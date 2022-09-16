Read full article on original website
Canton Church Celebrates Long History With Marker Unveiling
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big day for the congregation of a Canton church on Saturday. An Ohio Historical Marker was unveiled near the dead end of 10th Street NE at Ross Avenue, the former site of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. It’s the first...
The Stark County Debutante Cotillion Ball returns
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — "Dawn of a New Beginning" is the theme of the 2022 Stark County Debutante Cotillion Ball, held on Sunday. Sponsored by the Leila Green Alliance of Black School Educators, the occasion marked the first time in a decade that the regional event has occurred, highlighting the achievements of young Black girls.
Dogs at Paw Fest catch Best Costume, Best Trick and more
The Stow-Munroe Falls Lions Club will held it’s 15th Annual Paw Fest Fundraiser Sunday at the Bow Wow Beach Dog Park in Stow.
Michael Heaton, Cleveland’s ‘Minister of Culture,’ has died
Michael Heaton, the Plain Dealer features reporter who wrote the “Minister of Culture” column for three decades, has died.
Photos: Castle for sale in Cleveland
You could own your own castle in Cleveland! Or, at least a home that looks a lot like a castle.
Collectors join forces to open Warehouse 42 in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Lisa Snyder and Nick Nagorka have opened their resale shop in an unexpected location and filled it with unexpected items. No matter where you turn in the newly opened Warehouse 42, there are interesting objects to find. The huge space was once occupied by an auto parts...
Local pizza shop owner facing off in Hulu competition
The owner of a Northeast Ohio pizza shop will soon make an appearance on a new Hulu competition show.
Blossom fails to contain Tenacious D’s epic, ridiculously rocking concert
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — In another dimension, Tenacious D would be the biggest band in the world. Jack Black (JB, Jables), with his unblemished golden pipes, would rule justly as rock’s ambassador and bring the world together with songs about rock, sex, weed and, er, rock. The guitar playing of Kyle Gass (KG, Kage) would inspire millions of kids to pick up their own instruments, posing in the mirror to look as cool as their hero. And the movie “The Pick of Destiny” would have been a beloved box office smash.
New videos released in Jayland Walker police shooting
The city of Akron is releasing four new body camera videos from the June 27 shooting of Jayland Walker, who was killed in a hail of bullets fired by eight officers.
ODA Asks Ohioans to Watch for, Kill, Report Spotted Lanternfly
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The state agriculture department is again asking us to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect from Asia that can damage grapevines and fruit trees. The pest has recently been found in Cleveland, and its population...
Rescue Dog Still Waiting for a Home After 2,555 Days in Ohio Shelters: 'The Perfect House Guest'
Flip is still searching for a forever home. The 7-year-old rescue dog has spent over 2,555 days in a shelter waiting to be adopted. Lake Humane Society — the rescue caring for the pup — shared a Facebook post about the patient pooch on Sept. 8. "He has...
One killed in Holmes County motorcycle crash
A 51-year-old Massillon man was killed after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into two others on a motorcycle. It happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday along state Route 39, east of Township Road 219, according to a post on the Holmes County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
At 100 and recognized as the world’s oldest practicing physician, this Cleveland doctor is still going strong
CLEVELAND — By almost any standard, Dr. Howard Tucker has led an extraordinary life. To call him accomplished is an understatement. To say he has experienced a multitude of adventures doesn’t begin to tell the whole story. The neurologist and WWII Navy veteran has been practicing medicine since...
Suspected explosive leads to bomb squad investigation in Mansfield
A contractor cleaning out an abandoned home on Harker Street in Mansfield made a frightening discovery Saturday that led to an investigation by the Ashland County Bomb Squad.
The world's oldest doctor is from Ohio and he is still practicing medicine today at the age of 100
Dr. Howard Tucker holding a certificate from the Guinness World RecordsTwitter /@AgeWave. Dr. Howard Tucker is currently the world's oldest practicing doctor. Dr. Tucker is a neurologist at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
These 6 Ohio Haunted Houses Rank Best in the Country
As summer comes to an end and pumpkins, hoodies and Timberlands take center stage, there’s one fall activity that millions of people around the world look forward to…. Hate em or love em, haunted houses are a fall season staple, especially across the midwest. Everyone can remember their first time going, and they’re often flooded with teens who are too cool to be scared or kids who think they can handle whatever fake horrors are presented.
Oktoberfest to Take Over Downtown Kent
It’s not quite October yet, but the Oktoberfests are rolling out fast and furious. This weekend, it’s the Main Street Kent Oktoberfest in partnership with Platform Beer Co. The event will sprawl along Franklin Avenue from Erie Street to Main Street and include West Main Street from Water Street to the tracks and the Hometown Bank Plaza, a lot of territory for revelry.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
