2news.com
Drive-Thru Food Drives This Friday in Reno, Sparks
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is preparing for a community food drive this Friday, September 23, which also happens to be Hunger Action Day, nationally. The drive-thru food drive will take place in two locations and will be a competition between Scheels and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Community members...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks location among 56 store closures announced by Bed Bath & Beyond
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks location is among 56 store closures announced by retailer Bed Bath & Beyond. The store at 195 Los Altos Pkwy. was included on a list released Thursday. The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and...
Claim Jumper unexpectedly closes its Reno restaurant: ‘No other option’
Claim Jumper, a California-based steakhouse with over two dozen locations, unexpectedly closed its Reno restaurant last week. The company's owner, Kelly Restaurant Group, has provided no information other than a sign posted on the door at the Redfield Promenade location. ...
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno offering 300 trees to residents
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is giving residents 300 discounted trees through ReLEAF Reno and Energy-Savings Trees, a program aiming to reduce energy bills and conserve energy by planting trees. Residents of the Biggest Little City can reserve one five-gallon sized tree here at a cost of...
KOLO TV Reno
Mark your calendars for Saturday’s fashion show and shopping event at RED Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’re invited to come shop and support local boutiques and businesses at Copper Pointe Studios’ first ever fashion show and shopping event. The Reno Experience District (RED Reno) is the perfect setting for fun, fashion and food. Plus, it’s free!. Copper Pointe Studios...
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close Sparks store as part of nationwide closures
Bed, Bath & Beyond’s store closures are hitting close to home for Reno-Sparks. The home furnishings company’s updated list of stores planned for closure includes the Bed, Bath & Beyond location at 195 Los Altos Parkway in Sparks, reducing its number of locations in the area to two. Bed, Bath & Beyond currently...
Sierra Sun
History: Floriston Paper Mill
In the early days of the Transcontinental Railroad there were many bustling towns that focused on lumbering, ice, and even more ambitious industries. Only a few of these communities have survived with one being Floriston. Floriston is located between Truckee and Reno and today it is a minor exit off Interstate 80 but at one time it was a lively town.
List of fatalities at Reno Air Races
Sept. 18, 2022: Pilot Aaron Hogue, of Henderson, Nevada, died in a crash during the Jet Gold Race. The cause is under investigation. Sept. 8, 2014: Pilot Lee Behel, 64, of San Jose, California, died in a crash when portions of the right wing separated from his experimental aircraft during qualifying heats. Sept. 16, 2011:...
Survey: Where's the best place to get brunch in Reno?
Fall is coming, and with it, cravings for comfort food and all things warm and delicious. When I think of cool weather and changing leaves, I think brunch. Eggs Benedict, chunky slices of French toast, bacon, hot coffee and a bit of booze to warm the soul and lift the spirit. To me, brunch means lazy contentedness...
KOLO TV Reno
WCHD rescinds air quality emergency
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District has rescinded their Stage 3 Air Quality Emergency declaration from last week. The alert was given as a result of the poor air quality in the Reno area due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire. There are now no smoke-related warnings...
2news.com
Beyond Van Gogh Immersive Experience Extends Stay at Reno-Sparks Convention Center
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is extending its stay in Reno through October 30, 2022. The show will operate on an abbreviated weekly schedule starting October 2, 2022. The hours of operation are as follows:. * Monday and Tuesday: Closed. * Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00...
mynews4.com
Controversial medical waste company fined millions by EPA moves to northern Nevada
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A company that burns medical waste is coming to northern Nevada and brings with it a lot of controversy. Stericycle just shut down its plant in north Salt Lake in July 2022. It's now rebuilding in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center, about half-way between Sparks and Fernley. Stericycle is planning to build and operate two incinerators at the facility.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Mosquito Fire 34% contained; Showers, snow – no smoke – in forecast through Wednesday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Colder temperatures, good humidity recovery, and precipitation arrived overnight helping firefighters make substantial progress with containment on the Mosquito Fire. Air quality is good around Lake Tahoe on Sunday and, after having some smoke issues earlier in the morning, conditions are improving in Truckee...
2news.com
Underage Alcohol Compliance Operation
On Friday, members of the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) unit conducted an underage alcohol compliance check in Reno. During the operation, a 20 year old volunteer was used to check 13 businesses. Of those 13 businesses checked, two businesses failed the compliance check and served or sold alcohol to the volunteer.
2news.com
More Than 350 Supporters Expected at JDRF One Walk in Sparks
The event, organized by a group of volunteers from MicroMetl, is expected to attract more than 350 supporters representing local businesses, families, schools, and other organizations. The event is one of more than 100 community JDRF One Walks nationwide that brings together hundreds of thousands of people each year who...
FOX Reno
Northern Nevada Medical Center to open 50-bed mental health hospital in Reno next year
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The facility, called NNMC Northwest Extended Care, will be located on the north side of Sharlands Ave. east of Robb Dr. in northwest Reno. It will also have acute rehab and long-term acute care beds. NNMC is expected to complete acquisition...
KOLO TV Reno
Two of 13 Reno businesses fail underage alcohol compliance check
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two Reno businesses sold alcohol to a 20-year-old on Friday during an alcohol sting, the Reno Police Department said Saturday. The businesses that did not check identification of the 20-year-old volunteer were Reno Food and Discount Liquor at 1123 E. 6th St. and The Arch Boutique Bar at 111 N. Virginia St., police said.
Record-Courier
Library book sale this weekend
The Friends of the Douglas County Library is hosting a giant used book sale this weekend at the CVIC Hall in Minden. The public hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, when all books are half price. There are thousands of...
Nevada Appeal
Yerington copper mine in exploratory stage, county told
Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals recently presented its plans for its copper deposit for its Mason Project, still in its exploratory stage, to the Lyon County Commission. Hudbay’s project in Yerington is in its early stages to determine the Mason deposit’s mineralization. Matt Bingham, director of legal and...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Nine47 project in Incline requires zoning amendment, approval before moving forward
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The luxury Nine47 development project located in Incline Village will be discussed at the Washoe County Planning Commission on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The developer is requesting a zoning amendment to the Tahoe Area Plan in order to allow single-family dwellings, including condominiums, to be developed in the area, which is currently limited to affordable and/or multi-residential housing.
