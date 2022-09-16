Alabama NewsCenter — After 6 decades, ‘fifth little girl’ in Birmingham, Alabama, church bombing and her hospital nurse finally reunite

Read full article on original website
76-year-old killed in Birmingham crash
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Shirley M. Blackmon was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a crash on 35th Avenue North around 3:15 p.m. Blackmon was taken to UAB Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Emergency rooms around Ala. are full
Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
Huffman High School students construct tiny home for family in need
A group of Huffman High School students are learning how to become future architects and construction workers and are giving back to the community.
Family and friends seek answers, justice 4 months after murder of UAB researcher
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's been nearly 4 months since UAB researcher David Westbrook was shot and killed in Birmingham's Woodlawn community. Watch the video above to hear from a close friend about the search for answers and justice.
“Turnaround Schools Initiative” hoping to help 15 schools across Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Millions of dollars are heading into at least 15 schools around the state in hopes of turning them around. The “Turnaround Schools Initiative” is a new effort to improve elementary schools identified as failing. $15 million will be allocated to the schools. Five Birmingham schools are on the list.
Local emergency rooms seeing record numbers of patients waiting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Emergency departments across Alabama are experiencing high occupancy with all-time-high numbers of patients waiting on beds in the hospital. UAB is stressing that, in addition to its main emergency department, the system has several other locations in the Birmingham area. This concern is part of a...
Alabama twins celebrate their 90th birthday
It's not every day someone celebrates a 90th birthday, much less two!
23-year old Sylacauga man dead as a result of shooting
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Over the weekend, a 23-year old man from Sylacauga was shot and killed, leaving authorities searching for answers regarding the city’s latest homicide. The Sylacauga Police Department (SPD) is seeking the community’s help in solving the death of DeAnthony Latrell “Zip” Elston.
‘Please adopt or foster’: Shelby Co. Humane putting dogs outside because they are full
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Referring to the situation as a ‘shelter emergency,’ leaders at the Shelby County Humane Society said they are so full of dogs they are having to put kennels outside. Shelby Humane posted on Facebook, “We are having to put dogs in kennels outside...
Poll worker shortage? Alabama officials not concerned, but recruiting high students and others underway
Jill Boatwright’s advanced placement government class at Hokes Bluff High School will send about a two dozen or so students to the polls on Election Day, where they will work the computerized pollbooks, greet voters and hand out stickers. “It’s young people and adults, some over 60, interacting with...
Frank E. Adams Jr., former CEO of A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club, named to a new position
Frank E. Adams Jr. has been named deputy director of the Negro Southern League Museum. He will serve alongside the museum’s director, Alicia Johnson-Williams, in creating a vision for the world-class facility. “Frank has a strong track record of service and advocacy to the Birmingham community,” said Birmingham Mayor...
Inflation hitting the Alabama State Fair
The Alabama State Fair is back in Birmingham. Opening night was Friday. Staples like the Ferris wheel returned and creatures from their latest attraction, Jurassic Kingdom, are around the corner to greet fair goers. Also new this year are higher prices. "I mean it could have been a little bit...
‘He will be truly missed’: Family mourns death of man who fell 30 feet from ladder
Authorities have released the name of a west Jefferson County man killed when he fell from a ladder over the weekend. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Theodore “Theo” Ware. He was 56. Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched just before 1 p.m. Saturday...
Homewood restaurant hosts final tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — People in Central Alabama are paying their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II, ahead of Monday's funeral service. Watch the video above to see how one Homewood restaurant paid tribute to the Queen.
Alabama sheriff’s office searching for 2 escaped inmates
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alexander City Department of Corrections work camp facility has reported two inmates have escaped from their location near the Coosa and Tallapoosa County line. According to Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, the two inmates are Terry Warren and Richard Mordecai. Their is limited information, if you have any information contact […]
Driver injured in accident at Talladega Short Track
LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Lincoln Fire Department is investigating an accident where a car was overturned, leaving the driver trapped. According to LFD, crews arrived to Talladega Short Track and responded to calls of a driver that had overturned their car and was trapped. The patient was trauma alerted and flown to UAB via air.
Person dies after being pinned in machine at Birmingham plant
Capt. Orlando Reynolds said the victim had been freed by the time medics arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed all lanes on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Drive in Jefferson County early Monday morning, according to ALGO Traffic crews. It happened around 3:51 a.m. No word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved. Traffic was backed up for miles...
Where to go when emergency rooms are full
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB wants you to know that many emergency rooms across the state are busy, including right here in Birmingham. That’s why UAB wants you to know when to go to the emergency room, and when different forms of medical care might be better for you.
Heat Levels Rising Through Mid-Week; Cooler By Friday
STILL DRY: Today will be the ninth consecutive day with no measurable rain for most of Alabama; the sky will be mostly sunny with a high in the 87-90 degree range this afternoon. Heat levels will continue to rise through mid-week as a large scale upper high moves across the region; we project highs in the mid 90s tomorrow and Wednesday. Here are the record highs for Birmingham on those two days…
