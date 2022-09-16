ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns: Jets HC Robert Saleh hilariously describes Myles Garrett

By Cory Kinnan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T4PT8_0hyV5raA00

Myles Garrett will be in the news quite a bit leading up to the matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets. First it was his own position coach Chris Kiffin who commented on how locked in Garrett was, and now the opposing head coach even recognizes the player he is going against.

In maybe the most hilarious (and accurate) description possible, Jets head coach Robert Saleh had some thoughts on Garrett. According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Saleh stated, “The good Lord was on His A game” when he built the Browns’ pass rusher.

With the franchise career sack record within his sights, all eyes will be on Garrett as he takes on the tackle duo of George Fant and Max Mitchell.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

