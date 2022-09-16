ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Popeyes opens another restaurant in CNY

Oswego, N.Y. — Central New York today got yet another Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant, this time in Oswego. Liberty Restaurants Holdings is opening the fast-food restaurant known for its crispy chicken sandwich in Oswego. This Popeyes is located at 240 NY Route 104, located in an a former Arby’s restaurant in Oswego Plaza.
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse Gun Show returns to the fairgrounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The largest gun show in the state was back in Syracuse this weekend, but not before some initial confusion as to whether or not it would be allowed. New gun laws blocked people from carrying guns into certain public spaces labeled as sensitive areas but...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

City of Syracuse to repair Grant Boulevard and Butternut Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The City of Syracuse will be closing Grant Boulevard from Cleveland Avenue to Craig Street beginning on Wednesday, September 21, to make repairs to Butternut Street. Crews plan on closing a portion of Grant Boulevard to replace sewer and water mains. The road will remain closed while...
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.com

Deep Dive Wants To Become “Feeder” Venue

Deep Dive is a new club opening on Taughannock Boulevard in the space formerly known as The Dock. The Ithaca Times spoke to the Deep Dive’s T.J. Schaper, a few weeks before it opened its doors. Ithaca Times: I went to an open mic night in high school when...
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

It’s picking time: Apple orchards in Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — Are you looking for fresh apples for your homemade apple pie? Or maybe you just want to go out and spend time with your family? Below is a list of apple orchards in Central New York that will make you happy to your core!. Navarino Orchard. Navarino...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

CNY Regional Market: What's fresh this week?

SYRACUSE — Amanda Vitale from the Central New York Regional Market walks us through what’s fresh this week. This week, it's mums. The beautiful fall plant can help you add some color to your home as we transition to fall. Find out how long they last as the temperatures drop.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Wagner game scheduled for 5 PM kick on ACCNX

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse’s matchup against Wagner on Saturday, October 1 is scheduled for a 5 p.m. kickoff. The game will be televised on ACC Network Extra. Before the Orange take on Wagner, ‘Cuse has a primetime nationally televised ACC contest on Friday night vs. Virginia....
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Smoother Sailing This Time for Heavyload Transport on Route 281

Just like the last time, it was another beautiful day when a massive nearly 200,000 pound transport headed towards Albany, NY passed through Cortland County again yesterday, September 15th. This time, the move was quick as tree trimming wasn’t required. The last time the transport came through the area tree...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?

It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
TRAVEL
cohaitungchi.com

20 Bucket List Hikes in Upstate New York for Every Skill Level

Post summary: A local’s guide to the best hikes in Upstate New York for every skill level. Including hikes from the Adirondacks, Finger Lakes Region, Catskill Mountains, Hudson Valley + more!. You are reading: Where to hike upstate ny | 20 Bucket List Hikes in Upstate New York for...
TRAVEL

