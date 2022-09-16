Read full article on original website
Two Beaver County Residents Involved in Accident on Pa. 68 in Connoquenessing Twp.
(Connoquenessing Twp., Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting that they were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Pa. Route 68 in Connoquenessing Twp., Butler County, last Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 3:35 PM involving two Beaver County residents. Upon arriving and investigating...
Dollar General in Wampum Broken Into Overnight Monday
(Wampum, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to the Dollar General on Route 18 in in Wampum Borough at 12:32 AM Tuesday morning, September 20, 2022, and upon arriving discovered that the front door of the store was broken and items were taken from the business.
Shell Explains What Happened to Cause Black Smoke From Flare on Sunday
(Photo and video by Curtis Walsh) (Potter Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) If you saw all the black smoke coming form the Shell Cracker Plant in Potter Sunday afternoon you’re not alone. In a post on the Beaver County Radio Facebook page showing a video of the incident many residents showed reason for concern.
VIDEO: Ambridge Fall Festival Of Churches Returns On Saturday, September 24
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) (Photo by Frank Sparks/Beaver County Radio) “Ambridge will be the place to be this weekend, for sure.”. That exclamation from Kim Villella is a bold one, but justified as the Ambridge Fall Festival of Churches returns this weekend to the borough on September 24 for the first time since 2019. She and borough manager Mario Leone joined Matt Drzik on the September 19 edition of A.M. Beaver County to preview all of the different elements that will be on display of sound and vision this Saturday.
Former Football Coach Charged with Assaulting a Child at Neshannock High Football Field
(Neshannock Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Neshannock Township police are pursuing charges of simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct against 41-year-old David Lawrence Thompson after He was accused of slamming a child to the ground at the Neshannock High School Football Field and hurting them. Authorities say that unreleased video shows...
When Coaches (allegedly) Attack! Monday’s Teleforum with Eddy Crow
A lot of weird from the weekend to sort out, including WHEN COACHES ATTACK! Teleforum starts at 9:10 on Beaver County Radio!
CCBC Hires New Women’s Volleyball Coach
(Photo of new CCBC Women’s Volleyball Coach Rose Leslie provided with release) (Monaca, Pa.) Community College of Beaver County announced on Monday, September 19, 2022 that they are welcoming new Women’s Volleyball Coach. Rose Leslie to the campus community. CCBC said in a release that after two years...
