Ex-Girlfriend Arrested After Missing Man's Remains Found in Makeshift Tomb on Property
Eight years ago, Eric Mercado suddenly disappeared. Since then his family members have been desperately trying to find him. But within the past few weeks, police investigators got a major break in the case. They found Mercado’s remains in what they describe as a makeshift tomb at his girlfriend’s San...
Barstow man arrested on suspicion of molesting 5 former foster children
A Barstow man was arrested after being accused of molesting five former foster children, officials said Friday. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials began investigating 71-year-old Juan Antonio Esparza in June after allegations of sexual abuse came to light. Detectives eventually identified five former foster children as being victims of sexual abuse by Esparza, officials […]
Redlands Police Investigating Series of Residential Burglaries
The Redlands Police Department is investigating a series of more than a dozen residential burglaries that started being reported at the beginning of September. In many of the reported incidents the individuals accessed the residences through forced entry of a rear sliding glass door. Once they made their way in they ransacked the home and stole items like safes, cash, jewelry, and other valuables.
Rose Ruffin Arrested after Hit-and-Run on Danbury Avenue [Hesperia, CA]
23-Year-Old Woman Arrested after Pursuit Collision on Madera Avenue. The incident happened around 6:42 p..m, near the intersection of Madera and Danbury Avenue on September 12th. Per reports, 23-year-old Ruffin was driving a white Chevrolet truck and struck a power pole. Officers saw Ruffin speeding out after crashing into the...
Mother shares warning after son dies of drug overdose at San Bernardino music festival
A heartbroken mother is sharing a warning for other parents after her son died of an apparent drug overdose at a popular music festival in San Bernardino.
Suspect sought in Victorville motel murder
Authorities are searching for a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a Victorville man on Thursday. The body of 37-year-old Reshawn Wingfield was found with gunshot wounds by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies at a local motel. Deputies received reports of shots being fired at the Green Tree Inn around 8:47 p.m. Medical personnel […]
Armed convicted felon is arrested after lethal force encounter in Rancho Cucamonga
An armed convicted felon was arrested after a lethal force encounter in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Sept. 11, Rancho Cucamonga Station deputies conducted a proactive area check looking for James Webster, a 47-year-old Ontario resident, who was believed to be in the area of 9th Street and Grove Avenue. Webster had three outstanding arrest warrants for charges including drugs and weapons, and was believed to be armed.
Distracted driver rear-ends a vehicle on Highway 395 killing an Adelanto man
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 35-year-old Adelanto man was killed when he was rear-ended by a distracted driver on US Highway 395. It happened on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at about 6:11 pm., at the intersection of US 395 and Auburn Avenue. Sheriff’s officials said Christopher Dixon was stopped...
Yucca Valley Man Arrested for Suspicion of Violently Resisting Arrest Twice in Two Weeks
A Yucca Valley man has been arrested twice in two weeks, both times for suspicion of assaulting San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies. On September 4, a Deputy responded to a call of a man walking northbound in lanes of traffic on Sage Ave near Carlyle Drive in Yucca Valley. Sheriffs identified the man as Charles Pritchett, a 36 year-old resident of Yucca Valley, and report that when the deputy approached him, a fled. A foot pursuit ensued, during which Sheriffs say that Pritchett turned around and assaulted the Deputy. Pritchett was arrested on suspicion of Resisting an Executive Officer, and was admitted to a hospital for an unrelated issue.
Man Stabbed to Death in Downtown Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Ca. – A 47-year-old Victorville man is behind bars after stabbing another Victorville man to death in Downtown Victorville on Wednesday. At around 11:59 p.m. Deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the area of 7th and D Streets in the City of Victorville for a stabbing. When they arrived they located, Jason Stewart, 37, of Victorville, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts by emergency medical personnel, Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene.
Adelanto Man Arrested for Shooting at Man Walking Past His Home
ADELANTO, Ca. – An Adelanto man was arrested for shooting a man as he walked past his home on Monday, authorities said. At around 11;54 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, dispatchers received a report of a shooting that had occurred in the 17800 block of Bellflower Street in the City of Adelanto. The caller told dispatchers that he was shot at on Monday, September 12, 2022. The unidentified 26-year-old victim said that he was walking past a home when the resident, Carlos Meza, 27, fired a gun at him. Deputies made contact with Meza, who was in possession of a handgun, which was determined to be stolen.
2 Suspects Arrested in Connection with Armed Robbery at Victoria Gardens Mall
One man and one male teen have been identified and arrested in relation to an armed robbery that occurred at Victoria Gardens Mall on September 5th. Efran Tui, 18, and a 16-year-old male, both San Bernardino residents, were found in San Bernardino on September 8th. They each face charges of attempted murder.
San Bernardino police officer collides with motorcycle while responding to call
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Sunday afternoon after they were struck by a San Bernardino Police Department officer responding to a call for service. The officer’s lights and sirens were on when their vehicle and the motorcycle collided at Waterman Avenue and 5th Street at about 2:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Thomas of the SBPD.
Barricaded suspect is arrested after standoff with SWAT
A barricaded suspect was taken into custody after a standoff with SWAT, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Sept. 16 at about 4:45 a.m., deputies from the Central Station responded to a vandalism call in the 2400 block of 3rd Avenue in Muscoy. When deputies arrived, they...
Barstow couple arrested after 6-year-old boy is beaten to death
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Barstow couple is under arrest after a 6-year-old boy was beaten to death. On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 5:10 p.m., the Barstow Police Dispatch Center received a call for service regarding a 6-year-old child not breathing at a residence in the 900 block of Carson Street.
UPDATE: Man stabbed to death in old town Victorville ID’d, suspect arrested
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities have identified the man stabbed to death in old town Victorville as 37-year-old Jason Stewart. Deputies responded to a stabbing near the intersection of Seventh Street and D Street next to the Greyhound bus depot, at 11:59 pm, on Thursday, September 14, 2022, officials said.
Woman Pronounced Dead after Multi-Vehicle Accident on Interstate 15 [Hesperia, CA]
Traffic Collision near Bear Valley Road Left Several Hurt. The accident happened around 12:27 a.m. on the northbound Interstate 15, south of Bear Valley Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, the events surrounding the crash remain unknown, but the involved vehicles were estimated to have included up to four or five vehicles including an overturned Mercedez C300.
San Bernardino County Offers Updated Covid-19 Boosters
A new COVID-19 booster targeting the Omicron variant, has been authorized for use and is now available throughout San Bernardino County vaccination sites. In addition to the fast-spreading Omicron variant, this vaccine provides coverage to all previous strains of the virus strains. Everyone 12-years of age and older is eligible to receive the bivalent booster, 2 months following completion of their primary series or last monovalent (original) booster dose.
September 17, 2022
A foster parent was arrested on suspcion of child molestation after a report was received and investigated by the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station. Jef Harmatz joins us with details about this investigation. Juan Antonio Esparza, a 71 year-old resident of Barstow, was arrested Thursday (September 15), after an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse to […]
Missing woman found dead in SoCal mudslide rubble
A woman who disappeared following a massive mudslide in Southern California was found dead last week, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
