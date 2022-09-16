ADELANTO, Ca. – An Adelanto man was arrested for shooting a man as he walked past his home on Monday, authorities said. At around 11;54 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, dispatchers received a report of a shooting that had occurred in the 17800 block of Bellflower Street in the City of Adelanto. The caller told dispatchers that he was shot at on Monday, September 12, 2022. The unidentified 26-year-old victim said that he was walking past a home when the resident, Carlos Meza, 27, fired a gun at him. Deputies made contact with Meza, who was in possession of a handgun, which was determined to be stolen.

ADELANTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO