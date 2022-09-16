Read full article on original website
Fall is Two Days Away, And Record Heat is Possible in Iowa Today
When I wrote about the latest 80-degree day on record in Iowa last week (October 31), I indicated the 90s might be done for the season. I spoke too soon. The KCRG First Alert weather team says we are on the verge of record heat today!. Let me remind you...
Iowa Woman Encounters Growling Bobcat On Bike Trail [WATCH]
Most bobcats in the state of Iowa might be considered secretive, but an Iowa woman got a big surprise Sunday while walking her dog on a bike trail. A bobcat came out of the tall grass next to her and walked right up onto the trail. She grabbed her dog and began to back away. After taking a few steps back, she shot a video. She was still close enough to the bobcat that you can hear its growl.
The Best Hidden Gem in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Whether you're a native Iowan, a transplant, or even someone passing through to see family, or on business... well, welcome! And, I have a place you HAVE to check out. There's a chance you haven't even heard of this Iowa hidden gem. This unique Iowa treasure is located in Gladbrook...
Is Iowa One of the Best States for Teachers To Work In?
As someone who could never be a teacher, I want to give a special shoutout to teachers across the country today. I don't know how they do it. Molding the minds of young kids and trying to help prepare them for the real world is a responsibility not everyone can do.
iheart.com
Flags in Iowa Ordered to Full Staff Monday Evening
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds is ordering flags in Iowa to return to fall staff today at sunset. Flags have been at half-staff since Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8th. President Biden ordered flags to remain at half-staff until the Queen’s interment. Her funeral service was...
Why Do Iowa Farmers Paint Their Barns Red?
Imagine the most picturesque barns you have seen while driving through the countryside of Iowa. For a lot of people, that barn will have a similar characteristic to it… it’s red. Growing up, every time we drew a farm or saw cartoons of farms, the barns were easily...
Anyway, You Slice it, Happy Joe’s Bankruptcy Filing is Sad to See
I called Happy Joe's Pizza this past Tuesday to place a pickup order at their East Dubuque store. I hoped to enjoy their longtime family night special and a legendary Taco Pizza. So I was a little taken aback when told my pizza would be ready for pickup at the University Avenue, Dubuque store in twenty minutes.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids skate park closes
The company pays cash for the first two days of work. It's time for another edition of John's Big Ol Fish. Questions regarding the Univ. of Iowa's lightning policy. There were three lightning delays which caused the game not to end until 1:40 am Sunday morning. Kid Captain from Benton...
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Uhaul employees are hired fast and paid fast
The housing market has soared this year and a real estate company called Revolution Realty is looking for people to keep that momentum going. Working Iowa: Dupaco Community Credit Union is hiring. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT. Dupaco Community Credit Union operates on a philosophy where customers...
Yardbarker
Iowa trounces Nevada in game marred by weather
Freshman Kaleb Johnson rushed for a career-high 103 yards with two touchdowns to lead Iowa to a 27-0 win over visiting Nevada in a game that extended into Sunday morning at Iowa City, Iowa, because of three weather delays. The game ended at 1:40 a.m. local time. The contest was...
thecomeback.com
Everyone made the same joke about Iowa’s offense Saturday night
The Iowa Hawkeyes football team came into Saturday’s game against the Nevada Wolfpack with one touchdown to their credit on the season so far. They also added a second and third touchdown early on in that game before weather delays kept pushing it back. And pushing it back. And pushing it back.
Sioux City Journal
Franken denies allegations made by ex-campaign staffer
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken denied allegations that he grabbed and kissed a former campaign staffer without her consent after the conservative news website Iowa Field Report detailed a police report alleging unwanted advances. According to the report, the person, assumed to be...
KCCI.com
Assault allegations raised against US Senate candidate Mike Franken
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Field Report, a conservative political website, is reporting that a former campaign staffer for Mike Franken, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, said he assaulted her earlier this year. Kimberley Strope-Boggus worked on Franken's campaign until she says she was fired at the end...
cbs2iowa.com
Large hail in Cedar County Sunday night
DURANT, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Severe thunderstorms produced large hail and strong winds in portions of eastern Iowa Sunday night. The hardest hit in our area was Cedar County - there were reports of large hail and branches down. The Cedar County Emergency Management says there was no...
KCRG.com
University of Iowa to do cancer cluster investigation at Hudson Schools
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The University of Iowa is going to investigate after 12 teachers were diagnosed with breast cancer in less than a decade at Hudson Schools. The University will be able to help determine whether an environmental factor at the school contributed to the cancer cases. “I know...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Tailgate- Iowa vs. Nevada
Fans tailgate before a football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nevada Wolfpack on Saturday. Despite the early morning rain, fans still played games and cooked food. The Hawkeyes are hoping to rebound from a 10-7 loss from Iowa State last weekend. Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragini will return to an Iowa offense ranked 131st in yards of total offense.
nwestiowa.com
N'West Iowa colleges set enrollment records
REGIONAL—It’s not graduation time yet, but all three of N’West Iowa’s higher-education establishments have reason to toss mortarboards in the air in celebration. Dordt University in Sioux Center, Northwestern College in Orange City and Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon each have recorded their highest-ever fall enrollment numbers.
KCRG.com
Party supports Cedar Rapids bar impacted by construction
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of regulars of the Cedar Rapids bar Checkers came out Sunday afternoon to support the business, which the owners believe has suffered because of road construction nearby. Since April 2021, the Sixth Street SW project has been underway. According to the City of Cedar...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Monday, September 19th, 2022
Corgis compete in friendly race at Hunters Run Park in Iowa City. Dozens of corgis faced off today at Hunters Run Park in Iowa City in a pretty unique competition. KCRG TV-9s Cole Krutzfield has more. Updated: 4 hours ago. One local bar and grill says the reconstruction project on...
bleedingheartland.com
Ongoing transparency problems in Iowa's GOP-controlled government
Doris J. Kelley is a former member of the Iowa House and former Iowa Board of Parole Chair, Vice-Chair and Executive Director. When former Republican Governor Terry Branstad signed executive order 85 in March 2014, he stated, “transparency provides Iowans the necessary access to information to hold our government accountable and our Open Records Act is essential to ensuring openness," adding, "Our administration has maintained a steadfast commitment to a transparent government.”
Comments / 5