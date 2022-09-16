ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
County
New Orleans, LA
City
Mandeville, LA
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
New Orleans, LA
Education
City
Chalmette, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
L'Observateur

St. John Parish students make Dean’s List at Xavier University

LAPLACE — The following high-achieving students from St. John the Baptist Parish were named to the 2022 Pharmacy Dean’s List and Arts and Sciences Dean’s List at Xavier University. Spring 2022 Pharmacy Dean’s List. Ta’Nia Higginbotham – LaPlace. Whitney Dominique Joseph – LaPlace.
LAPLACE, LA
NOLA.com

Apartment-styled classes prepare St. Tammany students with disabilities for life after high school

A small group of Fontainebleau High School students with physical and cognitive disabilities trickled into the makeshift apartment-classroom, two instructors in tow. Excited and smiling, the students greeted the adult staff as they walked past the handicap-accessible front-load washer and dryer, past the kitchen, and into the main living area where an adapted physical education lesson was slated to begin.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
an17.com

Brown: Censorship is alive and well in Louisiana

Efforts to ban books are accelerating in Louisiana as well as all across the nation. According to a new report from the American Library Association, there have been “an unprecedented number of attempts to ban books,” more than any time in recent memory. I have been a publisher...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Tsang
Person
St. Mary
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish family brings awareness to mitochondrial disease

Two landmarks in Baton Rouge have been set to light up green Sept. 18-24 for Mitochondrial Disease Awareness Week, which has been a special time for a family from Ascension Parish. Tucker Dupre, the 2-year-old son of Donaldsonville natives Kandis Turner Dupre and John Dupre, was diagnosed with an extremely...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Tailgating New Orleans-style may be chaotic, but it's 'got culture to it'

Tailgating is different in New Orleans. It’s not conducted in some sparkling, sprawling, stadium-side parking lot. It’s a chaotic, feral affair. In New Orleans, tailgating is a broken play, with action scattered in pockets along Poydras Street, in the shadow of highway overpasses, on narrow neutral grounds and other ad hoc locations amid the architecture of the Central Business District.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
clarionherald.org

Food pantry locations in the Archdiocese of New Orleans

► St. Jane de Chantal Parish, 72040 Maple St., Abita Springs: Parish partners with the local St. Vincent de Paul and offers a small food pantry with canned goods, dry goods and other staples. Those needing assistance can call the office at (985) 892-1439 or stop by during normal business hours. For additional help, call the parish SVDP office at (985) 871-1563.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education#Linus K12#Linus High School#National Merit#Magnet Schools#Patrick F Taylor#Highschool#Sat#Baton Rouge Magnet
WWL

LSU student athlete caught on video using racial slur

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is responding after a women's tennis player was caught on video using a racial slur. The student, Madison Scharfenstein of Slidell, is a walk-on on LSU's tennis team. The video showed Scharfenstein using the slur and then subsequently laughing about it in a follow up video.
BATON ROUGE, LA
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans (Best Food in NOLA!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of New Orleans boasts a rich culture, one heavily influenced by the African American community. It’s a popular history that one of the oldest Black communities in America is the New Orleans’ Tremé neighborhood.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
theadvocate.com

Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
BATON ROUGE, LA
bizneworleans.com

Organizers Reveal Lineup for National Fried Chicken Festival

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — During a Sept. 16 kick-off press conference, organizers of the Oct. 1-2 National Fried Chicken Festival presented by Raising Cane’s announced the fifth annual event’s entertainment lineup and details of a new partnership with Son of a Saint. The festival’s official poster by local artist Nesby Phips also made its debut.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

The calendar is again full at Coast in St. Tammany

After 2½ years of little activity, things at COAST are getting back to normal, and the next few months are filled with many important events. COAST management and Madisonville Mayor Jean Pelloat have been in discussions regarding opening a COAST Activity Center in the community. And now it's time to hear from Madisonville-area residents. Join the community meetings at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, immediately following the Community Center Open House, or 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. Meetings will be held at the new Community Center, 403 St. Francis St. in Madisonville.
MADISONVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy