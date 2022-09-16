Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Greenville County coroner says woman was killed when truck overturned
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a woman died in a crash Wednesday night. According to troopers, the crash happened on Talley Bridge Road around 8:15 p.m. Devin Tylean Vaughn, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said. The coroner said Vaughn lost control...
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of pedestrian who died after being struck by car in Greenwood County
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of the pedestrian who died about a week after being hit by a car. Master Trooper Brian Lee with South Carolina Highway Patrol said it happened just before 8 p.m. Sept. 15 on state Highway 10 near Wells Road.
WYFF4.com
Vehicle falls off jack lift and kills Gaffney man, coroner says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was killed after a vehicle fell off a jack lift, trapping him underneath Thursday night, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The coroner has identified the victim as Thomas Dwayne Frederickson, 66, of Gaffney. According to Fowler, family members found Frederickson trapped...
WYFF4.com
Driver dies after truck overturns in Greenville County, South Carolina troopers say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver died after a crash Wednesday night. According to troopers, the crash happened on Secondary 178 around 8:15 p.m. Troopers said a truck went off the road, hit and embankment, and overturned. The coroner's office has not yet...
WYFF4.com
Driver killed when ATV hits tree in Greenwood County, South Carolina, troopers say
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — The driver of an ATV is dead after crashing into trees in Greenwood County, South Carolina, according to troopers. Troopers said about 5:30 a.m. Thursday the ATV driver was going south on Cochran Road. They said the driver crossed over Morgan Road, went off the...
WYFF4.com
Mother shot by 3-year-old child dies in accidental shooting, Spartanburg County deputies say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A woman who was shot at an Upstate home Wednesday morning by her 3-year-old child later died, according to deputies. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Cora Lyn Bush, 33, of Spartanburg, died at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center about 9:45 a.m. Lt. Kevin Bobo, with...
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of South Carolina ATV driver killed a day before his birthday
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of the ATV driver who died just a day before his birthday. Dakota James Edwards, 25, was found dead at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday in Greenwood County, the coroner said. The coroner's report said he died between 10:30 p.m....
WYFF4.com
'Horrible': Greenville woman attacked by rabid raccoon in Hilton Head warns others
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville woman's vacation at the beach turned into terror when she was attacked by a rabid raccoon. Barbara Ard is still recovering after being attacked by the wild animal on the first night of her vacation on Hilton Head Island a few weeks ago. Ard...
WYFF4.com
Man tries to burn down tent with man inside in Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville Police Department say they charged a man for hitting a man with a baseball bat and attempting to burn down his tent while he was inside. Officers say that the victim reportedly told them that a man assaulted him with a baseball bat, doused him and his tent in lighter fluid while he was inside it, and tried to set his tent on fire.
WYFF4.com
2 people in crash in Spartanburg County, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two people were killed in a crash Tuesday night, according to Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The crash happened on Interstate 85 near mile marker 72, Clevenger said. According to Clevenger, one of the victims died at the scene and the other died at the...
WYFF4.com
Head-on crash with 18-wheeler leaves driver dead in South Carolina, troopers say
NEWBERRY, S.C. — A driver was killed Wednesday morning in a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened about 4:40 a.m. on Highway 121 near Newberry. It involved an 18-wheeler and a Toyota Camry. Troopers say the 18-wheeler was driving north...
WYFF4.com
More than a 1,200 customers without power after a pole is knocked down in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A power outage in downtown Greenville Thursday night has left more than a 1,200 customers in the dark, according to the Duke Energy website. A pole was knocked down at Anderson Street and Vardry Street after a report of a fire, according to Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department.
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies driver killed in crash that left high school student injured in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A crash on an Upstate highway Tuesday that killed an adult left a high school student injured, officials said. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on state Highway 81 near Whit Chamblee Road, in Anderson County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina Facebook users honor 9-year-old killed in crash with grandfather
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Brently Dale Treadwell, a 9-year-old Spartanburg County student, died in a crash this week along with his grandfather. The story has turned the community where he lived and surrounding communities upside down. But those who didn't even know Brently have found a way to honor...
WYFF4.com
19-year-old shot multiple times in church parking lot in Clemson, South Carolina, police say
CLEMSON, S.C. — A 19-year-old was shot multiple times in a church parking lot in Clemson, South Carolina, according to Clemson police. Police said the shooting happened about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Golden View Baptist Church in Clemson. Officers said they got calls about someone...
WYFF4.com
Body found during investigation into missing couple from Laurens County, deputies say
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A body was found Tuesday morning during an investigation into a missing couple from Laurens County, according to Courtney Snow with Laurens County Sheriff's Office. The body was found at a home on Neely Ferry Road, Snow said. According to Snow, deputies went to the...
WYFF4.com
Authorities seek South Carolina woman after man found dead in Union County, deputies say
UNION, S.C. — A woman is wanted by Union County deputies after a man was found dead, according to deputies. Deputies said Alexis Fiana Jones is wanted by the Union County Sheriff's Office after a man was found unconscious on Sept. 1 on Prospect Corner Road. As the investigation...
WYFF4.com
Couple missing from South Carolina was last seen earlier this month
LAURENS, S.C. — The case of a missing couple in South Carolina last seen earlier this month is now in the hands of the Laurens County Sheriff's Office. WYFF News 4 started getting Facebook messages and emails about Terry Chermak and Todd Cagle not being seen since earlier this month.
WYFF4.com
Woman wanted by Union County deputies charged with murder, deputies says
UNION, S.C. — A woman that was wanted by Union County deputies after a man was found dead has been charged with murder, according to deputies. Deputies said Alexis Fiana Jones was wanted by the Union County Sheriff's Office after a man was found unconscious on Sept. 1 on Prospect Corner Road.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina woman involved in forklift accident at Upstate plant meets first responders
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman who was hit by a forklift and trapped underneath at an Upstate plant got to thank the first responders who helped save her. Officials with Laurens County EMS post on Facebook that they were called on July 5 to ZF Transmission. They...
