continue debate on federal pandemic relief
Arkansas legislators on Friday approved a request from the state Department of Human Services for up to $6 million in federal pandemic relief funding to support a Camden hospital at risk of closing. However, the Arkansas Legislative Council also sent three of four committee-approved projects back to its Performance Evaluation...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter's thrift shop awarded in Purple Ribbon Awards
Domesticshelters.org has announced the winners of the 2022 Purple Ribbon Awards and this year, the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter's thrift store won "Outstanding Thrift Shop of the Year." Monday, Sept. 19, the thrift store will celebrate with all-day flash sales. There will also be treats provided, and there will be...
Sanders leads Jones by 11 points in Arkansas governor race, poll finds
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (Eds. note, the attached video is from August 2022) According to a poll conducted by Talk Business and Politics and Hendrix College, Sarah Huckabee Sanders currently holds an 11% lead over Democratic candidate Chris Jones. According to the poll, which surveyed more than 800 Arkansas...
KATV
7th Street Mural Arts Festival happening Sunday, concluding Arkansas Peace Week
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 7th Street Mural Festival will be taking place on Sept. 25 planned in coordination with Arkansas Peace Week and the 7th Street Mural Project. The festival will educate the community about the 7th Street Murals, the artists that made them, and their important messages of peace and justice.
talkbusiness.net
Poll: Issue 1 sees support; Issues 2 and 3 a mixed bag
Three legislative-referred amendment proposals could all pass this November, although one measure has more support than the other two. A new Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College Poll of 835 likely Arkansas voters found a plurality of support for Issue 1, which would allow the Arkansas legislature to call itself into special session. Under the current state constitution, only the governor can call for an extraordinary session of the Arkansas General Assembly.
Ribbon-cutting for Little Rock church
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sundays are important for church congregations, but this Sunday was especially memorable for a Little Rock congregation. Fellowship Christian Church of Little Rock held a ribbon cutting for its Sunset Lane campus on Sunday morning. Pastor Kevin A. Kelly cut the ribbon, marking the end of a year-long process. For the […]
UAMS create plan to reverse healthcare disparity in Black communities
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Local healthcare workers came together at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in hopes of addressing the disparities in medical care within the Black community. Several leaders at UAMS, plus Mayor Frank Scott Jr. united on Friday afternoon to continue the conversation. They said...
KTAL
Arkansas electric co-ops: Fees, insurance required by federal law
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Six Arkansas electric cooperatives have defended the requirement for homeowners on their networks to pay connection fees and carry additional insurance if they want to use an alternative energy source. The insurance and fees, the cooperatives stated in a Thursday release, were due to the...
