Hollidaysburg Community Farm Show returns Tuesday
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 85th Hollidaysburg Community Farm Show kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 19 with its doors opening to the public at 4 p.m. Adults and young farmers will show off their crops, produce, things to wear, and more at the Hollidaysburg Senior High School Sports Building. There will also be cornhole, pie-eating […]
Annual Jaffa Shrine Circus tickets go on sale
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tickets for the 2022 Jaffa Shrine Circus went on sale Monday in Altoona. The 82nd annual circus will be held on five consecutive dates in October. Tickets can be purchased online through the Jaffa Shrine website or through the box office at the Jaffa starting on Monday, Sept. 26. Show Dates: […]
Altoona hands Hollidaysburg 1st loss of season
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona played host to Hollidaysburg in girls volleyball on Monday, where the Tigers entered play undefeated at 7-0. Hollidaysburg got off to really strong start winning the first two sets 25-23 and 25-9. During the match Lex McLanahan recorded her 1,000th career dig. Altoona didn’t give up and they won the final […]
‘Recovery in the Valley’ Johnstown event to showcase available resources
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 6th annual Recovery in the Valley event in Johnstown will promote the societal benefits of prevention, treatment and recovery for mental and substance use disorders. The event will focus on the strong recovery community in Cambria County and will take place Sept. 24 from 1 to 5 p.m. in […]
Special beer to be brewed for Friends of Flight 93’s ‘Pints for Parks’ event
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Friends of Flight 93 are partnering with a local brewery to bring a special kind of beer for a new event in celebration of National Public Lands Day, along with music performances by Chris Daughtry and more. The Pints for Parks event is on Sept. 24, and will feature a […]
Operation Our Town golf tournament in Blair County raises funds for drug enforcement
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Things are teeing off at an annual golf tournament that raises funds for drug enforcement and prevention programs in Blair County. The 10th Annual Operation Our Town Golf Tournament schedule of events kicked off at 4 p.m. on Monday at Lakemont Park with a mini-golf tournament that was then followed by […]
Jefferson County representative to host senior expo
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Rep. Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Indiana) will host his annual senior expo in Punxsutawney. The expo will take place on Friday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Punxsutawney First Church of God, 23 Skyview Drive. Approximately 25 exhibitors from local, county, state and federal agencies; medical organizations and […]
Pro-choice rally takes place in DuBois
DUBOIS, Pa (WTAJ) — Mayday held co-hosted a pro-choice rally in DuBois Sunday as Mike Molesvhich stopped by. The event took place on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the DuBois Public Library. Speeches were given by advocates and officials before the group march. Molesevich, who’s a candidate for Pennsylvania’s 15th district in the U.S. House of […]
Flooding and the impact it can have throughout Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Flooding -- It's one our area's most common and deadly weather threats thanks to our terrain and location near the jet stream, and it can happen during any season at any time.So are we seeing more of these flooding events? Yes we are."If you look at that last 22 years, we've had 5 instances of 3" an hour rain rates observed at Pittsburgh. From 1950-2000 we've only had 4", said Fred McMullen with the National Weather Service.You're probably thinking of events like Ivan in 2004 or the South Hills flooding in June of 2018.Most recently, Westmoreland County...
Demand for COVID-19 boosters on the rise at Altoona Public Library
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Demand for COVID boosters increased this month at the Altoona Area Public Library’s vaccination clinic. The library, in partnership with Mainline Pharmacy, had 32 people get booster shots at its clinic on Monday, Sept. 19 after just 12 got the vaccine in August. September’s clinic lasted only two hours, while August’s […]
Veteran enrollment fair to take place in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center is hosting an enrollment fair and all veterans are encouraged to attend and apply. The enrollment fair will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Johnstown Outpatient Clinic. Veterans will be shown how to enroll […]
Meet Oatmeal & Raisin, the Shetland sheep from Shaggy Mountain Farm Petting Zoo
ALTOONA, Pa. — Located in the mountains of the 814, is Shaggy Mountain Farms Petting Zoo. Jason, Allison, and Silja Shiring stopped by to tell us all about their Shetland Sheep, Oatmeal and Raisin. Shaggy Mountain Farm Petting Zoo is a traveling zoo that gives people an opportunity to...
Fetterman to visit Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ ) – Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman will be visiting Indiana County, despite it’s red vote history. In the 2020 presidential election, former President Trump won Indiana County by a margin of 68% to 31%. Fetterman will continue his “every county, every vote” strategy with an event in “ruby red” Indiana […]
Delgrosso’s hosts 32nd Italian Food and Heritage Festival
Delgrosso's Amusement Park hosted their 32nd Annual Italian Food and Heritage Festival today as they get closer to the end of their season.
License plate replacement event coming to Mifflin County
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A free license plate replacement event will soon be available to residents and community members in and around Reedsville. State Representative Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) announced the replacement event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Reedsville Fire Hall Parking Lot along Route […]
‘Rally in the Valley’ event taking place in State College
STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — A Food Truck Rally in the Valley is taking place Sunday in State College. The event started at noon and will run until 3 p.m. There will be multiple food trucks along with acoustic duo Hops & Vines and the Brass Rats playing music. There will also be activities and […]
Way Fruit Farm announces fall weekend events
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Way Fruit Farm is filling its weekend with some fall, festive and historical events. Starting on Friday, Sept. 16 through Saturday, Sept. 17 there will be several fun-filled events and the farm is hoping to see you there. You can pick your own apples on Friday from 3 – […]
Blair County Airport will continue rental car services amid airline change
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The Altoona airport will continue to provide rental car services even with the changes to their airline services. Beginning October 1, people needing a rental car can book one through the Avis brand website. Once all set up is complete, the Altoona airport will be a selection spot for rental vehicles. Altoona […]
Westmoreland Co. mom looking for missing adult son with disabilities
Nancy Mullaert has spent the last two weeks posting to social media, searching the area near her son’s Herminie apartment, talking to police, hoping it will lead to her son, 43-year-old Aaron Ross.
Region targeted for aerial geological survey to map underground mineral deposits
Residents in parts of Westmoreland, Fayette, Indiana and Somerset counties may see a low-flying plane or helicopter carrying a torpedo-like probe in the sky over the next few months. It’s part of a U.S. Geological Survey initiative to map underground rocks that may contain rare earth minerals or pockets of...
