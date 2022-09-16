Read full article on original website
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
GoldenEye On Switch And Xbox Is Coming And Twitter Is Freaking Out
At long last, Rare has announced the arrival of "GoldenEye 007," a faithful remastering of the Nintendo 64 classic that rounds out the Mount Rushmore of first-person shooters. The game will be available for both the Nintendo Switch and Xbox platforms, the latter offering it for no additional charge to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, as well as anyone who happens to own the 30-game "Rare Replay" collection. The news comes on the eve of the Tokyo Game Show, where top industry developers are sharing their latest plans for upcoming releases.
Hidden Gaming Gems That Were Ruined By One Mistake
Video games have a lot to balance. Smooth performance, consistently fun gameplay, and a solid story are just three things that some games have to achieve simultaneously. With the amount of variables that comprise a gaming experience it's easy for imperfections to arise. Even some of the biggest blockbusters can be vulnerable to controversy.
You Might Be Able To Play Elden Ring Without A Console Soon
"Elden Ring" is an incredibly engrossing game, one with a world as unique as its combat mechanics. It's a game that's hard to put down, and thanks to a recent announcement of a collaboration between Bandai Namco and Steamforged Games, turning off the console doesn't mean leaving the world of "Elden Ring." Soon, there will be a new way for super fans to engage with the Lands Between: "Elden Ring: The Board Game."
CNET
MultiVersus Guide: Gameplay, Perks and Every Playable Character
MultiVersus is an electric mash-up of platform fighter, corporate IP crossover and character customization, somehow blended into a smooth final product. It aims to appeal to fighting game enthusiasts and people like me who struggled to get into fighters that didn't have the word "Smash" in their titles. MultiVersus brings together characters from across Warner Bros. properties like DC Comics, Game of Thrones, Looney Tunes and some original characters.
IGN
Hollow Knight: Silksong Confirmed for PS4 and PS5
We could still be a ways off from finding out when Hollow Knight: Silksong will finally be in our hands, but the upcoming sequel nevertheless continues to expand its platform presence. In addition to releasing on Nintendo Switch, Xbox consoles, and PC, it will now also be coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
Disney Dreamlight Valley has made me even sadder that Nintendo gave up on Animal Crossing: New Horizons
And Gameloft needs to learn from Nintendo’s mistakes
Polygon
GoldenEye coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass
GoldenEye 007, the classic Nintendo 64 first-person shooter, is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. The Switch port of the original game will include online multiplayer, and arrive as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get the game too. Nintendo and original developer Rare announced the rerelease of GoldenEye 007 Tuesday during a Nintendo Direct streaming presentation and on Twitter.
Polygon
PSVR2 isn’t compatible with PSVR games, Sony says
When Sony Interactive Entertainment’s PlayStation VR2 headset is released in 2023, it won’t be able to play games from the original PlayStation VR, the company confirmed Friday. “PSVR games are not compatible with PSVR2 because PSVR2 is designed to deliver a truly next-generation VR experience,” Hideaki Nishino, senior...
IGN
7 Minutes of Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose DLC Gameplay 4K 60FPS
As part of Capcom’s Tokyo Game Show announcements, IGN sat down to play a 30-minute demo of the upcoming Shadows of Rose expansion for Resident Evil Village, which thrusts Ethan’s daughter Rose into a surreal world of creepy humanoids, purple ooze, and supernatural abilities. In this 7-minute gameplay video, you’ll hear our initial impressions on our time with Shadows of Rose and the survival horror action that seems set on channeling the energy to older Resident Evil games.
Nintendo Explains The Legend Of Zelda’s Tears For The Kingdom Naming Confusion
The long-awaited prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild finally has a title, and Nintendo has shed some light on it. Nintendo has announced that the next Zelda game will be called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. However, many players of the popular Nintendo series wondered if “Tears” related to actual tears or to the act of tearing something apart. After all, either one might make sense within the framework of the game.
Engadget
Microsoft confirms its recent Series X update lets Xbox One discs be played offline
Xbox's online DRM has been one of the biggest issues with Xbox Series X consoles, as outages and other issues have left players with no access to purchased games. Another big complaint is that cross-platform Xbox One disc games have been inaccessible offline, even with games that don't require a connection. Now, a new update means you won't be forced to do an internet check or download from an Xbox One disc anymore, engineering lead Eden Marie confirmed in a tweet.
NME
‘Let’s Build A Zoo’ is coming to Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation
“DNA splicing” tycoon game Let’s Build A Zoo is coming to consoles later this month. Published by No More Robots and developed by Springloaded, Let’s Build A Zoo is currently only available on PC via Steam and Epic but on September 29, the title will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox via Game Pass.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022 and 2023
The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first- and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and PlayStation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and, of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to.The recent follow-up releases of the Switch lite and the Switch OLED models have also meant there’s more ways to enjoy Nintendo titles on the go, whether you’re looking for something more compact or...
Best pre-order deals for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC, plus open beta details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the upcoming instalment in the long-running Call of Duty franchise, and a follow-up to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was itself a soft reboot for the series. Now, new details about the upcoming open beta have been announced.In new gameplay revealed in June, players got a chance to see some returning faces, such as “Soap” MacTavish and “Ghost” Riley, infiltrate.Not only does the latest instalment promise an updated single-player campaign mode, as well as new multiplayer maps, players can also expect to see some additional content for the free-to-play battle royale mode, Warzone.While the...
ZDNet
A famous actor bought a TV at Best Buy. Now he's mad he didn't go to Costco
Would you use your power for good? Or would it all go to your head? Or, perhaps, a little of both?. I only ask because of a fascinating diatribe just offered by very famous actor Diego Tinoco. I say he's very famous, even though I've never heard of him. He's...
technewstoday.com
10 Best Steam Alternatives For PC Gaming
Steam is undoubtedly the most used platform for purchasing and downloading video games. It is trusted and well-managed, and you can find almost any game you’re searching for on this platform. However, there might be times when you want to spice things up and try out new platforms. Whether...
ComicBook
Xbox Live Games With Gold Releases Final Free Xbox 360 Game
The final game from the Xbox 360 era that will be made available as part of Microsoft's Xbox Live Games with Gold program is now able to be downloaded. Earlier this year, Microsoft preemptively informed fans that its Games with Gold service would be discontinuing new additions from the Xbox 360 beginning in October 2022. And while many Xbox Live Gold subscribers weren't thrilled to hear about this change, Microsoft is at least sending the Xbox 360 out on a high note with the addition of one of the console's best games.
The Verge
Microsoft eased up on one DRM hurdle for disc games on Xbox
Microsoft is making it easier to play games on your Xbox Series X, even if it’s offline — as of the 2208 update released earlier this month, you won’t be forced to do an online compatibility check to play a game from an Xbox One disc (via Windows Central). Instead, you can just pop the disc in, install the game, and play; no internet connection required.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II PS5, PS4 Pro, And PS4 Gameplay Shows That Last-Gen Consoles Limit The Game.
The first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II comparison video has been released by SupRageGaming, showing how the game looks when played on three different PlayStation consoles—the PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4. The PlayStation 5 and PS4 Pro run at 4K resolution with 60 frames per second (fps), while the PS4 runs at 1080p resolution with 30 fps.
