Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Baby Bump in Lacy Jumpsuit to Celebrate 35th Birthday

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa revealed their exciting baby news to PEOPLE exclusively in July Heather Rae El Moussa is ringing in 35 in style. On Thursday, the pregnant Selling Sunset realtor was spotted heading out to dinner with loved ones at Craig's in Los Angeles in celebration of her 35th birthday. Heather wore a black lacy, sheer jumpsuit with bell-bottom legs for the night out. Along with husband Tarek El Moussa, Heather posed with her bump on display. In photos from the night shared on her Instagram...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Christopher Schwarzenegger Shows Off Amazing Weight Loss At Patrick’s 29th Birthday: Before & After Pics

Christopher Schwarzenegger, 24, showed off the jaw-dropping results of his two-year weight loss journey at his brother Patrick Schwarzenegger‘s 29th birthday party on September 18. Christopher arrived at Nobu Malibu looking remarkably skinny and healthy, dressed in a grey collard shirt and a pair of blue pants. The youngest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, and Maria Shriver, 66, rocked some beard scruff along with his curly hair, as seen in the photo below.
MALIBU, CA
Mum gives birth to rare identical triplet girls after being told they'd all be boys

A young mum gave birth to rare identical triplet girls after being told by doctors they’d all be boys. New parents Jake Hammerton, 22, and his partner Caitlin Knight, 20, were thrilled to discover that Caitlin was pregnant. At their 22-week scan, the couple from Sheffield found out that they were having identical triplet boys – a one in 200 million case without IVF – so naturally they went away and started prepping for the arrival of their little lads.
U.K.
Popculture

Gucci Mane and Wife Expecting Their Second Child Together

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir Davis are expanding their family. Davis announced in an Instagram post that they are expecting their second child together! She made the announcement on Friday, Sept. 9. "Let's Have Another Baby ICE Needs Somebody To Play With," Davis captioned a video montage on Instagram. The montage included a positive pregnancy test and the rapper grinning with pride when reading the positive note. They welcomed their first child together in Dec. 2020, a baby boy named Ice. Just last year, Davis expressed her desire to have another child. The couple have children from previous relationships as well. At the time, she captioned a series of throwback photos of her carrying Ice: "I need me anotha one."
hotnewhiphop.com

Chrisean Rock Shares Traumatic Details About Her Father's Abuse

Another day, another altercation between Chrisean Rock and Blueface. Usually, it's the "Thotiana"star's family making headlines along with the volitaile couple. On Friday, it was Chrisean's family at the center of the drama. After taking Blueface to meet her family, footage showed the California rapper getting into a scuffle with Chrisean's father. According to her, Blueface punched her dad and knocked him out.
In Touch Weekly

‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Details Scary Car Break-In: ‘People Are the Worst’

Scary incident. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff detailed her car getting broken into while she was at the hair salon. “Why do people suck so bad?!” the TLC star, 31, captioned a photo of her passenger side window shattered via her Instagram Stories on Monday, September 19. “Everyone is safe. Someone really wanted an empty wallet. I’m so glad I was alone and my kids weren’t with me.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Jazlyn Mychelle & NBA YoungBoy Reveal Their Second Child Together's Gender: Watch

Just a few weeks after seemingly announcing that his ninth child (and second with his current fiancée) is on the way, NBA YoungBoy and his partner Jazylyn Mychelle have confirmed the gender of their unborn baby in a heartwarming new video. Image via HNHH. The social media personality uploaded...
pethelpful.com

Video of Parrot Who Absolutely Loves the Rain Is So Full of Happiness

Even though sun is the typical symbol of happiness, some are just happier in the rain. We get it! And so does Pumpkin, one talkative parrot who loves wet weather almost as much as he loves his mama. The adorable moment was posted on his TikTok account, @pumpkinalexander8, and we can't get enough!
msn.com

Adorable baby animal facts that will melt your heart

Slide 1 of 28: From fluffy puppies to pink piglets, everyone loves looking at baby animals! And to put an extra smile on your face, why not discover some adorable animal baby facts? For example, did you know that baby elephants don't know how to use their trunks? Or that all kittens are born with a specific eye color? The animal kingdom is fascinating, and you won't get enough of these cute facts.Want to discover more? Then check out the following gallery.You may also like:The hottest and coldest places on the planet.
Tinybeans is Where Parents Go. Combining the #1 most trusted private photo-sharing and journaling app, the #1 national and local website for advice on raising amazing kids, and a burgeoning, video-first parenting community, Tinybeans is the inclusive go-to resource for Millennial and GenZ parents.

