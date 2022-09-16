ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Canton Church Celebrates Long History With Marker Unveiling

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big day for the congregation of a Canton church on Saturday. An Ohio Historical Marker was unveiled near the dead end of 10th Street NE at Ross Avenue, the former site of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. It’s the first...
The Stark County Debutante Cotillion Ball returns

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — "Dawn of a New Beginning" is the theme of the 2022 Stark County Debutante Cotillion Ball, held on Sunday. Sponsored by the Leila Green Alliance of Black School Educators, the occasion marked the first time in a decade that the regional event has occurred, highlighting the achievements of young Black girls.
Blossom fails to contain Tenacious D’s epic, ridiculously rocking concert

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — In another dimension, Tenacious D would be the biggest band in the world. Jack Black (JB, Jables), with his unblemished golden pipes, would rule justly as rock’s ambassador and bring the world together with songs about rock, sex, weed and, er, rock. The guitar playing of Kyle Gass (KG, Kage) would inspire millions of kids to pick up their own instruments, posing in the mirror to look as cool as their hero. And the movie “The Pick of Destiny” would have been a beloved box office smash.
ODA Asks Ohioans to Watch for, Kill, Report Spotted Lanternfly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The state agriculture department is again asking us to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect from Asia that can damage grapevines and fruit trees. The pest has recently been found in Cleveland, and its population...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
These 6 Ohio Haunted Houses Rank Best in the Country

As summer comes to an end and pumpkins, hoodies and Timberlands take center stage, there’s one fall activity that millions of people around the world look forward to…. Hate em or love em, haunted houses are a fall season staple, especially across the midwest. Everyone can remember their first time going, and they’re often flooded with teens who are too cool to be scared or kids who think they can handle whatever fake horrors are presented.
Oktoberfest to Take Over Downtown Kent

It’s not quite October yet, but the Oktoberfests are rolling out fast and furious. This weekend, it’s the Main Street Kent Oktoberfest in partnership with Platform Beer Co. The event will sprawl along Franklin Avenue from Erie Street to Main Street and include West Main Street from Water Street to the tracks and the Hometown Bank Plaza, a lot of territory for revelry.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
