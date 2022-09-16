Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints LB Demario Davis to host 2nd annual Dining for Dreams fundraiserTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA x NOLA, New Orleans live music festival is back again this year.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
Related
NOLA.com
Louisiana's National Merit semifinalists include Ascension and Livingston parishes and Zachary (copy) (copy)
A total of 235 high school seniors in Louisiana have been named National Merit semifinalists. They are among 16,000 semifinalists across the nation in the class of 2023. They are now in the running for about 7,250 National Merit scholarships worth nearly $28 million to be offered in the spring.
NOLA.com
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 3? Vote now.
Week 3 of the high school football season in the New Orleans area again featured plenty of impressive individual efforts, and now is your chance to help pick the Player of the Week. You can voice your opinion on who you think is deserving of this week's honor in the...
NOLA.com
Want to see who is up or down in polls? Check out the LSWA Football Polls for Week 4
This week's Louisiana Sports Writers Association prep football poll. First-place votes are in parentheses. Others receiving votes: Rummel 19, John Curtis 14, Parkway 11, Jesuit 10, West Monroe 7, Carencro 4, Southside 1. Class 4A. School Rec Pts Prv. 1. Westgate (9) 3-0 130 1. 2. Lafayette Christian (1) 3-0...
NOLA.com
With over 680 entries, look who rode the wave to victory in a sea of funny finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!
We received 682 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! From sea-mail to bottled-up ideas, you flooded us with a wave of creative concepts. Our winner had a unique take on the drawing, and that short, quirky punchline has us all laughing hard! Well played, folks. As always, when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L'Observateur
St. John Parish students make Dean’s List at Xavier University
LAPLACE — The following high-achieving students from St. John the Baptist Parish were named to the 2022 Pharmacy Dean’s List and Arts and Sciences Dean’s List at Xavier University. Spring 2022 Pharmacy Dean’s List. Ta’Nia Higginbotham – LaPlace. Whitney Dominique Joseph – LaPlace.
NOLA.com
Apartment-styled classes prepare St. Tammany students with disabilities for life after high school
A small group of Fontainebleau High School students with physical and cognitive disabilities trickled into the makeshift apartment-classroom, two instructors in tow. Excited and smiling, the students greeted the adult staff as they walked past the handicap-accessible front-load washer and dryer, past the kitchen, and into the main living area where an adapted physical education lesson was slated to begin.
an17.com
Brown: Censorship is alive and well in Louisiana
Efforts to ban books are accelerating in Louisiana as well as all across the nation. According to a new report from the American Library Association, there have been “an unprecedented number of attempts to ban books,” more than any time in recent memory. I have been a publisher...
NOLA.com
Latino voodoo, dead drug lords and a barber in Seville? Stages crackle with excitement
New Orleans playwright and performance artist Jose Torres-Tama premieres his latest one-man show, "United States of Amnesia: Dare to Remember," this weekend at Ashé Powerhouse Theater, 1731 Baronne St., New Orleans. The piece is the final part of the "Immigration Trilogy" Torres-Tama started in 2005 with "The Cone of...
RELATED PEOPLE
NOLA.com
'Monumental moment': Louisiana takes big step toward unprecedented land-building project
Louisiana’s proposed $2 billion project to divert water and sediment from the Mississippi River into Barataria Basin as part of an unprecedented plan to fight coastal land loss moved a major step forward on Monday with the release by the Army Corps of Engineers of a final environmental impact statement.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish family brings awareness to mitochondrial disease
Two landmarks in Baton Rouge have been set to light up green Sept. 18-24 for Mitochondrial Disease Awareness Week, which has been a special time for a family from Ascension Parish. Tucker Dupre, the 2-year-old son of Donaldsonville natives Kandis Turner Dupre and John Dupre, was diagnosed with an extremely...
NOLA.com
Tailgating New Orleans-style may be chaotic, but it's 'got culture to it'
Tailgating is different in New Orleans. It’s not conducted in some sparkling, sprawling, stadium-side parking lot. It’s a chaotic, feral affair. In New Orleans, tailgating is a broken play, with action scattered in pockets along Poydras Street, in the shadow of highway overpasses, on narrow neutral grounds and other ad hoc locations amid the architecture of the Central Business District.
clarionherald.org
Food pantry locations in the Archdiocese of New Orleans
► St. Jane de Chantal Parish, 72040 Maple St., Abita Springs: Parish partners with the local St. Vincent de Paul and offers a small food pantry with canned goods, dry goods and other staples. Those needing assistance can call the office at (985) 892-1439 or stop by during normal business hours. For additional help, call the parish SVDP office at (985) 871-1563.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LSU student athlete caught on video using racial slur
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is responding after a women's tennis player was caught on video using a racial slur. The student, Madison Scharfenstein of Slidell, is a walk-on on LSU's tennis team. The video showed Scharfenstein using the slur and then subsequently laughing about it in a follow up video.
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans (Best Food in NOLA!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of New Orleans boasts a rich culture, one heavily influenced by the African American community. It’s a popular history that one of the oldest Black communities in America is the New Orleans’ Tremé neighborhood.
NOLA.com
More people are dying in car crashes in New Orleans. Here's the breakdown by parish.
New Orleans drivers had their deadliest year in more than a decade last year, officials said, putting the city "in the midst of a public health and safety crisis." In 2021, 69 people died in car crashes in New Orleans, which is the highest number of traffic fatalities since 2004.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Consider Jackson water crisis a warning for Louisiana, and the nation
The water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, has brought worldwide attention to an infrastructure problem that left some 150,000 residents in the state's capital city with limited access to one of life's basic necessities for nearly two months. Until officials scrambled to patch the system, thousands had no running water. There...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
bizneworleans.com
Organizers Reveal Lineup for National Fried Chicken Festival
NEW ORLEANS (press release) — During a Sept. 16 kick-off press conference, organizers of the Oct. 1-2 National Fried Chicken Festival presented by Raising Cane’s announced the fifth annual event’s entertainment lineup and details of a new partnership with Son of a Saint. The festival’s official poster by local artist Nesby Phips also made its debut.
NOLA.com
The calendar is again full at Coast in St. Tammany
After 2½ years of little activity, things at COAST are getting back to normal, and the next few months are filled with many important events. COAST management and Madisonville Mayor Jean Pelloat have been in discussions regarding opening a COAST Activity Center in the community. And now it's time to hear from Madisonville-area residents. Join the community meetings at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, immediately following the Community Center Open House, or 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. Meetings will be held at the new Community Center, 403 St. Francis St. in Madisonville.
NOLA.com
Pastor Charles Southall of First Emmanuel Baptist Church charged with money laundering
Charles Southall, the longtime pastor of First Emmanuel Baptist Church in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, was charged Thursday with money laundering after he allegedly moved $100,000 from a bank account into a personal investment account, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. The single-count charge came...
Comments / 0