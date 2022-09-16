ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollidaysburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg Community Farm Show returns Tuesday

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 85th Hollidaysburg Community Farm Show kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 19 with its doors opening to the public at 4 p.m. Adults and young farmers will show off their crops, produce, things to wear, and more at the Hollidaysburg Senior High School Sports Building. There will also be cornhole, pie-eating […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Annual Jaffa Shrine Circus tickets go on sale

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tickets for the 2022 Jaffa Shrine Circus went on sale Monday in Altoona. The 82nd annual circus will be held on five consecutive dates in October. Tickets can be purchased online through the Jaffa Shrine website or through the box office at the Jaffa starting on Monday, Sept. 26. Show Dates: […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hollidaysburg, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Altoona, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
WTAJ

License plate replacement event coming to Mifflin County

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A free license plate replacement event will soon be available to residents and community members in and around Reedsville. State Representative Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) announced the replacement event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Reedsville Fire Hall Parking Lot along Route […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Deer#Meadow#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Perry Wellington Team#The Adam Conrad Team
WTAJ

Altoona hands Hollidaysburg 1st loss of season

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona played host to Hollidaysburg in girls volleyball on Monday, where the Tigers entered play undefeated at 7-0. Hollidaysburg got off to really strong start winning the first two sets 25-23 and 25-9. During the match Lex McLanahan recorded her 1,000th career dig. Altoona didn’t give up and they won the final […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Veteran enrollment fair to take place in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center is hosting an enrollment fair and all veterans are encouraged to attend and apply. The enrollment fair will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Johnstown Outpatient Clinic. Veterans will be shown how to enroll […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Flooding and the impact it can have throughout Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Flooding -- It's one our area's most common and deadly weather threats thanks to our terrain and location near the jet stream, and it can happen during any season at any time.So are we seeing more of these flooding events? Yes we are."If you look at that last 22 years, we've had 5 instances of 3" an hour rain rates observed at Pittsburgh. From 1950-2000 we've only had 4", said Fred McMullen with the National Weather Service.You're probably thinking of events like Ivan in 2004 or the South Hills flooding in June of 2018.Most recently, Westmoreland County...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WTAJ

Greenwood Furnace Folk Gathering happening throughout the weekend

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The 2022 Greenwood Furnace Folk Gather kicked off Friday but there’s still tons to do throughout the rest of the weekend. Saturday’s event started off with breakfast and multiple music events. Then after lunch, which runs from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m., there are multiple classes set along with additional […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
WTAJ

Jefferson County representative to host senior expo

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Rep. Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Indiana) will host his annual senior expo in Punxsutawney. The expo will take place on Friday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Punxsutawney First Church of God, 23 Skyview Drive.  Approximately 25 exhibitors from local, county, state and federal agencies; medical organizations and […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Demand for COVID-19 boosters on the rise at Altoona Public Library

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Demand for COVID boosters increased this month at the Altoona Area Public Library’s vaccination clinic. The library, in partnership with Mainline Pharmacy, had 32 people get booster shots at its clinic on Monday, Sept. 19 after just 12 got the vaccine in August. September’s clinic lasted only two hours, while August’s […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Way Fruit Farm announces fall weekend events

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Way Fruit Farm is filling its weekend with some fall, festive and historical events. Starting on Friday, Sept. 16 through Saturday, Sept. 17 there will be several fun-filled events and the farm is hoping to see you there. You can pick your own apples on Friday from 3 – […]
PORT MATILDA, PA
WTAJ

Ammunition supply issues ahead of deer hunting season

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An ammunition shortage in 2021 left some gun shop shelves empty and hunter’s rifles unloaded. So, what’s the story heading into the 2022 deer season? “We’re stocked heavily,” Thomas Engle, owner of Hunter’s Warehouse in Bellefonte said. “You pretty much name the caliber, I more than likely have it in […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County drive-in to host retro weekend

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Hi-way Drive-In Theatre is hosting a retro weekend with retro prices. For the weekend of Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17 the drive-in will be showing the movies American Graffiti and Grease at just $5 per carload. Classic cars get in for free. On both days American Graffiti […]
WTAJ

Central PA Humane Society temporarily closed

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Central Pa Humane Society announced Saturday that the shelter will be closed for the next two weeks. One of the shelter dogs tested positive for Parvo and other dogs have been exposed to it. Due to a lack of staff and the significant amount of cleaning that will need to […]
ALTOONA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy