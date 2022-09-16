Read full article on original website
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati wraps up final day of food, fun, and German heritage in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Oktoberfest Zinzinnati wrapped up three days of food, fun, and German heritage in Cincinnati. "We flew all the way from Punta Gorda, Florida just to be a part of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati," Rod Feldman said. Feldman is not alone. By the end of the weekend, more than 500,000...
Can’t Afford a Trip To New York City or San Francisco? Go to Cincinnati Instead
For the past two years, travelers have flocked to nature spots for social-distance-style vacations. However, one of the biggest travel trends of 2022 is the return of urban holidays, with New York City reclaiming the top U.S. destination booked by travelers. If you are craving a big-city adventure but are low on funds, consider Cincinnati, […]
Great Outdoor Weekend Offers More Than 100 Free Activities To Do Outside in Greater Cincinnati
Fall is almost here, and the weather in Cincinnati is looking incredibly comfortable this weekend — practically perfect for doing something outside.
Grand opening of College Hill restaurant brings another 45 jobs to neighborhood
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A popular Cincinnati restaurant is now celebrating it’s grand opening in the heart of College Hill. With the Sleepy Bee Café opening its doors, it's bringing 45 new jobs to the neighborhood. “It just represents another massive investment for economic development here in...
Middletown brewery to close at end of September
Rolling Mill Brewery Co., a family-owned business that opened five years ago, is closing at the end of the month, the owners posted on Facebook.
Tips to get your yard and garden ready for fall
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The days are getting shorter, there is that nip in the air. Before you know it, fall will be here. Sarah Imbus from the University of Kentucky Extension Office has some tips on getting your yard and garden ready for fall. Questions for Sarah? Call the Campbell...
Remke Markets in Hyde Park Plaza closing in October, leaving 5 Greater Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - One of the few remaining Remke Markets in Greater Cincinnati will close next month. Remke Markets’ Oakley location on Paxton Avenue in Hyde Park Plaza will close Oct. 14, according to a store employee who answered the phone. That will leave the grocery store chain with four locations in Northern Kentucky: Crescent Springs, Taylor Mill, Florence and Independence, and one Ohio location, in Harrison.
Tours of horse program that helps those with challenges given in NKY
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Some animal therapy was in the works Saturday. People got a chance to meet therapeutic horses at Milestones Inc. In Independence. The farm offers a horsemanship program for anyone battling mental or physical challenges. And for several hours, people could read a book to one of...
Pickleball at Sawyer Point: New riverfront facility showcases Cincinnati as 'top city in Midwest' for fast-growing sport
CINCINNATI — Gary Lessis fell in love with the sport of pickleball pretty much as soon as he picked up a paddle three years ago while playing with a friend in Madeira, Ohio. Since then, the now-62-year-old has worked tirelessly to create a larger fan base closer to his home— like, literally across the street. The downtown Cincinnati resident started the Pickleball at Sawyer Point club based out of the picturesque riverfront park of the same name.
Local teen gets to see 'Hamilton' as a parting gift from late father
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A teen girl was able to enjoy her father's last gift to her. Danielle Crawford was given “Hamilton” tickets by her dad who was fighting cancer on June 1. Nine days later, he passed away without giving her the actual tickets from his email. The...
Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Cincinnati man with dementia
Cincinnati police describe Parker as a black man, 87 years old, 6'5 tall, weighing 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Hundreds of cyclists hit the road to raise money for cancer care and research
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hundreds of cyclists hit the road Saturday morning to bring world-class cancer care to Cincinnati. The 16th annual Ride Cincinnati event took place. Ride Cincinnati is a community of riders, virtual riders, and volunteers, each making a commitment to defeat cancer. Riders departed from downtown Cincinnati, completing...
Seniors stranded with no ride to and from hospitals, doctor visits
“I’ve heard of people sitting out in the rain at a dialysis center,” waiting for a ride home, said Bob Vines, managing ombudsman of Pro Seniors.
Oktoberfest kicks off in downtown Zinzinnati
CINCINNATI — Friday night, people are flooding the streets to check out the music, drinks, and food at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. “It's great. It's a good time. Good beer, good food, I love it,” visitor Dave Minner said. From the live bands to the endless meal options from more...
This Renovated Home in Evanston Used to be a Recording Destination for Local Jazz Musicians
Less than a year after husband-and-wife duo Hydrangea Home Design brought this renovated Victorian beauty back to life in Northside, they’re back with another rehabbed home currently on the market in Evanston. Shortly after purchasing the 1898 five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home last March, Marcus and Alyssa Muffet learned that the...
UC Classics professor will compete on ‘Jeopardy!’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A professor at the University of Cincinnati will be competing on the long-running gameshow, “Jeopardy!” on Sept. 20. Kelly Shannon-Henderson is an associate professor of Classics at UC and a longtime fan of the CBS show. At UC, the Classics professor also studies Greek and...
A Decade of Decadence: DBL Law’s Women of Excellence Event at the home of Bob and Diane Hoffer
DBL Law’s fête of the season returned in spectacular fashion at the residence of Bob and Diane Hoffer in Fort Mitchell on Friday. Billed as a networking event with “Cocktails, lifestyle, luxury, wellness, food, and more,” there were a variety of activities and presentations for it’s guests of distinction, with something for everyone to experience.
Top 9 things to do around the Tri-State this weekend
While summer is quickly slipping away, there's still plenty to enjoy around the Tri-State as we head into fall.
11 Enchanting Things To Do In the Fall In Ohio
Don’t miss out on these incredible things to do in the fall in Ohio. The aroma of pumpkin spice and warm apple cider fills the air as we embrace the arrival of fall. Autumn is a season of change, as we welcome cooler temperatures, harvest flavors, and enjoy witnessing the dazzling display of color.
2 dogs dead in Westwood house fire
CINCINNATI — Two dogs have died after an overnight house fire in Westwood. The fire happened on Westknolls Lane around midnight. Officials on the scene say the fire started in the kitchen and spread through the home. A woman who was also in the house was able to get...
