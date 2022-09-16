ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Are hackers in your phone? Here’s how to find out

I've heard from many people who have been cyberstalked over the years. Sadly, today's tech makes it all too easy. Take Apple AirTags, for example. They’re cheap, small, and easy to hide — and can tell the owner exactly where you are located. Here are six signs to look for if you suspect someone is tracking you this way.
TECHNOLOGY
shefinds

3 Battery-Draining Apps Tech Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately

When your iPhone battery refuses to hold a charge for very long, and you’re sure that the culprit isn’t the battery itself, it’s time to investigate and turn your attention to the apps that you use most often, as well as those that are running in the background. Some apps are simply more taxing on your battery because they DO more. If your phone is otherwise in good shape and relatively new, don’t rush off to the Apple store or replace the battery just yet. Try deleting these three battery-draining apps first to see if it makes a difference.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Here's what that orange dot on your iPhone means

No, you're not imagining things. It's really there. If you have looked at your phone and seen an orange dot staring back at you, you don’t need to worry. You can cancel that eye test because you’re not seeing things. That orange dot really is there. But what does that orange dot on your iPhone mean? Is it the government monitoring your phone calls, or is there a more benign, boring reason for it?
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#App Store#Photoshop#Ios#Open It#Smart Phone#Apple S Photos
BGR.com

The simple new iOS 16 feature iPhone users can’t stop talking about

IOS 16 has been out since Monday, and iPhone owners are already picking out their favorite features of the major update. Unsurprisingly, the redesigned Lock Screen is dominating the conversation. There are already countless YouTube videos, tweets, and TikToks showcasing the creativity that the new Lock Screen supports. But other features that are not quite as obvious are making just as big of a splash, including haptic feedback.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
msn.com

Here’s what to pack in a carry-on bag every time you travel

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. By this point, I’ve mentioned several times that I am firmly team carry-on and will very rarely check a bag. However, even if...
TRAVEL
Business Insider

Mark Zuckerberg thinks 'normal people' won't want Neuralink chips in their brains soon, but sees a future where people text their loved ones by twitching their wrists

Mark Zuckerberg talked about Elon Musk's brain chip company Neuralink on Joe Rogan's podcast. Zuckerberg said "normal people" won't want brain implants like Neuralink for at least ten to 15 years. He said Meta is researching neural interface tech you could use to text people by twitching your wrist. Meta...
BUSINESS
CNET

iPhone 14 and iOS 16 Will Bring Back a Favorite Feature Fans Have Missed for Years

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16 -- the next version of the operating system for iPhone -- is almost here. We should get an official announcement at Apple's "Far Out" event today. There are some very cool new features coming to the iPhone 14 and all newer phones from iPhone 8 up, along with one particularly popular old feature.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

How to delete Google search history — Protect your privacy

Wondering how to delete Google search history? You aren’t alone, our Google search histories have become almost sacred. For many, this level of privacy is expected, though few realize just how much information they’re willingly handing over. Privacy is no longer assured, but something we should protect at all costs.
INTERNET
ohmymag.co.uk

Think your phone may have been hacked? Here's how to tell

Apple, which has a reputation for being secure, recently warned iPhone, iPad and Mac users of a serious security breach that could give hackers full, remote access to these devices. Google, which owns the Android operating system, is constantly in the news for malware-laced apps that find their way to its Play Store and subsequently to users’ phones, putting their security at risk.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Is Your iPhone Being Tracked? Here’s How To Know, According To Security Experts

Is there anything more anxiety-causing than thinking about your phone being tracked? Unfortunately, that’s the reality of having an iPhone these days. Hackers have become more sophisticated in their abilities to infiltrate devices and you could go weeks or even months before you realize it’s happening. In the meantime, someone can gain access to your data and files. But you can fight back. The more you know about the signs that your phone is being tracked, the better equipped you’ll be to combat the problem, take action, and keep hackers out of your personal business. Tech Expert Calvin Willis here at the software site moosoft.com, tells SHEFinds.com how to tell if your iPhone is being tracked — and what to do if you suspect it is.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy