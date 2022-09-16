Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir Davis are expanding their family. Davis announced in an Instagram post that they are expecting their second child together! She made the announcement on Friday, Sept. 9. "Let's Have Another Baby ICE Needs Somebody To Play With," Davis captioned a video montage on Instagram. The montage included a positive pregnancy test and the rapper grinning with pride when reading the positive note. They welcomed their first child together in Dec. 2020, a baby boy named Ice. Just last year, Davis expressed her desire to have another child. The couple have children from previous relationships as well. At the time, she captioned a series of throwback photos of her carrying Ice: "I need me anotha one."

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO