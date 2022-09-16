Read full article on original website
Hollidaysburg Community Farm Show returns Tuesday
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 85th Hollidaysburg Community Farm Show kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 19 with its doors opening to the public at 4 p.m. Adults and young farmers will show off their crops, produce, things to wear, and more at the Hollidaysburg Senior High School Sports Building. There will also be cornhole, pie-eating […]
Annual Jaffa Shrine Circus tickets go on sale
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tickets for the 2022 Jaffa Shrine Circus went on sale Monday in Altoona. The 82nd annual circus will be held on five consecutive dates in October. Tickets can be purchased online through the Jaffa Shrine website or through the box office at the Jaffa starting on Monday, Sept. 26. Show Dates: […]
Chambersburg home built around Civil War for sale
Construction of "Oak Hill" in Chambersburg began before the Civil War and concluded after the war ended. Now the home is for sale, offering Pennsylvanians a chance to live in this Italianate villa.
‘Recovery in the Valley’ Johnstown event to showcase available resources
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 6th annual Recovery in the Valley event in Johnstown will promote the societal benefits of prevention, treatment and recovery for mental and substance use disorders. The event will focus on the strong recovery community in Cambria County and will take place Sept. 24 from 1 to 5 p.m. in […]
Special beer to be brewed for Friends of Flight 93’s ‘Pints for Parks’ event
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Friends of Flight 93 are partnering with a local brewery to bring a special kind of beer for a new event in celebration of National Public Lands Day, along with music performances by Chris Daughtry and more. The Pints for Parks event is on Sept. 24, and will feature a […]
Operation Our Town golf tournament in Blair County raises funds for drug enforcement
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Things are teeing off at an annual golf tournament that raises funds for drug enforcement and prevention programs in Blair County. The 10th Annual Operation Our Town Golf Tournament schedule of events kicked off at 4 p.m. on Monday at Lakemont Park with a mini-golf tournament that was then followed by […]
License plate replacement event coming to Mifflin County
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A free license plate replacement event will soon be available to residents and community members in and around Reedsville. State Representative Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) announced the replacement event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Reedsville Fire Hall Parking Lot along Route […]
Meet Oatmeal & Raisin, the Shetland sheep from Shaggy Mountain Farm Petting Zoo
ALTOONA, Pa. — Located in the mountains of the 814, is Shaggy Mountain Farms Petting Zoo. Jason, Allison, and Silja Shiring stopped by to tell us all about their Shetland Sheep, Oatmeal and Raisin. Shaggy Mountain Farm Petting Zoo is a traveling zoo that gives people an opportunity to...
Altoona hands Hollidaysburg 1st loss of season
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona played host to Hollidaysburg in girls volleyball on Monday, where the Tigers entered play undefeated at 7-0. Hollidaysburg got off to really strong start winning the first two sets 25-23 and 25-9. During the match Lex McLanahan recorded her 1,000th career dig. Altoona didn’t give up and they won the final […]
‘Rally in the Valley’ event taking place in State College
STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — A Food Truck Rally in the Valley is taking place Sunday in State College. The event started at noon and will run until 3 p.m. There will be multiple food trucks along with acoustic duo Hops & Vines and the Brass Rats playing music. There will also be activities and […]
Veteran enrollment fair to take place in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center is hosting an enrollment fair and all veterans are encouraged to attend and apply. The enrollment fair will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Johnstown Outpatient Clinic. Veterans will be shown how to enroll […]
Flooding and the impact it can have throughout Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Flooding -- It's one our area's most common and deadly weather threats thanks to our terrain and location near the jet stream, and it can happen during any season at any time.So are we seeing more of these flooding events? Yes we are."If you look at that last 22 years, we've had 5 instances of 3" an hour rain rates observed at Pittsburgh. From 1950-2000 we've only had 4", said Fred McMullen with the National Weather Service.You're probably thinking of events like Ivan in 2004 or the South Hills flooding in June of 2018.Most recently, Westmoreland County...
Greenwood Furnace Folk Gathering happening throughout the weekend
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The 2022 Greenwood Furnace Folk Gather kicked off Friday but there’s still tons to do throughout the rest of the weekend. Saturday’s event started off with breakfast and multiple music events. Then after lunch, which runs from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m., there are multiple classes set along with additional […]
Jefferson County representative to host senior expo
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Rep. Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Indiana) will host his annual senior expo in Punxsutawney. The expo will take place on Friday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Punxsutawney First Church of God, 23 Skyview Drive. Approximately 25 exhibitors from local, county, state and federal agencies; medical organizations and […]
Demand for COVID-19 boosters on the rise at Altoona Public Library
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Demand for COVID boosters increased this month at the Altoona Area Public Library’s vaccination clinic. The library, in partnership with Mainline Pharmacy, had 32 people get booster shots at its clinic on Monday, Sept. 19 after just 12 got the vaccine in August. September’s clinic lasted only two hours, while August’s […]
Blair County Airport will continue rental car services amid airline change
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The Altoona airport will continue to provide rental car services even with the changes to their airline services. Beginning October 1, people needing a rental car can book one through the Avis brand website. Once all set up is complete, the Altoona airport will be a selection spot for rental vehicles. Altoona […]
Way Fruit Farm announces fall weekend events
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Way Fruit Farm is filling its weekend with some fall, festive and historical events. Starting on Friday, Sept. 16 through Saturday, Sept. 17 there will be several fun-filled events and the farm is hoping to see you there. You can pick your own apples on Friday from 3 – […]
Ammunition supply issues ahead of deer hunting season
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An ammunition shortage in 2021 left some gun shop shelves empty and hunter’s rifles unloaded. So, what’s the story heading into the 2022 deer season? “We’re stocked heavily,” Thomas Engle, owner of Hunter’s Warehouse in Bellefonte said. “You pretty much name the caliber, I more than likely have it in […]
Cambria County drive-in to host retro weekend
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Hi-way Drive-In Theatre is hosting a retro weekend with retro prices. For the weekend of Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17 the drive-in will be showing the movies American Graffiti and Grease at just $5 per carload. Classic cars get in for free. On both days American Graffiti […]
Central PA Humane Society temporarily closed
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Central Pa Humane Society announced Saturday that the shelter will be closed for the next two weeks. One of the shelter dogs tested positive for Parvo and other dogs have been exposed to it. Due to a lack of staff and the significant amount of cleaning that will need to […]
