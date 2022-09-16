ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Just1American
3d ago

Charlie almost bankrupted this state the last time he was here. he has nothing but a Democrat calling himself a Republican. anyone that would vote for this man has got to be brain dead

Carol Bronson
3d ago

claims remark was a joke. Hell I didn't know only DEMS could tell jokes or use sarcasm. Everything that comes out of their mouths is crap that turns to gold in the media

Dontlietome
2d ago

Simplified language, such as the budget which the Florida Dems voted for is easy enough for a 5th grader. The legislation is clear? What doesn’t this supposed educator not like? No special interests for teachers? Free trips to Disney where 13 employees were arrested for trafficking in minors?

Fox News

TUCKER CARLSON: Why is Ron DeSantis a human trafficker and not Joe Biden?

If there's one thing we have learned about the people who make the rules, it's that they have no intention of following them, any of them, ever. They command you to wear a mask as you jog alone in the park while they head to dinner barefaced at the French Laundry. That happened. They harangue you of the carbon footprint of your lawn mower as they fly to Aspen on their private jets. You see that every day. How many members of Congress who voted to expand the police powers of the IRS don't pay their own taxes? More than a few.
Reason.com

Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
Fox News

Ron DeSantis skips pricey fundraiser to attend memorial service for fallen member of his security detail

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis skipped out on a pricey fundraiser in New York to attend a funeral Mass for a fallen member of his security detail on Monday. DeSantis was scheduled to appear at a $25,000-per-plate fundraiser for Republican Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor in New York. He will instead attend a memorial service for Special Agent Jose Perez, a member of his security detail who died last week from injuries sustained on the line of duty.
E.M. DuBois

Opinion: Ron Desantis is the One Presidential Candidate We All Should Fear

Is it too early to think about 2024? I don’t think so. While there certainly could be some interesting candidates coming to challenge Old Sleepy Joe, I want to focus on the GOP in this article because they have the one candidate that is more terrifying than Donald Trump. Enter: Ron DeSantis. Just this past summer Desantis denied the Tampa Bay Rays $35 million for their training facility.
AOL Corp

Florida, home of many a Proud Boy, a hotbed for white supremacy. The rest of us can’t stand silent | Editorial

White supremacists and extremists don’t always wear white robes and burn crosses. They don’t necessarily meet in dingy headquarters away from civilized society. They are marching on Capitol Hill. They are flying Nazi flags over interstate overpasses in Florida. They’ve distributed anti-Semitic fliers in Miami Beach, home to a large Jewish population. They have demonstrated outside Disney World, a lighting rod for cultural wars after the company opposed a state parental rights law critics dubbed “Don’t say gay.”
wfit.org

Questions grow over Gov. DeSantis' voter fraud arrests

Governor Ron DeSantis caused waves when he announced 20 people with felony convictions were arrested for illegally voting in 2020, in the first set of charges arising from his recently-formed election crimes unit. These felons, a group that includes many from South Florida, did not meet the criteria to be...
Washington Examiner

Liberals finally discover illegal immigration is a humanitarian crisis

Democrats and liberal pundits are wailing over GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending about 50 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, but they still can’t explain why sending illegal immigrants to accepting liberal areas is so cruel. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said her state “is fully capable...
