fox35orlando.com
Baby dolphin rescued from crab trap in Clearwater Beach now doing well at SeaWorld Orlando
A baby dolphin that was found tangled in a crab trap on Clearwater Beach is doing well at SeaWorld Orlando's rehabilitation team. The dolphin was in critical condition after it was found in July near Pier 60.
fox35orlando.com
Father of professional Florida surfer who died following seizure trying to get son back home
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A former World Junior Surfing champion died in Costa Rica over the weekend, after suffering a seizure in the water. His father wants his son buried in Florida, where he has a family plot, but he says it's challenging. "He was my best friend. And my baby....
fox35orlando.com
Florida child struck by lightning while rowing in Lake Fairview fights for his life
ORLANDO, Fla. - A child remains in the hospital, recovering from Thursday’s rowing accident. Fire rescue officials say a bolt of lightning that struck near the boat caused it to capsize. According to K9 MC of Winter Park, a local motorcycle philanthropic group, the child celebrated his 12th birthday...
Just a short drive from Orlando, Tampa now has a magic mushroom dispensary
It appears Floridians now have a legal avenue to actually enjoy a Phish show. Ybor City's Chillum Hemp Dispensary, which has operated out of 1714 E. Seventh St. since 2018, is now known as "Chillum Mushroom and Hemp Dispensary," since it now carries mushroom products. "The store now stocks different grow kits, spores and mycology cultures, functional mushrooms and yes … Magic Mushrooms!" says owner Carlos Hermida in a press release. "The catch is these magic mushrooms are legal by federal law, 'cause these mushrooms don’t contain psilocybin but chemicals that are legal and surprisingly similar … Yes, they make you trip!" Chillum says they legally can't sell any mushrooms that contain psilocybin, one of the most common ingredients in popular "magic mushrooms," but they can legally sell grow kits and mycelium cultures. "Psilocybin is still illegal, but the study of mycology is very legal as long as there is no psilocybin present," says Hermida. "That is why we sell mycelium for psilocybin mushrooms.
iheart.com
Never Change Florida: Massive Gator Seen Strapped To SUV On Highway
"The roped reptile was spotted on I-95 just south of Melbourne on Saturday by Karen Kress. The gator appeared to be real, and was tied up snout to tail, and did not appear to be alive. It is currently alligator hunting season in Florida, which began on Aug. 15 and...
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Florida deputy jumps in river to arrest accused boat burglar
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A deputy of Volusia Sheriff's Office's marine unit jumped into the Halifax River over the weekend to arrest an alleged boat burglar refusing to come to land. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Saturday morning as the sheriff's office assisted the Daytona Beach Police...
click orlando
Oviedo couple loses almost everything in house fire, asks for community help
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An Oviedo couple is asking for help after a big fire devoured the family’s garage. 81-year-old Les Kimball and 80-year-old Diane Kimball narrowly escaped their burning home early Wednesday, and now they’re left without some of their most prized possessions. For eight years,...
Sheriff calls Florida man ‘truly despicable’ for intentionally starving his dogs
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Joseph Farkas was arrested in Brevard County after deputies found two dogs paralyzed by starvation. In a press conference posted to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Thursday, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said that Farkas was arrested on multiple animal cruelty charges. Ivey said...
10 Adorable Instagram-Worthy Pumpkin Patches in Orlando
The post 10 Adorable Instagram-Worthy Pumpkin Patches in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
mynews13.com
5 things to know about 'A Nightmare on Church Street'
Downtown Orlando is about to snap back to its Halloween heyday, but for one night only. This weekend, we're On The Town with an early look inside a Church Street landmark. Orlando's “famous” Halloween costume party returns. After 20 years, "A Nightmare on Church Street" comes back to life in Downtown's Historic Cheyenne Saloon.
fox35orlando.com
Search for gunman who killed Florida Crossfit trainer continues nearly a decade later
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - A killer is still on the loose, nine years after a murder at a Winter Garden gym. The call came in just before 7 p.m. on August 12, 2013. "Hello our athletic trainer just got shot in the head," the caller said. A gunman walked in...
WESH
'We lost everything': Seminole County family recovers after house catches on fire
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A local family is picking up the pieces after losing everything in a house fire this week. The family is leaning on the support of their local community to rebuild. "We lost everything. No clothing was salvageable. No shoes. Everything," Les Kimball said. The Seminole...
Central Florida family prepares for Fiona’s impact in Puerto Rico
ORLANDO, Fla. — As we keep an eye on the tropics, so are many people in Central Florida with family members in Puerto Rico. Nearly everyone on the island is dealing with life-threatening flooding and most people do not have power. Puerto Rico has set up temporary shelters for...
WESH
Orlando community hosts vigil for young rower found dead after boat capsized
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Members of Orlando's rowing community hosted a vigil today for the young rower who died after their boat capsized in Lake Fairview this week. Anyone that has ever been a part of any sport or similar activity knows that the athletes and families involved in that sport quickly become a very tight-knit community, and that's what it is like within the rowing community here in Orlando.
Missing Florida Student Found Dead Following Lightning Strike Incident
Florida officials recently recovered the body of a student who went missing after lightning struck near a middle school. At the time, the student was at rowing practice at an Orlando lake. According to Fire Department Executive Deputy Chief Ian Davis, the possible lighting strike occurred on Thursday evening when...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Police release images of possible suspect in alleged apartment attack
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man who allegedly entered a woman's apartment and attacked her. Detectives released images of a man accused of following the woman to her Downtown Orlando apartment, entering without her consent, and then engaging in a suspected battery. The alleged incident is said to have happened on Monday, Sept. 5, around 2 a.m.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Vanessa Echols Former News Anchor, Philanthropist, Cancer Survivor was recent Guest on The Crossman Conversation
ORLANDO — Vanessa Echols, a broadcast journalist who recently retired as anchor of Channel 9 Eyewitness News, was a recent guest on The Crossman Conversation. Hear the podcast at TheShepherdRadio.com. The Crossman Conversation provides a platform for activists trying to make a difference in their communities and to share...
click orlando
WATCH: Bird migration captured on Florida weather radar
ORLANDO, Fla. – Weather radar can “see” much more than just the weather. The radar, located in Melbourne, picked up the likely migration of songbirds Thursday evening that made a pit stop in and around the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge. A large fallout, birds taking a...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 18, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
florida-backroads-travel.com
LONE CABBAGE FISH CAMP
8199 W. King Street (State Road 520) When you are driving east on State Road 520 after leaving Orlando on the Beachline Expressway (State Road 528), you will go through many miles of Old Florida wilderness on your way to Cocoa. This quiet stretch of highway is a refreshing change...
