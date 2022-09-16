Read full article on original website
Popeyes opens another restaurant in CNY
Oswego, N.Y. — Central New York today got yet another Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant, this time in Oswego. Liberty Restaurants Holdings is opening the fast-food restaurant known for its crispy chicken sandwich in Oswego. This Popeyes is located at 240 NY Route 104, located in an a former Arby’s restaurant in Oswego Plaza.
Are These Truly The 10 Best Restaurants in Central New York?
There are so many different options when it comes to picking a place to dine here in Central New York. What are you feeling like? Italian? Mediterranean? Fine dining? Casual? A diner?. Maybe you're looking to try somewhere you have never been before - or - you simply want a...
2 Rock and Roll Hall of Famers to play Syracuse concert together
Two Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are coming to Syracuse for a joint concert. Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band will perform at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater on Saturday, Nov. 19. Special guest Todd Rundgren will open the show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale...
localsyr.com
Syracuse Gun Show returns to the fairgrounds
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The largest gun show in the state was back in Syracuse this weekend, but not before some initial confusion as to whether or not it would be allowed. New gun laws blocked people from carrying guns into certain public spaces labeled as sensitive areas but...
World Famous Celebrity Spotted In Albany! What Was He Doing In Walmart?
Which celebrity has been spotted around the Capital Region and Upstate New York this week? I would say this performer is world famous and a household name to anyone over 30 years-of-age. Any guesses?. This musician was seen getting his haircut, walking down the street in Albany and was even...
CNY Food Truck Festival Is Fall Themed & Fun For The Whole Family
The Syracuse Food Truck Association is proud to present a Fall Fest truck party at the Great New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. It's a day full of fun, kicking running from 11am-10pm on Saturday, September 24th. Bring your appetite because you're going to need it! Take your pick from...
Adam Weitsman, SU’s biggest athletic booster, wants to draw 5-star players with eye-popping NIL offer
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse University’s most famous sports booster has decided to get involved in the name, image and likeness (NIL) space and will offer $1 million per year to one five-star football player and one five-star basketball player to represent his companies. Adam Weitsman, an Upstate New...
localsyr.com
City of Syracuse to repair Grant Boulevard and Butternut Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The City of Syracuse will be closing Grant Boulevard from Cleveland Avenue to Craig Street beginning on Wednesday, September 21, to make repairs to Butternut Street. Crews plan on closing a portion of Grant Boulevard to replace sewer and water mains. The road will remain closed while...
ithaca.com
Deep Dive Wants To Become “Feeder” Venue
Deep Dive is a new club opening on Taughannock Boulevard in the space formerly known as The Dock. The Ithaca Times spoke to the Deep Dive’s T.J. Schaper, a few weeks before it opened its doors. Ithaca Times: I went to an open mic night in high school when...
Bed Bath and Beyond store closing list: See which NY locations are shutting down
Retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced the first batch of stores it plans to close after an announcement in August that the company would shutter 150 underperforming sites. A total of 56 stores are on the initial closing list, including five in New York. The closest store to Onondaga...
localsyr.com
It’s picking time: Apple orchards in Central New York
(WSYR-TV) — Are you looking for fresh apples for your homemade apple pie? Or maybe you just want to go out and spend time with your family? Below is a list of apple orchards in Central New York that will make you happy to your core!. Navarino Orchard. Navarino...
cnycentral.com
CNY Regional Market: What's fresh this week?
SYRACUSE — Amanda Vitale from the Central New York Regional Market walks us through what’s fresh this week. This week, it's mums. The beautiful fall plant can help you add some color to your home as we transition to fall. Find out how long they last as the temperatures drop.
10 Roadside Attractions and Oddities of New York State! Have You Been?
New York is a unique place. I'm not talking about Manhattan. I'm referring to New York State where we have had a U.F.O. sighting or two. One of our towns, Whitehall, holds the distinction of 'Big Foot Sighting Capital of the World' and there is an egg in Albany that artists perform inside of. This is just scratching the surface.
C-NS’s Hannah Boyle: ‘I’m so proud of myself for crossing the line (first)’ (83 photos)
For Hannah Boyle, running cross country has been an eye-opening transition. The senior is used to running indoor and outdoor track for Cicero-North Syracuse, including in distance events.
Terry Lee Shaler: Life-long Chittenango resident who always gave back, got things done
Terry Lee Shaler: Life-long Chittenango resident who always gave back, got things done. Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Terry Lee Shaler had a way of making those around her comfortable. Note to readers:...
localsyr.com
Wagner game scheduled for 5 PM kick on ACCNX
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse’s matchup against Wagner on Saturday, October 1 is scheduled for a 5 p.m. kickoff. The game will be televised on ACC Network Extra. Before the Orange take on Wagner, ‘Cuse has a primetime nationally televised ACC contest on Friday night vs. Virginia....
wxhc.com
Smoother Sailing This Time for Heavyload Transport on Route 281
Just like the last time, it was another beautiful day when a massive nearly 200,000 pound transport headed towards Albany, NY passed through Cortland County again yesterday, September 15th. This time, the move was quick as tree trimming wasn’t required. The last time the transport came through the area tree...
What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?
It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
cohaitungchi.com
20 Bucket List Hikes in Upstate New York for Every Skill Level
Post summary: A local’s guide to the best hikes in Upstate New York for every skill level. Including hikes from the Adirondacks, Finger Lakes Region, Catskill Mountains, Hudson Valley + more!. You are reading: Where to hike upstate ny | 20 Bucket List Hikes in Upstate New York for...
