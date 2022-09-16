Read full article on original website
Lil Nas X's League Of Legends Sketch Has Fans Going Wild
Lil Nas X, who already has a history playing games with streamers, just took over "League of Legends" with his latest song. Riot Games announced its upcoming collaboration with an upload to the "League of Legends" YouTube channel titled "LIL NAS X TAKES OVER AS PRESIDENT OF LEAGUE OF LEGENDS." It's a comedic mockumentary-style video about the gaming icon's new "eXecutive role" in the company, produced with "The Office" like humor. Here's exactly how Lil Nas X took over "League of Legends."
Hideo Kojima's Newest Teaser Has Fans Scrambling For Clues
With his trademark sense of dramatic flair, video game director Hideo Kojima once again has fans in a frenzy over a website with some cryptic teasing that could possibly be related to his next game. This may feel familiar to when fans went wild over Kojima's Instagram posts in late 2021, when he seemed to be teasing possible screenshots from his studio's next highly-anticipated title.
The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom's Title Has Fans Divided
The title of the sequel to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" was revealed at the end of the Sept. 13, 2022 Nintendo Direct broadcast. Subtitled "Tears of the Kingdom," the upcoming game's newest teaser showed off graphical improvements, new mechanics (including what appears to be a rideable glider), as well as a release date of May 12, 2023. While the trailer has certainly stirred up the "Zelda" fanbase, some details that have fans questioning the new game – in particular, how to pronounce the first word of the title, and what that could mean for the game.
The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Release Date, Trailer And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
Nintendo has finally revealed the name of the sequel to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild." Announced during the Sept. 13 Nintendo Direct, the sequel will be called "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom." The announcement showed off a brief bit of gameplay, along with a mysterious mural painted on a wall. Nintendo had previously refused to announce the name of the sequel, ut the wait is finally over for "Zelda" fans.
We Finally Got Our First Look At GTA 6's Main Character
Rockstar Games made news, albeit against its own will, early in the morning of September 18, 2022. A three gigabyte file, packed with in-game footage of the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6," dropped on a GTA forum. In the precious few hours since, the 90 videos present in the file have disseminated with a speed heretofore unknown by the studio behind the "GTA" series. The videos are now, essentially, everywhere. They can be found in their entirety on YouTube, although the larger compilations — which total somewhere around 50 minutes worth of gameplay — are already being struck down. And we don't even have to guess at the authenticity of the leak because it's been officially confirmed by Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company (as noted by The Verge).
The Massive GTA 6 Leak Has Fans Losing Their Minds
To say that fans have been waiting a long time for "Grand Theft Auto 6" would be an understatement. Although "GTA 5" continues to rake in sales and "GTA Online" has been a smash success thanks to numerous content updates, longtime fans of Rockstar Games' beloved crime series have been keeping their eyes out for something new for years now. Every couple of months, it seems like "GTA" fans have been reaching for any signs of a new game, coming up with different theories about what the new game could entail. Now, thanks to a massive leak of footage from the nest game in the series, it's clear that "Grand Theft Auto 6" is closer than ever before.
GTA 6 Leak References A Minor GTA 5 Character Assumed To Be Dead
Media leaks are usually — more or less — a marketing ploy. It's just a fun way of teasing content before it's time to officially release a teaser trailer (also known as the worst kind of trailer of them all) that hints at the ACTUAL trailer that teases the movie. That is sometimes the case, but not always. Rockstar Games, the studio behind "Red Dead Redemption" and "Grand Theft Auto," suffered one such leak on Sept. 18th, 2022. The massive leak has fans losing their minds, as a three gigabyte file, full of in-game footage (comprised of 90 videos, to be precise, that add up to roughly 50 minutes worth of viewing) for Rockstar Games' upcoming title, "Grand Theft Auto 6," was released on a GTA forum in the early hours of the morning.
The Truth About The Worst-Selling Metroid Game Of All Time
Despite its importance in gaming history for introducing the ever-popular Samus Aran and pioneering gaming mechanics that have inspired an entire sub-genre of platformers, some fans have come to view "Metroid" as a more niche franchise (via Reddit). "Metroid Dread," which has existed longer than many realize, broke sales records and still trailed behind releases from other 1st-party brands (via Nintendo). That said, at least the warm reception for "Dread" indicated that fans still appreciate the "Metroid" franchise. "Metroid Dread" landed in a much better place than the last non-remake "Metroid" game, which drew heavy criticism upon its reveal.
There Are Only 4 Near-Perfect PS2 Games, According To Metacritic
Many gamers have fond memories of the PS2. It represented a massive generational leap forward and is still the best-selling console of all time, having sold more than 155 million units worldwide. Of course, there are a lot of hardware factors that likely weighed into its commercial success, such as its ability to function as an excellent DVD player, but another reason people loved the PS2 was due to its outstanding library of games.
