ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic

The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

GoldenEye On Switch And Xbox Is Coming And Twitter Is Freaking Out

At long last, Rare has announced the arrival of "GoldenEye 007," a faithful remastering of the Nintendo 64 classic that rounds out the Mount Rushmore of first-person shooters. The game will be available for both the Nintendo Switch and Xbox platforms, the latter offering it for no additional charge to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, as well as anyone who happens to own the 30-game "Rare Replay" collection. The news comes on the eve of the Tokyo Game Show, where top industry developers are sharing their latest plans for upcoming releases.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Hidden Gaming Gems That Were Ruined By One Mistake

Video games have a lot to balance. Smooth performance, consistently fun gameplay, and a solid story are just three things that some games have to achieve simultaneously. With the amount of variables that comprise a gaming experience it's easy for imperfections to arise. Even some of the biggest blockbusters can be vulnerable to controversy.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

You Might Be Able To Play Elden Ring Without A Console Soon

"Elden Ring" is an incredibly engrossing game, one with a world as unique as its combat mechanics. It's a game that's hard to put down, and thanks to a recent announcement of a collaboration between Bandai Namco and Steamforged Games, turning off the console doesn't mean leaving the world of "Elden Ring." Soon, there will be a new way for super fans to engage with the Lands Between: "Elden Ring: The Board Game."
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Party Games#Wii Sports#Wii Party#Video Game#The Nintendo Switch#Pros Cons#Tech
CNET

MultiVersus Guide: Gameplay, Perks and Every Playable Character

MultiVersus is an electric mash-up of platform fighter, corporate IP crossover and character customization, somehow blended into a smooth final product. It aims to appeal to fighting game enthusiasts and people like me who struggled to get into fighters that didn't have the word "Smash" in their titles. MultiVersus brings together characters from across Warner Bros. properties like DC Comics, Game of Thrones, Looney Tunes and some original characters.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hollow Knight: Silksong Confirmed for PS4 and PS5

We could still be a ways off from finding out when Hollow Knight: Silksong will finally be in our hands, but the upcoming sequel nevertheless continues to expand its platform presence. In addition to releasing on Nintendo Switch, Xbox consoles, and PC, it will now also be coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

GoldenEye coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass

GoldenEye 007, the classic Nintendo 64 first-person shooter, is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. The Switch port of the original game will include online multiplayer, and arrive as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get the game too. Nintendo and original developer Rare announced the rerelease of GoldenEye 007 Tuesday during a Nintendo Direct streaming presentation and on Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
RPG
Polygon

PSVR2 isn’t compatible with PSVR games, Sony says

When Sony Interactive Entertainment’s PlayStation VR2 headset is released in 2023, it won’t be able to play games from the original PlayStation VR, the company confirmed Friday. “PSVR games are not compatible with PSVR2 because PSVR2 is designed to deliver a truly next-generation VR experience,” Hideaki Nishino, senior...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

7 Minutes of Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose DLC Gameplay 4K 60FPS

As part of Capcom’s Tokyo Game Show announcements, IGN sat down to play a 30-minute demo of the upcoming Shadows of Rose expansion for Resident Evil Village, which thrusts Ethan’s daughter Rose into a surreal world of creepy humanoids, purple ooze, and supernatural abilities. In this 7-minute gameplay video, you’ll hear our initial impressions on our time with Shadows of Rose and the survival horror action that seems set on channeling the energy to older Resident Evil games.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

Nintendo Explains The Legend Of Zelda’s Tears For The Kingdom Naming Confusion

The long-awaited prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild finally has a title, and Nintendo has shed some light on it. Nintendo has announced that the next Zelda game will be called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. However, many players of the popular Nintendo series wondered if “Tears” related to actual tears or to the act of tearing something apart. After all, either one might make sense within the framework of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Microsoft confirms its recent Series X update lets Xbox One discs be played offline

Xbox's online DRM has been one of the biggest issues with Xbox Series X consoles, as outages and other issues have left players with no access to purchased games. Another big complaint is that cross-platform Xbox One disc games have been inaccessible offline, even with games that don't require a connection. Now, a new update means you won't be forced to do an internet check or download from an Xbox One disc anymore, engineering lead Eden Marie confirmed in a tweet.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Let’s Build A Zoo’ is coming to Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation

“DNA splicing” tycoon game Let’s Build A Zoo is coming to consoles later this month. Published by No More Robots and developed by Springloaded, Let’s Build A Zoo is currently only available on PC via Steam and Epic but on September 29, the title will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox via Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022 and 2023

The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first- and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and PlayStation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and, of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to.The recent follow-up releases of the Switch lite and the Switch OLED models have also meant there’s more ways to enjoy Nintendo titles on the go, whether you’re looking for something more compact or...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Best pre-order deals for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC, plus open beta details

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the upcoming instalment in the long-running Call of Duty franchise, and a follow-up to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was itself a soft reboot for the series. Now, new details about the upcoming open beta have been announced.In new gameplay revealed in June, players got a chance to see some returning faces, such as “Soap” MacTavish and “Ghost” Riley, infiltrate.Not only does the latest instalment promise an updated single-player campaign mode, as well as new multiplayer maps, players can also expect to see some additional content for the free-to-play battle royale mode, Warzone.While the...
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

10 Best Steam Alternatives For PC Gaming

Steam is undoubtedly the most used platform for purchasing and downloading video games. It is trusted and well-managed, and you can find almost any game you’re searching for on this platform. However, there might be times when you want to spice things up and try out new platforms. Whether...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Live Games With Gold Releases Final Free Xbox 360 Game

The final game from the Xbox 360 era that will be made available as part of Microsoft's Xbox Live Games with Gold program is now able to be downloaded. Earlier this year, Microsoft preemptively informed fans that its Games with Gold service would be discontinuing new additions from the Xbox 360 beginning in October 2022. And while many Xbox Live Gold subscribers weren't thrilled to hear about this change, Microsoft is at least sending the Xbox 360 out on a high note with the addition of one of the console's best games.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Microsoft eased up on one DRM hurdle for disc games on Xbox

Microsoft is making it easier to play games on your Xbox Series X, even if it’s offline — as of the 2208 update released earlier this month, you won’t be forced to do an online compatibility check to play a game from an Xbox One disc (via Windows Central). Instead, you can just pop the disc in, install the game, and play; no internet connection required.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy