Que & A: Why Do We Love Woodstock's Bub-Ba-Que?DeanLandWoodstock, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
It’s never too early to start planning your week out, right? Well, let’s do it together! I’ve done the hard work and put together a list of some of the shows you can’t miss this week, so you don’t have to. Treat yourself to one of the shows below:
Chaka Zulu, Atlanta Music Executive And Disturbing Tha Peace Records Co-Founder, Charged In Connection With June Shooting
Born Ahmed Obafemi, Zulu is best known as rapper Ludacris’ manager and a well-respected member of the Atlanta music community. The post Chaka Zulu, Atlanta Music Executive And Disturbing Tha Peace Records Co-Founder, Charged In Connection With June Shooting appeared first on NewsOne.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta rappers flex their political muscle outside of music
Politics and rap have always gone hand-in-hand. Whether it’s Public Enemy’s “Fight The Power,” Jeezy’s “My President,” or Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture,” rap artists have a long legacy of using their songs as vehicles for political action. More and more, rappers are getting involved outside of music, and seeking direct influence. In Atlanta, where the population ins 49% Black, their voices are heard and action taken moreso than in other cities.
Atlanta rapper Gunna holds community events while in jail awaiting trial on RICO charges
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Atlanta rapper ‘Gunna’ held a community event with free merchandise and food on Saturday in College Park. Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was not there because he is currently in jail as part of a major gang indictment. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Historian, author says Atlanta massacre was more about money and power as anniversary approaches
ATLANTA — This week will be the 116th anniversary of one of Atlanta’s most violent moments. A race riot left dozens, mostly Black people, dead in the streets. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston learned that the massacre had more to do with money than race. Georgia State University...
creativeloafing.com
So Lit Sundays @Elleven45
United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Atlanta, GAAtlanta PartiesAtlanta Music Parties#dayparty#atlantaclubs#atlantanightlife#thingstodoinatlanta#atlantaevents#daypartyatl#dayparties#atlantadayparty#atlanta_events#atlsunday. Share on Facebook Messenger.
creativeloafing.com
Trap And Rnb Brunch By Milk & Honey
A creative R&B driven Brunch sponsored by the famous Milk & Honey Restaurant exclusively at Elleven45 Lounge in Buckhead Atlanta. Arriving after 3pm? NEED an Outdoor V.I.P. Cabana??? They're only $300 text "1145" TO 404.386.1888. Food is served from 1pm to 8pm - Day Party Lasts until 12am. Same event...
Anniversary of Atlanta’s 1906 race massacre sparks new conversations
Thousands of Atlantans plan to mark the anniversary of the Atlanta Race Massacre this Sunday. The aim is to bring 5000 people together at 500 tables across the city with the theme of “Better Me, Better We, Better World” as part of the Equitable Dinners Atlanta initiative. Participants will be encouraged to engage in conversations about […] The post Anniversary of Atlanta’s 1906 race massacre sparks new conversations appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
CBS 46
Thousands attend annual Gunna Fest in College Park
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of people attended the second annual Gunna Fest hosted by the Gunna Foundation organizers and the family of Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native Gunna in College Park on Saturday afternoon. The festival was held at the old Target parking lot at 5021 Old...
creativeloafing.com
Opulence Saturdays (Ladies Night) At Curfew Atlanta
The westside of Atlanta's sexiest event on a Saturday night. Complimentary drinks for ladies till 11pm. Amazing atmosphere & secure parking. United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Atlanta, GAAtlanta PartiesAtlanta Music Parties#atlanta#party#bar#nightlife#downtown#lounge#vip#sections#curfewatl. Share on Facebook Messenger.
Hurt in June shooting, Ludacris' manager faces murder charge
ATLANTA — (AP) — The manager for the rapper Ludacris faces a murder charge in Atlanta in connection with a June shooting. The Atlanta Police Department said Chaka Zulu, whose legal name is Ahmed Obafemi, turned himself in to face charges Tuesday. Atlanta news outlets report that he was released on bail the same day. Police said they also secured warrants charging him with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and simple battery.
creativeloafing.com
E.D.C. Presents Baddie Brunch & Day Party
EatDrunkChillAtl We call it Brunch with a Twist! Delicious food, the best frozen drinks and cocktail selections and a Vibe unmatched!. The Party Starts When You Walk In. United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Atlanta, GAAtlanta PartiesAtlanta Food & Drink Parties#atlanta#brunch#party#dayparty#atlantanightlife#atlantaparties#atlanta_events. Share on Facebook Messenger.
Judge Slashes $100M Payout To Elderly Black Man Paralyzed By Atlanta Cop For Panhandling
A judge wiped out the $60 million the city of Atlanta was ordered to pay in a $100 million ruling after a cop's Tasering left Jerry Blasingame paralyzed. The post Judge Slashes $100M Payout To Elderly Black Man Paralyzed By Atlanta Cop For Panhandling appeared first on NewsOne.
AccessAtlanta
Willow Smith to perform in Atlanta at Cascade Skating Rink
Grab your skates and your friends and head to Cascade Skating Rink!. Willow Smith is headed to the famous Atlanta skating rink for the Walmart Free Skate event tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 16. What Walmart has deemed “the ultimate back-to-school event of the year” will not only include a performance from Willow but also have a bunch of goodies for you too! You’ll be able to roller skate for free, get $50 Walmart gift cards, enjoy free food, merch and so much more. Of course, to top off an amazing event, Willow will perform live and debut two songs from her new album, COPINGMECHANISM.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta ranked as one of 'Most Unfaithful Cities' in US, per dating site
Atlanta is one of the nation's least faithful cities, according to a recent ranking published by a website that covers dating and relationships. MyDatingAdvisor.com studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates to form its list of Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. Atlanta ranked No. 9 on that list. The ranking cited statistics, showing Atlanta's marriage rate was 47% and its divorce rate was 9%. Atlanta's separation rate was listed at 2%.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Georgia
Here's where you can find it.
fox5atlanta.com
Second stolen DeKalb puppy found, reward offered for third
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Puppy number two is now safe and sound in a dognapping saga officials are hoping will end soon. On Sunday afternoon, Violet became the second of three dogs stolen during a break-in at PAWS Atlanta that have now been found within a close radius to the animal shelter.
AccessAtlanta
Gunna Fest 2022 to take place in Atlanta this weekend
Gunna Fest 2022 is here to mark the celebration of the second annual Gunna Day. It was just last year that the City of South Fulton, Georgia declared Sept. 16 to be Gunna Day. It was also the same day Gunna’s Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store made its debut at his former school, Robert McNair Middle School. Gunna, along with Atlanta-based food recovery and distribution company, Goodr, opened a cashless grocery and clothing store at the middle school. The inspiration came from the fact that many of Fulton’s residents don’t have access to nutritious food, snacks, toiletries, shoes and clothing – which is something Gunna and Goodr say is known to have a negative impact on a child’s ability to focus on learning. With the opening of the cashless grocery and clothing store, students now have daily access to these items, free of charge, and can even take them home to their families.
creativeloafing.com
Ucc X Atlanta Cigar Week Present: Cars & Cigars Block Party
For the second year in a row, the Uptown Car Club is partnering with Atlanta Cigar Week to bring you another fly, grown and sexy Cars & Cigars event. Come catch a vibe at the Cars & Cigars Block Party on Sunday, September 18. We'll be at Havana Cigar Lounge in Sandy Springs from 3pm until 11pm with the flyest rides in the city, good music, cigars and dope conversations.
