Orlando, FL

Orlando Weekly

Just a short drive from Orlando, Tampa now has a magic mushroom dispensary

It appears Floridians now have a legal avenue to actually enjoy a Phish show. Ybor City's Chillum Hemp Dispensary, which has operated out of 1714 E. Seventh St. since 2018, is now known as "Chillum Mushroom and Hemp Dispensary," since it now carries mushroom products. "The store now stocks different grow kits, spores and mycology cultures, functional mushrooms and yes … Magic Mushrooms!" says owner Carlos Hermida in a press release. "The catch is these magic mushrooms are legal by federal law, 'cause these mushrooms don’t contain psilocybin but chemicals that are legal and surprisingly similar … Yes, they make you trip!" Chillum says they legally can't sell any mushrooms that contain psilocybin, one of the most common ingredients in popular "magic mushrooms," but they can legally sell grow kits and mycelium cultures. "Psilocybin is still illegal, but the study of mycology is very legal as long as there is no psilocybin present," says Hermida. "That is why we sell mycelium for psilocybin mushrooms.
TAMPA, FL
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Florida deputy jumps in river to arrest accused boat burglar

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A deputy of Volusia Sheriff's Office's marine unit jumped into the Halifax River over the weekend to arrest an alleged boat burglar refusing to come to land. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Saturday morning as the sheriff's office assisted the Daytona Beach Police...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Oviedo couple loses almost everything in house fire, asks for community help

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An Oviedo couple is asking for help after a big fire devoured the family’s garage. 81-year-old Les Kimball and 80-year-old Diane Kimball narrowly escaped their burning home early Wednesday, and now they’re left without some of their most prized possessions. For eight years,...
OVIEDO, FL
mynews13.com

5 things to know about 'A Nightmare on Church Street'

Downtown Orlando is about to snap back to its Halloween heyday, but for one night only. This weekend, we're On The Town with an early look inside a Church Street landmark. Orlando's “famous” Halloween costume party returns. After 20 years, "A Nightmare on Church Street" comes back to life in Downtown's Historic Cheyenne Saloon.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orlando community hosts vigil for young rower found dead after boat capsized

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Members of Orlando's rowing community hosted a vigil today for the young rower who died after their boat capsized in Lake Fairview this week. Anyone that has ever been a part of any sport or similar activity knows that the athletes and families involved in that sport quickly become a very tight-knit community, and that's what it is like within the rowing community here in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Police release images of possible suspect in alleged apartment attack

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man who allegedly entered a woman's apartment and attacked her. Detectives released images of a man accused of following the woman to her Downtown Orlando apartment, entering without her consent, and then engaging in a suspected battery. The alleged incident is said to have happened on Monday, Sept. 5, around 2 a.m.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Bird migration captured on Florida weather radar

ORLANDO, Fla. – Weather radar can “see” much more than just the weather. The radar, located in Melbourne, picked up the likely migration of songbirds Thursday evening that made a pit stop in and around the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge. A large fallout, birds taking a...
MELBOURNE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 18, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
florida-backroads-travel.com

LONE CABBAGE FISH CAMP

8199 W. King Street (State Road 520) When you are driving east on State Road 520 after leaving Orlando on the Beachline Expressway (State Road 528), you will go through many miles of Old Florida wilderness on your way to Cocoa. This quiet stretch of highway is a refreshing change...
COCOA, FL

