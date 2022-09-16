ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

WTAJ

Hollidaysburg Community Farm Show returns Tuesday

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 85th Hollidaysburg Community Farm Show kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 19 with its doors opening to the public at 4 p.m. Adults and young farmers will show off their crops, produce, things to wear, and more at the Hollidaysburg Senior High School Sports Building. There will also be cornhole, pie-eating […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Annual Jaffa Shrine Circus tickets go on sale

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tickets for the 2022 Jaffa Shrine Circus went on sale Monday in Altoona. The 82nd annual circus will be held on five consecutive dates in October. Tickets can be purchased online through the Jaffa Shrine website or through the box office at the Jaffa starting on Monday, Sept. 26. Show Dates: […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona hands Hollidaysburg 1st loss of season

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona played host to Hollidaysburg in girls volleyball on Monday, where the Tigers entered play undefeated at 7-0. Hollidaysburg got off to really strong start winning the first two sets 25-23 and 25-9. During the match Lex McLanahan recorded her 1,000th career dig. Altoona didn’t give up and they won the final […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Jefferson County representative to host senior expo

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Rep. Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Indiana) will host his annual senior expo in Punxsutawney. The expo will take place on Friday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Punxsutawney First Church of God, 23 Skyview Drive.  Approximately 25 exhibitors from local, county, state and federal agencies; medical organizations and […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pro-choice rally takes place in DuBois

DUBOIS, Pa (WTAJ) — Mayday held co-hosted a pro-choice rally in DuBois Sunday as Mike Molesvhich stopped by. The event took place on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the DuBois Public Library. Speeches were given by advocates and officials before the group march. Molesevich, who’s a candidate for Pennsylvania’s 15th district in the U.S. House of […]
DUBOIS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Flooding and the impact it can have throughout Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Flooding -- It's one our area's most common and deadly weather threats thanks to our terrain and location near the jet stream, and it can happen during any season at any time.So are we seeing more of these flooding events? Yes we are."If you look at that last 22 years, we've had 5 instances of 3" an hour rain rates observed at Pittsburgh. From 1950-2000 we've only had 4", said Fred McMullen with the National Weather Service.You're probably thinking of events like Ivan in 2004 or the South Hills flooding in June of 2018.Most recently, Westmoreland County...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Demand for COVID-19 boosters on the rise at Altoona Public Library

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Demand for COVID boosters increased this month at the Altoona Area Public Library’s vaccination clinic. The library, in partnership with Mainline Pharmacy, had 32 people get booster shots at its clinic on Monday, Sept. 19 after just 12 got the vaccine in August. September’s clinic lasted only two hours, while August’s […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Veteran enrollment fair to take place in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center is hosting an enrollment fair and all veterans are encouraged to attend and apply. The enrollment fair will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Johnstown Outpatient Clinic. Veterans will be shown how to enroll […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Fetterman to visit Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ ) – Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman will be visiting Indiana County, despite it’s red vote history. In the 2020 presidential election, former President Trump won Indiana County by a margin of 68% to 31%. Fetterman will continue his “every county, every vote” strategy with an event in “ruby red” Indiana […]
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

License plate replacement event coming to Mifflin County

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A free license plate replacement event will soon be available to residents and community members in and around Reedsville. State Representative Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) announced the replacement event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Reedsville Fire Hall Parking Lot along Route […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Way Fruit Farm announces fall weekend events

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Way Fruit Farm is filling its weekend with some fall, festive and historical events. Starting on Friday, Sept. 16 through Saturday, Sept. 17 there will be several fun-filled events and the farm is hoping to see you there. You can pick your own apples on Friday from 3 – […]
PORT MATILDA, PA

