Just1American
3d ago
Charlie almost bankrupted this state the last time he was here. he has nothing but a Democrat calling himself a Republican. anyone that would vote for this man has got to be brain dead
Reply
14
Carol Bronson
3d ago
claims remark was a joke. Hell I didn't know only DEMS could tell jokes or use sarcasm. Everything that comes out of their mouths is crap that turns to gold in the media
Reply
9
Dontlietome
2d ago
Simplified language, such as the budget which the Florida Dems voted for is easy enough for a 5th grader. The legislation is clear? What doesn’t this supposed educator not like? No special interests for teachers? Free trips to Disney where 13 employees were arrested for trafficking in minors?
Reply
6