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
Fall Guys: How To Get The Hatsune Miku Costume
"Fall Guys," the hit battle royale featuring little characters in colorful outfits, went free-to-play in June alongside a bunch of other additions. These changes came with a reset of the seasons and the launch of the new Season 1: "Free for All." Since then, Season 2, dubbed "Satellite Scramble," began on September 15, featuring a space theme and even more content.
Diablo 4 Is The Latest Huge Game To Get Leaked
The leaks just keep coming. Soon after "GTA 6" was hit with its massive leak, a Reddit user by the name of iV1rus0 posted what looks to be over 40 minutes of "Diablo 4" footage spread across two videos. The footage in question, plastered with "Private Test Build" across the screen, is theorized to be from the friends and family alpha that began earlier this year.
The Super Mario Sunshine Easter Egg You'll Find In A Splatoon 3 Boss Fight
"Splatoon 3" is finally out and early fan and critic reactions are indicating that it's a great addition to the series. It offers a host of new features and game modes along with the old, paint splattering gameplay that fans have come to love. As it turns out, the game also offers a fun little Easter egg that fans of "Super Mario Sunshine" may notice.
Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition: What's Included?
The Nintendo Direct held on September 13 announced a lot of major titles coming to the Switch. "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" trailer may have been the headline for a lot of fans, but the next mainline game in the "Fire Emblem" franchise after "Three Houses" was also announced and it also generated quite a lot of excitement.
Pokimane Breaks Down Her VTuber Controversy
When it comes to streaming, there are few figures as popular as Imane Anys, better known as Pokimane. Despite her popularity, the YouTuber is no stranger to controversy. Pokimane received her first and only ban from Twitch when she was still on the platform earlier this year, effectively creating a new meta where popular streamers are temporarily banned for DMCA violations only to come back to a massive amount of hype and viewers. Some thought the incident unwittingly influenced Twitch to keep other streamers on a tighter leash when it comes to DMCA-related issues. An even more bizarre controversy involving Pokimane came earlier, in 2020, when she temporarily transitioned to being a Vtuber in which she no longer appeared physically on screen and was instead represented by a digital avatar.
Pokemon Would Be More Helpful In Real Life Than You Realized
Pokémon have long been imagined to work with humans. It's something that's depicted in the manga, animated TV series, and even in the games. Fighting-types are often seen carrying construction materials, Water-types help hydrate vegetation, and Flying-types deliver mail like messenger pigeons. WhIle many fans are accustomed to the concept of Pokémon living and working alongside humans, one Redditor took the idea a step further by imagining how Pokémon would fully integrate into our world.
Bayonetta 3 Release Date, Trailer And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
The original Bayonetta released in North America back in 2010 to rave reviews from critics. A game you should never play around your parents, it kicked off a new series that would impress fans of over the top action, hack-and-slash combat, and beautiful, butt-kicking witches. A sequel followed in 2014, which got an even better reception by improving on the gameplay that came before as well as building on the already complex timeline of the series.
Rockstar Breaks Its Silence On GTA 6 Leak
The last few days have been a whirlwind in the gaming industry, to say the very least. Over the weekend, an unidentified hacker calling themselves teapotuberhacker managed to snag and leak a massive amount of footage from Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto 6," which has been in development for a few years at this point. Around 3 gigs of information was simply dumped in a GTA Forums post by the hacker, who insinuated that he wanted to meet with Rockstar in regards to the hack. The internet was immediately set ablaze as fans lost their minds over the leaked "GTA 6" footage, which revealed a ton of small details: familiar locations, new combat mechanics, and even a brand new lead character named Lucia. What wasn't immediately revealed was what Rockstar planned to do about the leak, which some have called the largest in the long history of gaming.
The Diablo 4 Leak Gives Fans A First Look At The In-Game Cosmetics Shop
Few could have predicted that only a few short hours after the monumental "GTA 6" leak had fans losing their minds, Blizzard's highly anticipated "Diablo 4" would succumb to a similar fate. A recent leak posted to Reddit showcases almost an hour of alleged "Diablo 4" gameplay footage. The footage offered fans a look at a "Diablo 4" Barbarian completing multiple quests, exploring a dungeon, and of course, tearing down foes. But that wasn't the only noteworthy thing shown off. The leak also showcased the "Diablo 4" in-game item shop.
RIP Babylon's Fall
"Babylon's Fall" has had a rough go of it since its release in March, to say the absolute least. As the newest creation of developer PlatinumGames — the creative force behind past successes such as "Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance" and "Nier: Automata" — hopes were high for the company's live service action RPG. Unfortunately, upon its release, "Babylon's Fall" fell short of expectations with virtually the entire game being maligned by critics due to its poor graphics, grindy progression, microtransactions, and even its combat, the latter of which being a specialty of PlatinumGames. Despite reaching out to the game's community in an effort to right the ship and improve the experience, it doesn't seem "Babylon's Fall" is long for this world (via Game Informer).
